F1 teams get greater freedom for filming day shakedowns in 2024

With testing so limited in F1, teams have often had to use filming days as a way of shaking down new cars prior to any official group running.

Previously, teams were limited to 100 kilometres of running on such filming days – which amounts to less than 20 laps of a typical track.

Following a vote at the FIA's World Motor Sport Council, however, this mileage allowance has been doubled with immediate effect.

Teams will now be allowed to run 200km in total. This means for a track like Silverstone, where teams could only run 16 laps beforehand, they will now be allowed to go for 33.

The jump will be especially beneficial for those pre-season shakedowns as teams try to iron out any niggles with new cars.

The FIA has also added a clause to the new rules to make it clear that, from the two filming days teams are allowed over the course of a season "only one may be carried out per team per day."

Other restrictions on filming days, which are officially classified as promotional events, remain the same – which include that cars need to be fitted with an FIA ECU and use tyres manufactured specifically for such events.

As well as the two promotional events, teams are also allowed two demonstration events where they can run their cars for a maximum of 50km. However, there is no longer a requirement for teams to need to inform rivals if they take part in one of these.

Further tweaks to the testing rules for 2024 include the fact that pre-season testing, which is set to take place in Bahrain, will run each day from 10am to 7pm, rather than 7.30pm as was the case this year.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

New component clampdown

The FIA has also tidied up regulations regarding testing of old cars, with it made clear that any components run on such machinery must have previously been used at a race weekend.

A revised Article 10.2 C) states: "Cars must only use components and software of a specification that have been used in at least one (1) Competition or TCC (testing of a current car) of a Championship season."

This will prevent any teams from running brand-new items on an old car to try to evaluate it outside of testing restrictions.

Furthermore, a new clause has outlawed any systems or parts during the testing of old cars that can help provide information for current machinery.

"No test parts, sensors, instrumentation, test software, component changes, operational tests or procedural tests will be permitted which give any sort of information to the Competitor that is related to cars of the current Championship or cars complying with TCC," states a new rule.

It added: "For the avoidance of doubt, only instrumentation and sensors that are required for the reliable operation of the car and have been fitted at one or more races of the period will be permitted."