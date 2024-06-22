F1 Spanish GP: Norris makes last-gasp swoop for pole over Verstappen
McLaren driver sets fastest time in qualifying to start alongside Max Verstappen on the front row of the grid at Formula 1's Barcelona round
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
F1 Spanish Grand Prix Grid
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
1'11.383
|234.862
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.020
1'11.403
|234.796
|3
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.318
1'11.701
|233.821
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.320
1'11.703
|233.814
|5
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.348
1'11.731
|233.723
|6
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.353
1'11.736
|233.706
|7
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+0.474
1'11.857
|233.313
|8
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.678
1'12.061
|232.652
|9
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+0.742
1'12.125
|232.446
|10
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
|11
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.745
1'12.128
|232.436
|12
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+0.844
1'12.227
|232.118
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+0.927
1'12.310
|231.851
|14
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.989
1'12.372
|231.653
|15
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.355
1'12.738
|230.487
|16
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.554
1'12.937
|229.858
|17
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.602
1'12.985
|229.707
|18
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.692
1'13.075
|229.424
|19
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.770
1'13.153
|229.179
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+2.126
1'13.509
|228.070
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Live: F1 Spanish GP commentary and updates
F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen wins after holding off late Norris attack
BTCC Oulton Park: Cook uses tyre advantage to win race two
2024 F1 Spanish GP results: Verstappen beats charging Norris
Autosport Plus
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a race engineer
Why F1’s points change proposal risks undermining its basic tenet
How Tsunoda has proved himself as RB’s team leader in F1
Why flexi wings are a hot topic again in F1
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments