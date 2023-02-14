Ferrari focused on car-balance weaknesses with SF-23 F1 car
Charles Leclerc says Ferrari focused on addressing specific car balance weaknesses on its new SF-23 Formula 1 challenger and has since seen "some really positive signs" in its 2023 simulator preparations.
Ferrari's new car was revealed on Tuesday in a public season launch event at its Fiorano track that included the car's first installation laps, which took place with Leclerc at the wheel before he handed over to team-mate Carlos Sainz.
Although each driver could only complete a handful of laps on demonstration Pirelli tyres – two for Leclerc and three for Sainz – they were able to provide their initial feedback to Ferrari's engineers ahead of a 100km filming day session on Wednesday and before the official 2023 F1 pre-season test takes place in Bahrain next week.
"It feels good, it feels a little bit different," Leclerc said of his opening miles in the SF-23.
"But, to be honest, it's difficult, especially on track now, to really feel the differences because only two laps [of] not pushing that much.
"I tried too but yeah… obviously with also demo tyres etc, it's difficult to get a proper feeling.
"But, from the work we've done [before the launch], I think we are going in the right direction.
"We took a lot of the 2022 car weaknesses and tried to work on them. Especially on the simulator and had some really positive signs.
"But, we still need to wait until probably the test in Bahrain in order to push the car for consecutive laps to see whether this progress is also valid in reality."
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Ferrari
When asked to specify the weaknesses of Ferrari's 2022 car, which started off as the season's leading package before being outshone by Red Bull, Leclerc explained that his squad had been working to improve the handling balance on its new car.
Specifically, it is aiming to make it competitive at a wider range of corner and circuit types – something at which Red Bull's RB18 excelled.
This difference was particularly exposed for Ferrari at last season's Mexican Grand Prix, when the F1-75 struggled badly for ride quality and car balance through both slow and fast turns when unable to run in a high engine mode due to the limitations of its turbo arrangement and with the reliability issues that blighted Ferrari's 2022 also in mind at a car-breaking track.
"Let's say that the car balance last year was quite open, in a way, from low-speed to high-speed corners," Leclerc said of the F1-75's weaknesses on handling.
"Then going into the specifics of that I won't go. But, we've been working on that to try and put the balance closer together from the low-speed to the high-speed.
"And on the simulator, it seems good. There was also some development mostly for the race [and] this will have to wait and see [in] Bahrain because obviously on the simulator it's very difficult to reproduce that."
Related video
Front suspension biggest change on SF-23 F1 car - Ferrari
Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event
Latest news
How McLaren has optimised MCL60 F1 design cues from Red Bull
How McLaren has optimised MCL60 F1 design cues from Red Bull How McLaren has optimised MCL60 F1 design cues from Red Bull
Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event
Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event
Iwasa "has the talent" to win 2023 F2 title says DAMS owner Pic
Iwasa "has the talent" to win 2023 F2 title says DAMS owner Pic Iwasa "has the talent" to win 2023 F2 title says DAMS owner Pic
Ferrari focused on car-balance weaknesses with SF-23 F1 car
Ferrari focused on car-balance weaknesses with SF-23 F1 car Ferrari focused on car-balance weaknesses with SF-23 F1 car
Can Ferrari's new car topple Red Bull's modern F1 dominance?
Can Ferrari's new car topple Red Bull's modern F1 dominance? Can Ferrari's new car topple Red Bull's modern F1 dominance?
Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren
Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren
How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design
How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design
Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints
Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints
Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2023
Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2023 Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2023
What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023
What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023 What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023
The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore
The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore
Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge
Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.