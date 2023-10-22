Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
News

F1 United States Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Charles Leclerc will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Haydn Cobb
Author Haydn Cobb
Published
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, the rest of the field at the start

Max Verstappen controlled the US GP sprint race, winning by almost 10 seconds from Lewis Hamilton who got by Charles Leclerc at the start.

But the F1 world champion faces a tougher challenge of repeating his sprint race triumph in Sunday’s grand prix as he starts from sixth place, having lost his best lap that was good enough for pole due to exceeding track limits in Friday qualifying.

That allowed Leclerc to take pole and he’ll be joined on the front row by McLaren’s Lando Norris, who finished 0.876s behind the Ferrari driver in fourth in the sprint race.

Hamilton, who also qualified third for the sprint, will start from the head of the second row for Mercedes and in front of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

George Russell will be hoping for a cleaner Sunday after a sprint Saturday stalled by a three-place grid drop for blocking Leclerc in sprint qualifying and then a five-second penalty for overtaking Oscar Piastri while off the track in the sprint race which meant he finished eighth.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, the remainder of the field on the opening lap

When is the F1 United States Grand Prix?

  • Date: Sunday 22 October 2023
  • Start time: 8:00pm BST, 2:00pm local time

The 18th round of the 2023 F1 season, the United States GP at the Circuit of the Americas, gets under way at 2:00pm local time (8:00pm BST) on Sunday 22 October.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 United States GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the United States GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 6:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 8:00pm BST.

  • Channels: Sky Sports F1
  • Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 22 October 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the United States GP here.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

When can I watch the F1 United States GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the United States GP at 12:30am BST on Monday. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

  • Channel: Channel 4
  • Start time: 12:30am BST, Monday 23 October 2023

Will the F1 United States GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the United States GP will start at 8:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3rd position, are presented with their trophies by US track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson, after the Sprint race

Weather forecast for the F1 United States GP

Current weather forecasts predict cloudy and dry conditions at the Circuit of the Americas, with low winds and a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 29 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 United States GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 56 laps of the Circuit of the Americas, covering a total race distance of 308.405km.

F1 United States GP starting grid

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

1'34.723

 209.524
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.130

1'34.853

 209.237
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.139

1'34.862

 209.217
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.222

1'34.945

 209.034
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.356

1'35.079

 208.740
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.358

1'35.081

 208.735
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+0.366

1'35.089

 208.718
8 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+0.431

1'35.154

 208.575
9 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.450

1'35.173

 208.533
10 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.744

1'35.467

 207.891
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull

+0.974

1'35.697

 207.392
12 China Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari

+0.975

1'35.698

 207.389
13 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari

+1.135

1'35.858

 207.043
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.157

1'35.880

 206.996
15 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull

+1.251

1'35.974

 206.793
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.512

1'36.235

 206.232
17 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.545

1'36.268

 206.161
18 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.592

1'36.315

 206.061
19 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.866

1'36.589

 205.476
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+2.104

1'36.827

 204.971
View full results  
shares
comments
Haydn Cobb
More
Haydn Cobb
