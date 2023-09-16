F1 Singapore GP qualifying red-flagged after massive Stroll crash
Qualifying for the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix was red flagged after a major shunt for Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll.
The Canadian lost the rear of his AMR23 exiting the final corner as he attempted to finish his final flying lap after the chequered flag had been waved for Q1.
Stroll appeared to clip the exit kerb at the first apex to unsettle the rear axle, which projected him into the outside wall.
He made heavy contact to spin across the circuit and into the path of McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, who narrowly avoided the stricken Aston Martin.
Stroll radioed to confirm he was OK before eventually exiting the car.
When Stroll did climb out, he was met with cheers and applause from the Marina Bay grandstands.
The FIA said a lengthy recovery period was anticipated given fluid was spilled on the track surface while barrier checks were required, before Q2 resumed at 9:53pm local time.
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, walks away from his heavily damaged car after a crash towards the end of Q1
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
As a result of not crossing the timing line, Stroll ended the session in 20th behind Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu.
There was potential, prior to the shunt, for a big scalp to be claimed in Q1 given the heavy traffic and extreme track evolution.
As grip levels improved dramatically late on, Yuki Tsunoda ran fastest for AlphaTauri before the Haas machines of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen ran temporarily to second and third.
This came as the Mercedes, Ferraris and Max Verstappen struggled to improve their first and second sector times as a result of the out-lap congestion, which would have likely hindered tyre preparation.
Verstappen is also under investigation for impeding in the pit lane, having sat stationary aboard his RB19 at the exit while the green light was displayed.
Amid the drama, Lewis Hamilton and Alex Albon narrowly progressed into Q2.
Meanwhile, 16th-placed Valtteri Bottas, Piastri and Williams rookie Logan Sargeant were also eliminated along with Zhou and Stroll.
F1 drivers want new Singapore layout to be permanent change
F1 Singapore GP: Sainz snatches pole, Verstappen struggles to 11th
Aston Martin: No doubts about Stroll's F1 future at the team
Aston Martin: No doubts about Stroll's F1 future at the team Aston Martin: No doubts about Stroll's F1 future at the team
Drugovich lands FP1 outing with Aston Martin at F1 Italian GP
Drugovich lands FP1 outing with Aston Martin at F1 Italian GP Drugovich lands FP1 outing with Aston Martin at F1 Italian GP
The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition
The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition
Aston Martin promises that 2024 F1 car will have more efficient aero
Aston Martin promises that 2024 F1 car will have more efficient aero Aston Martin promises that 2024 F1 car will have more efficient aero
Krack praises Aston F1 stalwart who has scored more 2023 points than AlphaTauri
Krack praises Aston F1 stalwart who has scored more 2023 points than AlphaTauri Krack praises Aston F1 stalwart who has scored more 2023 points than AlphaTauri
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
Latest news
IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout
IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout
IndyCar’s O’Ward to get Abu Dhabi F1 outings for McLaren
IndyCar’s O’Ward to get Abu Dhabi F1 outings for McLaren IndyCar’s O’Ward to get Abu Dhabi F1 outings for McLaren
Verstappen escapes impeding F1 penalties amid AlphaTauri no-show
Verstappen escapes impeding F1 penalties amid AlphaTauri no-show Verstappen escapes impeding F1 penalties amid AlphaTauri no-show
Hamilton: 2023 Mercedes is "hardest" car to get right in F1 career
Hamilton: 2023 Mercedes is "hardest" car to get right in F1 career Hamilton: 2023 Mercedes is "hardest" car to get right in F1 career
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.