F1 tyre call must recognise different circumstances, says Vasseur

The FIA and Formula One Management are currently evaluating which of the two tyre giants should be handed the official F1 tender contract from 2025.

Both Pirelli and Bridgestone are highly respected as companies, and F1 teams have so far steered clear of declaring a firm preference for one over the other.

Vasseur is equally diplomatic, saying he has “faith” in both companies to be able to do a good job if they are given the final nod.

However, he says that what is critical is for F1 chiefs to fully comprehend the differing circumstances that the two rivals face – with Pirelli having experienced challenges as the current supplier and Bridgestone facing a tough task if it makes a return.

Speaking to Autosport about how he viewed what the tyre companies had to offer, Vassuer said: “We are talking about two large companies and I have faith in both.

“If I start with Pirelli, I must admit that over the years we have always asked for new things, every season. First, we wanted more degradation, then we wanted less. We used electric blankets, and now we don't want them anymore.

“So we have to be honest that we have sometimes complained, but we have never had a consistent strategy on the tyre front.

Pirelli tyres detail Photo by: Pirelli

“We asked for and got wider tires, and then we went from 13 to 18 inches. With Pirelli, we know where we are. It wasn’t always that everything was perfect, but nothing is.”

Vasseur said that having continuity could be good for F1, as it was important not to underestimate the challenge that a new tyre entrant like Bridgestone would face in preparing products without the ability to do much testing.

“Regarding Bridgestone, we know that they've done a good job in the past,” said Vasseur. “I've had the opportunity to work with them over a couple of seasons and the relationship has been positive.

“But we have to remember that it's not an easy challenge, especially considering that, eventually, it will not be straightforward to provide them with a test programme to develop the product.

“You can't think of using a Formula 2 single-seater because it has less than half the downforce load of an F1 car.

“I say this because we're talking about a manufacturer that in its previous experience in F1 was used to being on track every day for private tests.

“I think the Japanese have the know-how to offer a good product, but then many tests on the track are needed to develop it, so this aspect shouldn't be underestimated at all.”

Additional reporting by Franco Nugnes