Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Next / Ferrari struggling to find F1 opportunities for junior drivers - Binotto
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022

By:

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has confirmed the Monaco Grand Prix will run to a traditional three-day race weekend format from 2022.

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022

Monaco has traditionally spread its race weekend over four days, holding the opening two practice sessions on Thursday before using Friday as a rest day for the F1 paddock.

The tradition dated back to the race’s original scheduling on a bank holiday weekend, but was maintained to allow traffic to flow through the area and assists businesses in preparing for the weekend.

But as F1 plans for next year’s calendar, which is set to be revealed in mid-October and finalised at the next FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting, the Monaco weekend will now switch to a traditional format.

It is anticipated that the addition of the Miami Grand Prix to the schedule in May will force Spain and Monaco to go back-to-back. While this has been achieved in the past with a four-day Monaco weekend, the switch to the normal three-day format will ease some logistical pressures.

“Monaco will be in three days, straightaway,” F1 boss Domenicali said in an interview with CNN.

“So [it will be] Friday, Saturday and Sunday instead of Thursday, a hole, then Saturday and Sunday. Yes, that is the change we’re going to introduce next year.”

During the interview, Domenicali confirmed that the plan was to stage a 23-race calendar again next year after initially targeting the figure in 2021, only for the ongoing pressures of the pandemic to drop this figure to 22.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, and the rest of the field at the start

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, and the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Domenicali also stated that the French Grand Prix would be returning, and that the plan would be to end the season earlier than in 2021, when the final race is scheduled for 12 December in Abu Dhabi.

“The plan is that we’re going to have 23 races,” Domenicali said.

“We’re going to announce the calendar at the World Council, on the 15 October. The idea is to finish earlier than what we finished this year.”

F1 is yet to finalise which race will complete this year’s calendar, holding a TBC slot for a Middle East round on 21 November, but an announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

Read Also:

The major format change F1 introduced at three races this year was a Saturday sprint race, and the format could be set for expansion next year following a review of its format and implementation.

Domenicali said that he remains positive about its impact, believing it offers more action to fans and helps create greater unpredictability.

“It’s a plus because first of all, we are giving to the people something new every day, to the media, to the people who are coming to the track,” Domenicali said.

“To the interest and the preparation for the teams, from our perspective, the more unpredictable are the races, the better they are.”

shares
comments

Related video

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Previous article

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Next article

Ferrari struggling to find F1 opportunities for junior drivers - Binotto

Ferrari struggling to find F1 opportunities for junior drivers - Binotto
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022

1 h
2
Formula 1

Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa

7 h
3
Formula 1

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

3 h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari struggling to find F1 opportunities for junior drivers - Binotto

1 h
5
MotoGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

5 h
Latest news
Ferrari struggling to find F1 opportunities for junior drivers - Binotto
F1

Ferrari struggling to find F1 opportunities for junior drivers - Binotto

1 h
F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022
F1

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022

1 h
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Plus
F1

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

3 h
How F1’s “process-driven” improvement plans are listening to the drivers
F1

How F1’s “process-driven” improvement plans are listening to the drivers

4 h
Gap between Russell and Latifi in F1 not "as big as everybody believes"
F1

Gap between Russell and Latifi in F1 not "as big as everybody believes"

5 h
Latest videos
Stuart Codling and Will Buxton discuss Hamilton and Verstappen rivalry 10:41
Formula 1
7 h

Stuart Codling and Will Buxton discuss Hamilton and Verstappen rivalry

3 Reasons Why Formula 1's 2022 Engines Are Still Turbo-Hybrid V6s 04:45
Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021

3 Reasons Why Formula 1's 2022 Engines Are Still Turbo-Hybrid V6s

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief 11:28
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1 09:33
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa
Formula 1

Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa

Does Gasly have reason to be 'sad and frustrated' over his Red Bull snub?
Formula 1

Does Gasly have reason to be 'sad and frustrated' over his Red Bull snub?

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Trending Today

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022

Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Ferrari struggling to find F1 opportunities for junior drivers - Binotto
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari struggling to find F1 opportunities for junior drivers - Binotto

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Plus
Formula E Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Gap between Russell and Latifi in F1 not "as big as everybody believes"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gap between Russell and Latifi in F1 not "as big as everybody believes"

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus
GT GT

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Plus

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. DAMIEN SMITH brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1

Formula 1
3 h
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Plus

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
7 h
How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus Plus

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Plus

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Plus

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021
The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Plus

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

OPINION: The headlines were dominated by the Italian Grand Prix crash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who had the halo to thank for avoiding potentially serious injury. But two days earlier, Formula 1 had a lucky escape with a Monza pitlane incident that could also have had grave consequences

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021
How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Plus

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

With two sprint races under its belt, Formula 1 must now consider its options for them going forward. While they've helped deliver exciting racing on Sundays, the sprints themselves have been somewhat lacking - creating yet another conundrum for F1 to solve...

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021
Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season? Plus

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

OPINION: With Valtteri Bottas already signed up for 2022, all eyes are on the race for the second seat at Alfa Romeo next year. Antonio Giovinazzi is the current incumbent, but faces a tough competition from appealing short and long-term prospects

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

Latest news

Ferrari struggling to find F1 opportunities for junior drivers - Binotto
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari struggling to find F1 opportunities for junior drivers - Binotto

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

How F1’s “process-driven” improvement plans are listening to the drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1’s “process-driven” improvement plans are listening to the drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.