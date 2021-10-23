Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Alonso set for grid penalty at COTA after F1 engine change
Formula 1 / United States GP Practice report

F1 United States GP: Perez leads FP3, Hamilton and Verstappen fastest laps deleted

By:

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has set the fastest time in third free practice for the US Formula 1 Grand Prix, while Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen saw their fastest laps deleted.

F1 United States GP: Perez leads FP3, Hamilton and Verstappen fastest laps deleted

In Saturday's FP3 session title rivals Hamilton and Verstappen both showed they still had plenty of pace in hand for qualifying but track limits excursions on their final timed lap meant that pace didn't translate into a valid laptime.

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel was the first driver to take to a sunny Circuit of the Americas for the final hour of practice in what was a quiet early stage of the session.

After some lone install laps for Vettel and a leisurely timed lap by Alpine's Fernando Alonso the action finally picked up after 10 minutes when world champion Hamilton joined the fray, soon joined by most of his competitors.

In his Mercedes W12 Hamilton clocked a 1m35.814s on his first timed lap to take a provisional lead, using Pirelli's soft tyre that would be used by the entire field.

Hamilton's time was soon improved upon by Red Bull's Perez, who dipped 0.181s below the Briton's benchmark by setting a 1m35.633s.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

On his second set of softs Hamilton reclaimed the lead with a 1m35.571s effort, while teammate Valtteri Bottas' first effort was scrubbed for track limits.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc slotted in behind Perez in third, ahead of teammate Sainz.

The ante was upped when championship leader Verstappen joined the track. After not getting a fast lap in during Friday's FP2, Verstappen immediately took over the lead, the Red Bull driver taking over three tenths out of Hamilton's previous benchmark to go top with a 1m35.207s after 25 minutes.

His teammate Perez joined him up front by setting a lap time that was just 0.001s slower, handing Red Bull an early 1-2.

Shortly after the halfway mark Verstappen improved again to set a 1m34.912s, just dipping below Perez' table-topping FP2 lap.

Verstappen's pace prompted a response from Mercedes. With 20 minutes left to run Bottas took second just 0.076s behind the Dutchman by virtue of a purple second sector, which includes COTA's long straight on which Mercedes can flex its top speed muscle.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

But soon after Sainz set the fastest time for Ferrari, his 1m34.805s a tenth quicker than Verstappen, which suggested that F1's two top teams still had some pace left in the bank.

That was modestly demonstrated by Perez, who took the lead with a 1m34.701s while teammate Verstappen was delayed by a precautionary rear wing change.

With his new wing Verstappen clocked a 1m34.383s, but his time was deleted for exceeding track limits in the penultimate corner.

Hamilton was next to go top for mere seconds as his 1m34.458s effort was too deleted by the stewards due to leaving the track at Turn 9, leaving Perez's top spot intact until the finish.

Sainz finished the session in second, followed by Verstappen, McLaren's Lando Norris and Bottas, while Hamilton's scrubbed lap meant he finished down in sixth.

Daniel Ricciardo was seventh in the second McLaren ahead of AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was ninth after reporting struggles with his rear tyres, with Alpine's Esteban Ocon rounding out the top 10, which was covered by one second.

Sebastian Vettel took 11th for Aston Martin followed by the first Williams of George Russell.

Kimi Raikkonen was 13th for Alfa Romeo, narrowly ahead of Nicholas Latifi in the second Williams.

Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi was 15th followed by the second Aston of Lance Stroll.

Fernando Alonso took 17th after undergoing an engine change in his Alpine, which will relegate him to the back of the grid.

In the second AlphaTauri Yuki Tsunoda was only 18th, with Haas duo Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin propping up the timesheets.

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap km/h
1 Mexico Sergio Perez 13 1'34.701   209.573
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 16 1'34.805 0.104 209.343
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen 13 1'34.912 0.211 209.107
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris 13 1'34.945 0.244 209.034
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas 15 1'34.988 0.287 208.940
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 16 1'35.219 0.518 208.433
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 11 1'35.345 0.644 208.157
8 France Pierre Gasly 17 1'35.398 0.697 208.042
9 Monaco Charles Leclerc 17 1'35.688 0.987 207.411
10 France Esteban Ocon 10 1'35.711 1.010 207.361
View full results
Alonso set for grid penalty at COTA after F1 engine change

Alonso set for grid penalty at COTA after F1 engine change
Verstappen exclusive: How Red Bull’s ace has become F1 champion material Plus

Verstappen exclusive: How Red Bull’s ace has become F1 champion material

As Red Bull and Honda go all-out for victory in the Japanese engine manufacturer’s last season of its latest Formula 1 dalliance, Max Verstappen finds himself thrust into a compelling title fight with Lewis Hamilton. He told OLEG KARPOV about his evolution into a world championship contender and why Red Bull's no compromise ethos suits him down to the ground

Formula 1
6 h
How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull Plus

How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull

Mercedes has been on a roll of late in the ultra-tight fight to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. It started off well in practice at Austin for this weekend’s US Grand Prix, but Red Bull got closer as Friday unfolded and even seemed to find an edge in one critical area of what seems set to be another close contest

Formula 1
9 h
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Plus

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Plus

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to make the group a billion-dollar business. MARK GALLAGHER analyses his latest play – bringing former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh into the fold

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Plus

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. On the 50th anniversary of his death, Autosport recalls the career of an F1 and sportscar ace gone before his time

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Plus

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Plus

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz Jr. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2021
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Plus

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Autosport's technical consultant

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021

F1 United States GP: Perez leads FP3, Hamilton and Verstappen fastest laps deleted
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 United States GP: Perez leads FP3, Hamilton and Verstappen fastest laps deleted

Alonso set for grid penalty at COTA after F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso set for grid penalty at COTA after F1 engine change

Wolff challenge triggered Zak Brown’s shock tattoo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff challenge triggered Zak Brown’s shock tattoo

F1 US Grand Prix Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 US Grand Prix Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying

