Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

F1’s rules of conduct for drivers published by FIA

The FIA has finally published the official driving guidelines its race control and stewards are applying to Formula 1.

Jonathan Noble
By:
F1’s rules of conduct for drivers published by FIA

In a document sent to Formula 3 drivers ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to remind them about what they are and are not allowed to do, the governing body issued the document that was sent to F1 teams and drivers earlier this year.

The ‘Driving Standards Guidelines’ were given out ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in a response to a request from grand prix drivers to get a better understanding of what factors stewards took into account when it came to judging on incidents.

The FIA noted: “For avoidance of doubt, these are merely guidelines to assist the stewards in their decision making and are non-binding.

“All stewards' decisions will be made pursuant to the FIA International Sporting Code read in conjunction with all relevant regulations applicable to Formula 1.”

The document outlines what drivers are and are not allowed to do when it comes to overtaking a rival.

For overtaking on the inside of a corner

In order for a car being overtaken to be required to give sufficient room to an overtaking car, the overtaking car needs to have a significant portion of the car alongside the car being overtaken and the overtaking manoeuvre must be done in a safe and controlled manner, while enabling the car to clearly remain within the limits of the track.

When considering what is a ‘significant portion’ for an overtaking on the inside of a corner, among the various factors that will be looked at by the stewards when exercising their discretion, the stewards will consider if the overtaking car’s front tyres are alongside the other car by no later than the apex of the corner.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

For overtaking outside of a corner

In order for a car being overtaken to be required to give sufficient room to an overtaking car, the overtaking car needs to have a significant portion of the car alongside the car being overtaken and the overtaking manoeuvre must be done in a safe and controlled manner, while enabling the car to clearly remain within the limits of the track.

When considering what is a ‘significant portion’, for an overtaking on the outside of a corner, among the various factors that will be looked at by the stewards when exercising their discretion, the stewards will consider if the overtaking car is ahead of the other car from the apex of the corner. The car being overtaken must be capable of making the corner while remaining within the limits of the track.

Read Also:

In reference to chicanes and S-bends

The above guidelines would apply similarly for each corner.

As has been previously reported, the guidelines also confirmed that the FIA are imposing a strict enforcement of track limits, of impeding, and how it is responsibility of a driver to ‘clearly give back’ any advantage gained when leaving the track.

