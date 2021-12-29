Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Capito: No number one F1 driver at Williams in 2022 Next / The mixed fortunes of F1 2021's rookie crop
Formula 1 News

Ferrari: Leclerc and Sainz to have equal status in F1 2022

By:

Ferrari says that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr will have equal team status next year, as the squad bids to get back to winning ways in Formula 1.

Ferrari: Leclerc and Sainz to have equal status in F1 2022

With the Maranello-based outfit having finished third this season behind Mercedes and Red Bull, it hopes that the early development switch it made to its 2022 car will pay dividends in helping it close up the gap.

With one of the most closely matched driver pairings in F1, Ferrari is well aware that if its duo take points off each other then it could be a compromise if it finds itself in a tight championship battle.

However, team principal Mattia Binotto is clear that Sainz and Leclerc will start on an equal footing – and that it will be results on track that will ultimately decide if there comes a point where they have to favour one over the other.

“In terms of drivers, as we have often said, I think it is the track that will dictate it,” he said.

“The priority is always the team, but no doubt, if they can compete for an important position in the championship, it will be the track that will tell who's ahead.

“And sometimes, I think it's not only about driver talent or driver capacity. A driver can be a lot unfortunate, and have damage, reliability issues, or crashes.

“So I don't think that we need at this stage, and certainly we will not have a policy, of number one or number two. We will simply discuss it based on positions on track whenever it will be time.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, battles with Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, battles with Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sainz enjoyed an impressive first campaign for Ferrari in 2021, finishing 5.5 points and two positions ahead of Leclerc.

However, Binotto doesn’t think there is any reason to feel that Leclerc under-performed this year, as he feels the Monegasque driver was unlucky at times.

“For Charles, I have to say that I'm very happy to see the progress he has made this season,” he said.

“I think he's has always been somehow very fast in qualifying, even in the last part of the season where maybe Carlos was challenging him a bit more.

“I think we should not forget that in the season, there are a couple of examples, which is Monaco and Budapest, where he didn't score. I think he has been unlucky as a driver in those occasions.

“Without those, and it’s difficult to say where he would have finished, but maybe at least 40 points is missing from his classification. So without that, again, I think he would have been a lot further ahead in the championship.

“So that's why again I can only judge very positively his season. He has learned, furthermore, how to manage the tyres, how to manage the race situations and the race pace. So I am quite pleased on the progress he has made.”

shares
comments

Related video

Capito: No number one F1 driver at Williams in 2022
Previous article

Capito: No number one F1 driver at Williams in 2022
Next article

The mixed fortunes of F1 2021's rookie crop

The mixed fortunes of F1 2021's rookie crop
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1 2022 cars "not crazy different" in simulator, says Bottas Bahrain GP
Formula 1

F1 2022 cars "not crazy different" in simulator, says Bottas

Sainz hopes F1's young drivers can battle fairly for wins Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Sainz hopes F1's young drivers can battle fairly for wins

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders Plus
Formula 1

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders

More
Carlos Sainz Jr
Sainz: Hard to believe Leclerc's "crazy quick" Ferrari driving style
Formula 1

Sainz: Hard to believe Leclerc's "crazy quick" Ferrari driving style

Binotto will discuss F1 future with Sainz over winter after "great year"
Formula 1

Binotto will discuss F1 future with Sainz over winter after "great year"

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus
Formula 1

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

Latest news

Norris: McLaren and Ferrari fight helped both for future F1 title bids
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: McLaren and Ferrari fight helped both for future F1 title bids

How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest

Gasly: McLaren, Ferrari F1 fights offered "different kind of excitement"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: McLaren, Ferrari F1 fights offered "different kind of excitement"

Autosport Podcast: 2021 F1 season review - Part 2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: 2021 F1 season review - Part 2

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest Plus

How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest

Although it didn't win a race as McLaren did, Ferrari won out in their battle for third in the 2021 Formula 1 constructors' championship. Both former title-winning teams could look on the season as a year of positive steps back towards the front, but for the Italian squad its achievement was extra special after a disastrous 2020

Formula 1
12 h
The mixed fortunes of F1 2021's rookie crop Plus

The mixed fortunes of F1 2021's rookie crop

There were three rookies on the grid this year – and the going proved tricky for all of them. Yuki Tsunoda, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin have faced their fair share of struggles in 2021, and all will be hoping to improve on this year's performances next season

Formula 1
16 h
How Norris became more than just McLaren's leader in F1 2021 Plus

How Norris became more than just McLaren's leader in F1 2021

Already a rising star, Lando Norris stepped up another gear in 2021 to become one of Formula 1’s leading drivers. Becoming a regular podium finisher and taking his first pole, only the maiden win that escaped him in Sochi remains for the McLaren man, who recently sat down with Autosport to dissect his third season in F1

Formula 1
Dec 28, 2021
Why Alfa's ousted F1 driver can be "happy" despite losing his drive Plus

Why Alfa's ousted F1 driver can be "happy" despite losing his drive

Antonio Giovinazzi's Formula 1 career has reached a crossroads as the Italian heads out of the Alfa Romeo exit door for Formula E. While disappointed to have lost his drive to Guanyu Zhou after what he believes was his best of the three years he spent with the team, he's mostly glad to have reached the hallowed F1 grid at all...

Formula 1
Dec 27, 2021
The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team Plus

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team

Direxiv’s bid to join the Formula 1 grid for 2008 looked to have big-money backing, big-name associations and a plan to give Lewis Hamilton his big break. But shrouded in mystery, it all fell apart, leaving those who were slated to be involved in the project bemused

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2021
How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders Plus

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders

Heading into 2021, it was clear that there was going to be little to choose between the three ‘A’ teams: Aston Martin, AlphaTauri and Alpine. Despite not having the best car, it was the French outfit that prevailed with its well-balanced driver pairing making up the shortfall

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2021
The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams' F1 revival Plus

The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams' F1 revival

With a long career encompassing engineering and management roles with the likes of BMW, Porsche, Sauber, Ford and Volkswagen, Jost Capito knows better than most what it takes to build a successful organisation in the automotive and motorsport worlds. Now, as MARK GALLAGHER discovers, Capito is applying his vast experience to a major rebuild of the Williams Formula 1 team

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2021
The five best race drives of F1 2021 Plus

The five best race drives of F1 2021

The dramatic 2021 Formula 1 season was all about two drivers duelling for the most fiercely-contested championship in many years, but they weren't the only ones to produce standout performances in the 22-race campaign. Autosport picks out five of the best grand prix race drives this season

Formula 1
Dec 23, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.