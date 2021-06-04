Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Sainz: Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco"

By:

Carlos Sainz Jr believes Ferrari is "definitely not as quick as in Monaco" despite finishing third in both Formula 1 practice sessions for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday.

Sainz: Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco"

Ferrari took a surprise upswing in performance over the Monaco race weekend as the team's SF21 car excelled on the slow-speed layout, allowing Charles Leclerc to score pole position.

Damage from a crash at the end of qualifying ultimately prevented Leclerc from starting the race, but Sainz was able to finish second for Ferrari, marking his first podium for the team.

Both Ferrari drivers were quick to downplay the chances of the team's form continuing once it got to Baku, believing the high-speed sections would cause its advantage to be ebbed away.

But in Friday practice Sainz finished third in both FP1 and FP2, while Leclerc was able to take fourth in the afternoon despite hitting the barrier at Turn 15 when on a quick lap.

Sainz accepted that Ferrari was "definitely a bit quicker than we anticipated" in Baku, but felt the team was not as quick as it had been over the Monaco weekend compared to its rivals.

"It is true also that I got a couple of tows on my good laps," Sainz explained.

"The long run, we didn't quite clearly see the pace. So maybe the whole picture is not as clear as it can get.

"Probably tomorrow will be a better indicator, but we're definitely not as quick as in Monaco, that's for sure.

"I think Red Bull are both quicker in the short run and the long run, and we just need to get our heads down and work out if we can find a bit more lap time."

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Leclerc agreed with Sainz's belief that Ferrari had surpassed its expectations in Baku, but remained wary of the threat that McLaren and Mercedes would pose despite both trailing the Maranello squad on Friday.

"I think McLaren are very, very quick, but they haven't shown it for some reason today," Leclerc said.

"Maybe it was less of a clean day compared to us. I feel like they are still a bit ahead of us here. We'll have to wait and see tomorrow.

"Definitely Red Bull, and Mercedes, I don't really know what happened either, but I'm pretty sure they will be in front. And it will be basically a fight with McLaren, that's our main competitor, so we need to make sure we do everything perfect, because they are doing very few mistakes this year.

"So we are going to try and maximise our potential, and hopefully we can be ahead of them much more in qualy."

But McLaren driver Lando Norris was less optimistic about his chances after finishing eighth in FP2, over half a second off Leclerc's time in P4.

"I think it looks very close between like us, AlphaTauri, Alpine, and so on," Norris said.

"Ferrari and Red Bull look quite a long way ahead of us. So it's going to be tough. I think just getting to Q3 is the main target.

"We are quite a long way off Red Bull and Ferrari, both in qualy and race pace. Hopefully into tomorrow we can make some improvements and find something.

"It's not too bad. The car's feeling relatively good. Of course, some things to try and improve on overnight.

"But we are a bit too far away to do anything special. So we'll keep plugging away."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Previous article

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Teams Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2

4h
2
Formula 1

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options

3h
3
Formula 1

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings

3h
4
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

4h
5
Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

1d
Latest news
Sainz: Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco"
F1

Sainz: Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco"

1h
F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
F1

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

1h
Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku
F1

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

2h
Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season
F1

Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season

2h
Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings
F1

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings

3h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
7h

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
7h

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments 01:40
Formula 1
23h

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
May 28, 2021

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
May 27, 2021

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car
Formula 1

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Plus
Formula 1

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Leclerc “not too harsh on myself” over Q3 Monaco crash Monaco GP
Formula 1

Leclerc “not too harsh on myself” over Q3 Monaco crash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles Plus

Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles

Now in his third season with the team, George Russell is still searching for his first point at Williams. But with the confidence resulting from his standout Sakhir GP display in the Mercedes last year, he feels ready for if – or when – he gets a seat that will allow him to challenge not just for points, but world championship titles

Formula 1
10h
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Plus

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Plus

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The all-conquering axis that gave Lotus its F1 golden era Plus

The all-conquering axis that gave Lotus its F1 golden era

In the second part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH explains how the Lotus marque’s values crystallised in the 1960s as founder Colin Chapman met his perfect foil: the peerless Jim Clark. But Chapman’s technological tours de force were fragile as well as fast…

Formula 1
Jun 1, 2021
The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph Plus

The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph

It’s rare for Formula 1 teams to go from back-row fodder to podium challengers in one season, but that’s what Benetton did in 2001 as it laid the foundations for title-winning success as Renault

Formula 1
May 30, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Plus

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. STUART CODLING examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime

Formula 1
May 29, 2021
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Plus

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
May 28, 2021
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021

Trending Today

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options
Formula 1 Formula 1

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

Sainz: Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco"

Formula 1 marshals: Who are they, what they do & do they get paid?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 marshals: Who are they, what they do & do they get paid?

Latest news

Sainz: Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco"

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.