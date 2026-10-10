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F1 Singapore GP: Verstappen wins chaotic wet sprint after Russell's crash

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Race report
Formula 1 Singapore GP

F1 Singapore GP: Verstappen wins chaotic wet sprint after Russell's crash

The four-time world champion has taken his second, consecutive victory after inheriting the lead from George Russell

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Max Verstappen won the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race from pole position after ephemeral leader George Russell crashed out at the end of the very first lap.

A downpour soaked the grid 15 minutes before the scheduled start, while some parts of the Marina Bay Street Circuit remained dry. The race was delayed by half an hour due to the standing water in Turns 2 and 3.

By the time the sprint got under way, it still was a tale of two halves in terms of track conditions, and all cars started on intermediate tyres after two formation laps.

Front-row starter Russell had a much better getaway than Verstappen and took the lead even before Turn 1, with Lewis Hamilton up to third from sixth on the grid. Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, Kimi Antonelli, Liam Lawson and Pierre Gasly followed, with Isack Hadjar down to 11th.

Russell’s lead was short-lived, as he lost control of his W17 on the kerb at the exit of the last corner and spun into the inside wall at the end of lap one. Meanwhile, Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez collided at Turn 16, with the Aston Martin coming to a halt against the barriers, and Hadjar retired after reporting “the engine braking is dying”.

The safety car was called into action, with the race neutralised for five laps – during which Arvid Lindblad spun, rejoining in last place after driving the wrong way down the track, and Franco Colapinto’s race ended because of a technical issue.

Marshals before the delayed start

Marshals before the delayed start

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Verstappen maintained the lead at the restart, while Oliver Bearman snatched eighth place away from Gasly after wheel-to-wheel action throughout sector one. The Alpine driver lost another two positions over the following two laps; he complained of being pushed wide by Nico Hulkenberg, but the stewards took no further action.

Verstappen’s gap to Hamilton hovered between 0.7s and 1.4s from lap seven to lap 11 before the Red Bull racer significantly pulled away, with his advantage reaching three seconds at the end of lap 13 and five seconds by lap 16.

The intermediate compound was greatly suffering on the mostly dry track, so it was all about tyre management. Leclerc reported his front tyres were “destroyed”; the Ferrari driver was losing two seconds a lap to team-mate Hamilton and was caught by the McLarens and Antonelli with three laps remaining.

But Norris dove down the inside of Piastri on the final lap and the McLaren duo collided into a spin. The reigning world champion consequently dropped to eighth, while his Australian team-mate retired. 

Meanwhile, Verstappen romped to victory with a reduced but healthy 2.6s-second lead over Hamilton, as Leclerc completed the podium in third. Antonelli inherited fourth ahead of Lawson, Bearman and Hulkenberg, with Norris taking the final points position. 

Read Also:

F1 Singapore GP sprint race results

SPRINT

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 20

-

     3 8   Red Bull Red Bull
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 20

+2.591

2.591

 2.591   3 7   Ferrari Ferrari
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 20

+16.871

16.871

 14.280   3 6   Ferrari Ferrari
4 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 20

+17.238

17.238

 0.367   3 5   Mercedes Mercedes
5 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 20

+20.632

20.632

 3.394   3 4   RB Red Bull
6 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 20

+24.321

24.321

 3.689   3 3   Haas Ferrari
7 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 20

+27.525

27.525

 3.204   3 2   Audi Audi
8 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 20

+28.272

28.272

 0.747   3 1   McLaren Mercedes
9 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 20

+36.220

36.220

 7.948   3     Alpine Mercedes
10 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 20

+37.640

37.640

 1.420   3     Haas Ferrari
11 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 20

+50.464

50.464

 12.824   3     Aston Martin Honda
12 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 20

+52.467

52.467

 2.003   3     Williams Mercedes
13 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 20

+55.792

55.792

 3.325   3     RB Red Bull
14 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 19

1 Lap

     3     McLaren Mercedes
15 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 14

6 Laps

     5     Williams Mercedes
16 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 6

14 Laps

     4     Audi Audi
17 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 6

14 Laps

     4     Cadillac Ferrari
18 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 2

18 Laps

     1     Alpine Mercedes
19 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 2

18 Laps

     1     Red Bull Red Bull
20 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 1

19 Laps

           Mercedes Mercedes
21 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 1

19 Laps

     1     Cadillac Ferrari
22 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 0

20 Laps

           Aston Martin Honda
View full results

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