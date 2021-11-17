Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mercedes asks for right to review over Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil incident Next / Mercedes: New F1 engine power boost won’t last long
Formula 1 News

Ferrari: Hamilton's sprint race charge ends debate on F1 reverse grids

By:

Ferrari thinks there is now no debate that reverse grids could work for Formula 1’s sprint races, following Lewis Hamilton’s charge to victory in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Ferrari: Hamilton's sprint race charge ends debate on F1 reverse grids

F1’s bosses are set for talks with teams over the winter to agree on a format for the six sprint events that are planned for 2022.

One of the key considerations being made is how to make the Saturday 100km sprint more exciting, with the day’s action having not quite lived up to expectations so far.

F1 believes that offering more championship points for the sprint race could be one way of delivering an extra edge to proceedings.

However, some teams like Ferrari think F1 should be even bolder and make the Saturdays sprint a standalone event – with reverse grids.

While not all teams are in agreement with such a move, Ferrari thinks that the outcome of last weekend’s Brazilian GP is proof that the concept can work.

Thanks to Hamilton's exclusion from qualifying for a DRS rules breach, the world champion had to start at the back of the grid for Saturday’s sprint race.

He managed to charge his way through to finish fifth, and then on Sunday, thanks to a five-place grid penalty for a fresh engine, he came through from 10th to win.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto believes that the spectacle of Hamilton’s surge, allied to the fact he went from the back to the front, shows that reverse grids are viable.

Asked by Autosport if he felt the Interlagos evidence strengthened the case for reverse grids, Binotto said: “I think it does honestly, because of so many overtakings, and so much fun.

“I think we should really consider it, and that's obviously for the sprint race format. Having seen what happens, I think it's even not debatable.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, and the remainder of the field after the safety car

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, and the remainder of the field after the safety car

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

While Ferrari is in favour of the reverse grid concept, McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo thinks that doing so could serve to devalue the meaning of a race win on an F1 weekend.

“Don't get me wrong, Lewis starting at the back made the race even more exciting for spectators. I’m quite sure of that,” he said.

“So I think the [sprint] race benefited from at least having Lewis in a reverse grid position.

“It couldn't be more exciting, but I still stand by the view that a win should be a win.

Read Also:

“I know it's just a sprint race, so holds less value, but I still feel that to cross the line first, you still should be the best driver, at least in that race itself.

“So if you've only done it because you qualified last but started on pole, I'm not sure. I don't know how much satisfaction you can take from that. So it's probably more just a personal feeling of satisfaction that would maybe make me steer away from that reverse grid idea still.”

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes asks for right to review over Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil incident
Previous article

Mercedes asks for right to review over Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil incident
Next article

Mercedes: New F1 engine power boost won’t last long

Mercedes: New F1 engine power boost won’t last long
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Brazilian GP Plus
Formula 1

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

Mercedes: New F1 engine power boost won’t last long
Formula 1

Mercedes: New F1 engine power boost won’t last long

Mercedes asks for right to review over Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil incident
Formula 1

Mercedes asks for right to review over Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil incident

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
FIA explains reasoning for Hamilton's Brazil seatbelt fine
Formula 1

FIA explains reasoning for Hamilton's Brazil seatbelt fine

Sainz: Gravel traps would have solved Verstappen/Hamilton incident
Formula 1

Sainz: Gravel traps would have solved Verstappen/Hamilton incident

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight Plus
Formula 1

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight

More
Scuderia Ferrari
Mission Winnow could step back from Ferrari F1 title sponsorship
Formula 1

Mission Winnow could step back from Ferrari F1 title sponsorship

Falling temperatures prompted Sainz's F1 sprint soft tyre "gamble" Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Falling temperatures prompted Sainz's F1 sprint soft tyre "gamble"

How Leclerc can be the galvanising figure Ferrari needs Plus
Formula 1

How Leclerc can be the galvanising figure Ferrari needs

Latest news

Alpine F1 duo pushed team tactics "to the limit" to stave off Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine F1 duo pushed team tactics "to the limit" to stave off Gasly

Ferrari’s latest F1 brake experiments in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari’s latest F1 brake experiments in Brazil

Why Saudi Arabia is investing so heavily in motorsport
Video Inside
General General

Why Saudi Arabia is investing so heavily in motorsport

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Plus

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern

Formula 1
1 h
How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight Plus

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight

Formula 1
5 h
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Plus

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for 2022's Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass Plus

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race Plus

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Plus

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments Plus

The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.