Ferrari F1 drivers split over China sprint race clash talks
Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have given different takes on if they have cleared the air over their Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix sprint race battle.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Immediately after the sprint race Leclerc said he wanted to speak to team-mate Sainz about his “over the limit” defensive driving when the pair appeared to clash at Turn 14.
Speaking after grand prix qualifying later on Saturday in Shanghai, Leclerc stated he had spoken to his fellow Ferrari driver to clear the air.
“Yes, it is all done and it is all good. No problems,” Leclerc said.
“I am not going to disclose all the details of our discussions because it is always private discussions and it should remain private but the discussions went well and we are all fine.”
However, in his own media briefing, Sainz appeared to contradict Leclerc while blaming the new sprint race weekend schedule for preventing them from having an in-depth discussion.
“The reality is that we didn't manage to talk, because obviously with this format it's not like you get time to talk with each other much,” Sainz said. “We will probably do so tonight.”
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Despite the incident, both drivers appear eager to move on after the frantic Chinese GP sprint race and focus on Sunday’s grand prix, in which Leclerc starts sixth and Sainz seventh.
“There's nothing spicy about it. There's nothing to say or do,” Sainz said. “I think we were racing really hard in the sprint. We were racing very hard also some of the other cars, and I didn't complain.
“It's just a matter of obviously keeping as much space as possible to your team-mate, which I will always try to do and I've always done in my career.
“It's just, yeah, I was in a bad spot there after the car damage from Fernando, the floor was completely broken, a lot of dirt on my tyres, so it's not like I could have done a lot.”
Moments before the Turn 14 flashpoint between the Ferrari pair, which was noted by the FIA stewards but not investigated, Sainz was battling with Fernando Alonso and the pair made light contact at Turn 7 and again at Turn 9.
The latter incident landed the Aston Martin driver a post-sprint race 10-second penalty and three penalty points.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
FIA dismisses Aston Martin protest over China F1 qualifying
Alonso hit with penalty for Sainz clash in China F1 sprint
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025
WEC Imola: Fuoco completes Ferrari's practice sweep in red-flagged FP3
2024 F1 Chinese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game
Latest news
Long Beach IMSA: Cadillac scores 1-2 in action-packed sprint race
The unusual extra motivational bet that capped Neuville’s WRC Croatia display
IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole
Fuoco explains tyre preparation behind "special" WEC Imola pole lap
Autosport Plus
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement
How a Shanghai to Sheffield journey paved the way for China’s F1 hero
Why F1 2026 worst case fears could be key to new rules success
How the F1 driver market situation sits for each team with 2025 openings
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments