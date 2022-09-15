Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Drugovich: F2 champion should be allowed return if no available F1 seats Next / Top 10 Tyrrell F1 drivers: Alesi, Brundle, Stewart and more
Formula 1 News

Ferrari in 'need' of answers as to why F1 development has stalled

Ferrari says it needs answers as to why Red Bull appears to have edged clear in their Formula 1 fight this year, especially with its unrelenting speed in races.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Ferrari in 'need' of answers as to why F1 development has stalled

While the Maranello squad and its main F1 rival were pretty evenly matched over the first half of the campaign, more recently Red Bull has been in dominant form, with Max Verstappen winning the last five races despite only starting from pole once.

After losing out again to Red Bull at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix, Ferrari says it is looking through the data to try to get a better grip on where things have changed over the last few races.

During Friday practice at Monza, it got Carlos Sainz to trial an old floor to see if recent development paths with its F1-75 have taken it in a direction that is hurting car balance.

And while the team is still hoping to introduce some upgrades later this season, potentially with new wings and a revised floor at the Singapore Grand Prix, its boss Mattia Binotto thinks it critical that it gets to the bottom of why it cannot match Red Bull in tyre life right now.

Binotto thinks the trend changed for his team at the Hungarian GP, when main hopeful Charles Leclerc began to struggle to live with what Verstappen was unable to unleash.

"I think we do not only look back at the previous two [races] but the last three because I would include as well Hungary," he explained.

"In the last races, I think that the performance of the Red Bull has been better than ours. Not in qualifying, because I see that in quali we have still got a good pace - so let me say the pure performance is still there.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"But then with the race pace, we are suffering tyre degradation. In that respect, I think the Red Bull is a better car, so they've been capable of developing that car for a better balance that we didn't.

"The reason? I think it is something that we are looking at, because we need to address it. If not for this season, certainly for the next one."

Speaking at Monza last weekend, Binotto suggested that the tyre degradation on the Ferrari was being triggered by a far from optimum car balance which was generating too much sliding – and therefore temperature – in the tyres.

Read Also:

"If we look back at the last races, where in terms of tyre degradation we have not been the best, we certainly had issues with the car balance," he explained.

"Having an open balance, medium-high speed to low-speed corners, generated overheating into the tyres themselves, which somehow then brings to the degradation. So, we know that the car balance was not the right one.

"The reason of the poor car balance was due to aero developments that brought us there. It was a question mark for us."

shares
comments
Drugovich: F2 champion should be allowed return if no available F1 seats
Previous article

Drugovich: F2 champion should be allowed return if no available F1 seats
Next article

Top 10 Tyrrell F1 drivers: Alesi, Brundle, Stewart and more

Top 10 Tyrrell F1 drivers: Alesi, Brundle, Stewart and more
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: No better solution than grid penalties for new F1 engines Italian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: No better solution than grid penalties for new F1 engines

Monza ‘regret’ over poor fan experience prompts fresh questions over its F1 future Italian GP
Formula 1

Monza ‘regret’ over poor fan experience prompts fresh questions over its F1 future

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Plus
Formula 1

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Latest news

Wolff: No better solution than grid penalties for new F1 engines
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: No better solution than grid penalties for new F1 engines

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks grid penalties are a necessary evil in Formula 1 – as there is no better alternative solution that would not be manipulated by teams.

Kvyat: No obstacles to surprise F1 return 
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kvyat: No obstacles to surprise F1 return 

Daniil Kvyat sees “no obstacles” to an eventual return to Formula 1, despite the ongoing issues over Russian drivers in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Colton Herta's F1 switch off as Red Bull abandons efforts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Colton Herta's F1 switch off as Red Bull abandons efforts

Colton Herta's hopes of moving to Formula 1 next year have been dashed, with Red Bull abandoning its efforts to secure the IndyCar race winner a seat at AlphaTauri.

Monza ‘regret’ over poor fan experience prompts fresh questions over its F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monza ‘regret’ over poor fan experience prompts fresh questions over its F1 future

Italian Grand Prix chiefs have expressed their ‘regret’ at the frustrations Formula 1 fans endured at Monza last weekend, as fresh questions emerge about the future of the race.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Plus

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Have you ever wondered what a Formula 1 team principal actually does at a grand prix? GP RACING followed Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack to open a window into the TP’s race weekend world…

Formula 1
15 h
The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Plus

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Mercedes is yet to get on top of its troubled W13 Formula 1 car as it gets set to face its first season of the hybrid era without winning either of the titles. As the time comes to switch focus to the 2023 campaign, Mercedes faces a dilemma on whether or not it should stay the course with its current car philosophy or change tact altogether

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2022
Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Plus

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2022
The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi Plus

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi

OPINION: Formula 1’s safety car rules were thankfully followed in full at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but the situation reignited the controversy of the ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi and left neutral fans without a teased grandstand finish. This then, is the perfect time to discuss alternatives to a much-maligned situation

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Plus

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

When Alex Albon was taken ill on the Saturday morning of the Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries was thrust into the limelight at Williams as he made a long-overdue grand prix debut. Having been on the cusp of Formula 1 for so long, his stellar run to the points at Monza demonstrated a tantalising prospect for the 2023 grid

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help Plus

Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help

The controversy which followed the Italian Grand Prix ending behind the safety car and gift wrapping Max Verstappen victory was expected. But, digging into the details of the situation, the Red Bull driver always looked strong favourite in his Monza masterclass regardless of how the Formula 1 race concluded

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race Plus

How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race

Heavier wheels and new rules have made pitstops an even more challenging art to master. But this is Formula 1, so the sharpest teams will always find a few tricks says LUKE SMIITH

Formula 1
Sep 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.