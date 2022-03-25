Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

F1 to trial new video system for blind corners in Saudi Arabia

Formula 1 looks set to trial the use of trackside video screens to help offer drivers improved warning of incidents through some of Jeddah's high-speed kinks this weekend.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Ahead of the opening day of action for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, it has been announced that for Friday afternoon's Formula 2 practice session that takes place before F1 running, a test of new video technology will take place.

Screens have been installed on the left hand side of the circuit ahead of Turn 13, Turn 16 and Turn 19 to offer a video image of what track conditions are like on the exit.

The idea is that the footage could provide some extra warning to drivers about any incidents that have taken place further around the corner that they may not be aware of.

There has been no formal notification about whether or not the screens will be active for the F1 sessions later on, but if the F2 trial passes without trouble then it is likely to be carried over.

Mercedes driver George Russell, who is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), welcomed the idea of the screens, but said the only way to know if they help is to actually have them active.

The Briton believes that if the system works in Saudi Arabia, then he reckons it is a concept that could be implemented at other street circuits on the calendar.

"I think we will have to test it and see, and we'll only get the feedback once we go out there," he said, when asked by Motorsport.com for his thoughts on the idea.

"Sometimes solutions like this go pretty well, sometimes not so well. We know the difficulties of visibility on a circuit like this, and I think the more the FIA can do to help us, it is only going to be beneficial.

"I can't comment quite at this moment, but it could be quite an intriguing implementation and, if it works, then potentially we could see it in Baku, Monaco, Singapore maybe.

"If it reduces the danger, risk and improves safety, then for all of us then we are happy."

McLaren's Lando Norris added: "I think it is kind of just wait and see, as it's such a quick section.

"There might not be a lot of time to look at a TV screen and see what's going on. But we'll see. If it is good, then I'm sure we can try to implement it more for the rest of the season."

