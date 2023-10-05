Subscribe
Ferrari F1 junior Bearman to get Haas FP1 outings in Mexico and Abu Dhabi

Ferrari young driver Oliver Bearman is to get FP1 runs with the Haas Formula 1 team at the Mexican and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Oliver Bearman, Prema Racing, 1st position

The Briton, who has won four races in his rookie Formula 2 season for Prema Racing, will attend this weekend’s Qatar GP to embed himself with the Haas squad and get up to speed with how it operates. 

He is the latest in a long line of Ferrari youngsters who have had outings with the Haas F1 team. The list includes Charles Leclerc, Mick Schumacher, Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman. 

Speaking about the opportunity, Bearman said: “I am so happy to be joining MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driving in Mexico and Abu Dhabi. 

“Getting to Formula 1 has been my dream since I was go-karting, so to be driving a car for the first time this year is really special.  

“I’m grateful to the team, and of course Ferrari, for allowing me this chance. I’m working hard to make sure I’m ready to support the team as best I can on both occasions.” 

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Bearman joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in November 2021 off the back of success in winning that year’s Italian F4 and ADAC F4 championships. 

After finished third overall in FIA F3 last year, he stepped up to F2 for this season and is currently sixth in the standings. His four wins included a sprint/feature double in Baku. He also won feature races at Barcelona and Monza. 

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner has no doubts that Bearman is up to the task of stepping up to F1 machinery. 

“We’re very happy to offer Oliver Bearman these outings in Mexico and Abu Dhabi,” he said.  

“He’s had a stellar rookie season in Formula 2, four wins is testament to that, and as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy – we know his background preparation coming into these weekends will be first-rate. We look forward to welcoming Oliver into the team and have him drive the VF-23.”  

As part of F1’s sporting regulations, teams must run a rookie driver (one who has started no more than two grands prix) in two FP1 sessions over the course of the season. 

