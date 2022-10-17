Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Steiner: Haas needs to stabilise current "bumpy road" of F1 form Next / COTA renames final corner after Mario Andretti ahead of F1 US GP
Formula 1 Video

Ferrari's top 10 F1 drivers of all time

Ferrari tops all the major Formula 1 statistics, and by some margin. It has more race wins, more drivers’ titles and more constructors’ crowns than any other team.

That means picking out the top 10 Ferrari F1 drivers is incredibly difficult, with some top drivers and world champions missing the cut. But we’ve given it a go.

For this list, Autosport’s chief editor Kevin Turner assessed the amount of success the drivers scored with Ferrari, the impact they had on the team and the circumstances of their time there.

Want to know more about our top 10 or hear experts debate the list? Take a look here.

shares
comments
Steiner: Haas needs to stabilise current "bumpy road" of F1 form
Previous article

Steiner: Haas needs to stabilise current "bumpy road" of F1 form
Next article

COTA renames final corner after Mario Andretti ahead of F1 US GP

COTA renames final corner after Mario Andretti ahead of F1 US GP
Ferrari More
Ferrari
Ferrari "surprised, disappointed" by Leclerc Suzuka F1 penalty, but won't appeal Japanese GP
Formula 1

Ferrari "surprised, disappointed" by Leclerc Suzuka F1 penalty, but won't appeal

Binotto feels ‘pessimistic’ over budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity Japanese GP
Formula 1

Binotto feels ‘pessimistic’ over budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell Plus
Formula 1

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell

Latest news

Marco Andretti set for 18th attempt at Indy 500 in 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Marco Andretti set for 18th attempt at Indy 500 in 2023

Marco Andretti will make his 18th entry at the Indianapolis 500 in 2023 after securing backing from the KULR Technology Group.

Autosport International teams up with Sir Jackie Stewart for Racing Against Dementia
General General

Autosport International teams up with Sir Jackie Stewart for Racing Against Dementia

The Autosport International show is partnering with Sir Jackie Stewart to open a photographic art gallery, with fans voting for their favourite motorsport memories as part of a fundraising campaign for Racing Against Dementia.

Red Bull's F1 cost cap overspend "constitutes cheating", Brown tells FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 cost cap overspend "constitutes cheating", Brown tells FIA

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has urged the FIA to act "at pace" and come down hard on Formula 1's cost cap rule breakers, declaring that overspending "constitutes cheating".

Espargaro: Ducati’s “frustrating” MotoGP bike advantage “ridiculous”
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro: Ducati’s “frustrating” MotoGP bike advantage “ridiculous”

Aleix Espargaro says the results Ducati is able to achieve in MotoGP now are “ridiculous” and “frustrating” to deal with following the Australian Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Plus

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Plus

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Plus

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1 Plus

The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1

OPINION: After Spa and Abu Dhabi in 2021, Formula 1 has another saga to address after the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. And it’s one that centres on the decisions of motorsport’s governing body, which is having what good it does do damaged in the court of public opinion. Here are some steps that would address this and hopefully satisfy all parties

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
How to relieve Formula 1’s extreme wet-weather caution Plus

How to relieve Formula 1’s extreme wet-weather caution

With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller  Plus

Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller 

After a wet couple of Formula 1 rounds in Singapore and Japan, it is timely that PAT SYMONDS investigates the true effect of weather on car performance in F1

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Two drivers earn maximum scores in Autosport's driver ratings as Formula 1 made its long-awaited return to Japan. In the tricky conditions that greeted the grid at one of grand prix racing's grandee circuits, here's who impressed and who flattered to deceive

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2022
The confusion and controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic Plus

The confusion and controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic

The Japanese Grand Prix had a little bit of everything – for the right and the wrong reasons. From a recovery vehicle on-track controversy to both points and penalty confusion, Formula 1 went through a difficult afternoon at a soaking Suzuka, but none of which can discredit Max Verstappen’s latest masterclass to make him a worthy 2022 world champion

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.