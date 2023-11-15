Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
News

F1 teams reveal special Las Vegas GP liveries

Formula 1 teams have rolled out a series of fresh liveries for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Red Bull Racing RB19 Las Vegas GP livery

With interest in F1 having been fanned by the return of grand prix racing to Las Vegas, several teams have announced plans to race in different colours.

Last week Ferrari revealed it was switching to a red-and-white colour scheme that paid homage to what it had raced with during the 1970s – the last era when F1 enjoyed such a boom in the USA.

Now, Red Bull has revealed the third of its 'Make Your Mark' campaign liveries that has seen it race in different liveries for each of the three USA GPs that have taken place this year.

The Las Vegas switch is the first time that the entirety of the RB19 has been taken over by new paintwork, which has a purple base and gives the impression of yellow and pink neon lights flashing down the car.

Williams has revamped its car to feature a livery that features a design making use of the famous 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign across the engine cover and rear wing endplates. It also features vibrant blue Williams lettering along the length of the engine cover.

Williams FW45 Las Vegas GP livery

Williams FW45 Las Vegas GP livery

Alpine is also running a one-off livery for the Las Vegas weekend as the result of a collaboration it has with skate and streetwear brand Palace.

As well as the official suits of drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, plus the team's pitcrew, being reworked, the team's A523 car will run in tweaked colours.

Speaking about its collaboration, Palace said: "We are so hyped to be kitting out BWT Alpine F1 Team's car, drivers and pit crew for the Las Vegas Grand Prix: a street race at night in one of the most mental and beautiful places on Earth."

F1 is returning to Las Vegas for the first time in 40 years, with a new track that runs through the downtown area.

There is a long straight that runs along the Strip, while the circuit will also work its way around the iconic Sphere that has grabbed interest in recent weeks.

Alpine A523, Las Vegas GP livery

Alpine A523, Las Vegas GP livery

