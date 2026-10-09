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F1 Singapore GP: Verstappen storms to sprint pole with Antonelli only seventh

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F1 Singapore GP live commentary and updates - Verstappen takes sprint pole

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F1 Singapore GP live commentary and updates - Verstappen takes sprint pole
Qualifying report
Formula 1 Singapore GP

F1 Singapore GP: Verstappen storms to sprint pole with Antonelli only seventh

The Red Bull driver will start Saturday's race from pole, his second consecutive occasion topping a qualifying session

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Max Verstappen topped sprint qualifying for Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix, where he will be joined on the front row by George Russell.

This is the first time Verstappen has come first in a qualifying session of any sort at Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Meanwhile, championship leader Kimi Antonelli will start Saturday’s sprint race from seventh, having been outpaced by the Ferraris and McLarens.

SQ1 - Verstappen fastest, Lindblad misses out

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

Nobody had even set a time in SQ1 when Sergio Perez caused a yellow flag as he crashed into the Tecpro at Turn 5. The Cadillac driver damaged his front wing and eventually lost it on the racing line, with the red flag waved to clear the debris.

There were just six minutes remaining with few actual competitive lap times. As a consequence, the final moments were a rush to get a decent mark on the board, with cars out in the pitlane several minutes before the light even went green.

Verstappen eventually went fastest in 1m33.477s, nearly half a second slower than his own FP1 benchmark on the same medium tyre. The Red Bull racer led Charles Leclerc by 0.018s and George Russell by 0.096s, with Lewis Hamilton 0.271s down.

Everyone else was at least six tenths adrift, starting with an impressive Nico Hulkenberg for Audi, closely followed by Isack Hadjar, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Antonelli.

Further down the classification, Carlos Sainz was slowest of all. “I had a lot of front locking and no rear, combined,” he complained on the radio. He was eliminated after SQ1, like Williams team-mate Alex Albon, Cadillac duo Perez and Valtteri Bottas, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and, more surprisingly, Arvid Lindblad. Racing Bulls’ rookie was missing one tenth to make the cut, albeit after confusion caused by an FIA software glitch

SQ2 – Russell narrowly survives after lock-up

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Verstappen went 0.75s quicker than the SQ1 fastest time as early as his first attempt in the second segment of sprint qualifying, setting a 1m32.724s.

However, the Dutchman’s reference was swiftly surpassed by Leclerc, Hamilton and Norris, with the Monegasque adding a 1m32.457s to the board. Antonelli and Russell were six and nine tenths adrift respectively.

Meanwhile, Hadjar, Gabriel Bortoleto, Fernando Alonso, Franco Colapinto, Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman were at risk of elimination. Even Hadjar was missing nearly half a second compared to 10th-placed Hulkenberg.

Russell’s second attempt was no better, with a lock-up into Turn 13. Hadjar’s and Colapinto’s respective improvements knocked the eight-time grand prix winner out of the top 10, but last-ditch progress saw him jump to safety in fourth.

Colapinto was therefore eliminated with a 0.094s deficit on Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly, along with Hulkenberg, who failed to improve late on. 

SQ3 – Verstappen outpaces Leclerc

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Switching from medium to soft rubber as per the regulations, drivers had few actual chances to make an impact in the eight-minute SQ3 phase.

The McLarens and Mercedes were first out, with Norris setting the pace in 1m31.587s, leading Piastri by 0.189s, Russell by 0.250s and Antonelli by 0.518s.

Then it was the Ferraris in action, and Leclerc went quickest in 1m31.568s, narrowly edging Norris out. Hamilton was nearly two tenths faster than his team-mate in the first sector but lost even more in the final part and ended up 0.134s adrift.

Leclerc actually improved late on with a 1m31.399s, but couldn’t hold off a much faster Verstappen, who set a 1m31.156s on his sole attempt – not an actual pole position given this was sprint qualifying, but still unprecedented from the four-time world champion.

Russell clinched a front-row spot in the final instants of the session, leading Leclerc, Piastri, Norris and Hamilton.

Antonelli ended up seventh, 0.693s down on Verstappen, while Hadjar and Gasly exceeded track limits and have no lap time to their names. They will share the fifth row of the grid on Saturday afternoon.

F1 Singapore GP sprint qualifying results

SPRINT GRID

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time Tyres km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull

1'31.156

   195.094
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.120

1'31.276

   194.837
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.243

1'31.399

   194.575
4 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.298

1'31.454

   194.458
5 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes

+0.431

1'31.587

   194.176
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.546

1'31.702

   193.932
7 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.693

1'31.849

   193.622
8 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull

+1.185

1'32.341

   192.590
9 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull

+1.791

1'32.947

   191.334
10 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes

+1.999

1'33.155

   190.907
11 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes

+2.093

1'33.249

   190.715
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi

+2.264

1'33.420

   190.366
13 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari

+2.267

1'33.423

   190.359
14 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi

+2.310

1'33.466

   190.272
15 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda

+2.578

1'33.734

   189.728
16 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari

+3.212

1'34.368

   188.453
17 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull

+3.980

1'35.136

   186.932
18 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda

+4.506

1'35.662

   185.904
19 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+4.974

1'36.130

   184.999
20 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari

+5.604

1'36.760

   183.794
21 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari

+5.712

1'36.868

   183.590
22 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes

+6.220

1'37.376

   182.632
View full results

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