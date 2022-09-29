Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 dismisses Vettel's return to V10 engines suggestion Next / Pain-free Albon "fit as I can be" for Singapore F1 return
Formula 1 News

F1 should "dare" to face external scrutiny over sustainability - Vettel

Sebastian Vettel believes Formula 1 should "dare" to submit itself to external scrutiny over its sustainability targets, amid unease about next year's 24-race calendar.

Jonathan Noble
By:
F1 should "dare" to face external scrutiny over sustainability - Vettel

F1 is making a push towards a carbon-neutral future, but the expansion and timing of next season's biggest ever schedule have led some to question whether it is doing enough to change things.

Having previously vowed to group races regionally to avoid unnecessary travel, the current planned 2023 schedule has turned out to not be much different from how things have been done in the past.

Gaps between some races – including the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs – and some questionable back-to-backs like Azerbaijan and Miami, appear to do little to reduce unnecessary travel and limit F1's carbon footprint.

Vettel, who has been pushing hard on environmental matters in recent years, thinks that F1 needs to take action rather than just having slogans on a poster.

And he believes the best way to achieve that in a transparent manner would be for F1 to sign up for scrutiny from an independent body to ensure it was doing all it could on sustainability.

"I think big organisations, whether it's business or sports events, probably need to dare to make a step to find an organisation to control them," said Vettel ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

"And if they don't stay within the limitations they put out, then [they] face consequences.

"I think otherwise, we can put everything on a poster and a piece of paper, and it all sounds great, but if it doesn't happen, so what?

"Nations decide to sign an agreement for limiting [the world] to 1.5 degrees of global warming, but if we don't manage to do so, then what are the consequences?

"There are some systems in place, but then nations can still go out whenever they like, in a way.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"So I think the real transparent way would be [for F1] to find an organ to control them, an external, independent body, to police them on if they achieve their goals or not. I think that's the only credible way of doing it."

Read Also:

While Vettel will not be competing in F1 next year, after announcing his retirement, he has questioned some of the calendar decisions that were made, especially at the start of the campaign with the scheduling of the Bahrain pre-season test, the first race there the following weekend and then the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix a fortnight later.

Vettel added: "There is more interest in F1: there's a bigger chance to make money and it's all fair and valid. But obviously, if you look at the first three races, then, the easy wins would be to save on travels and flights.

"Everybody will go there [to the Middle East] and go come back for three weeks in a row, which is fair, because everybody's got family and life wherever they are based.

"You can't expect people to stay out for eight weeks at the beginning of the season, for example.

"But if you ask me how to solve [the problem], I think that [the independent body idea] will be the probably the most serious, or one of the most serious ways."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 dismisses Vettel's return to V10 engines suggestion
Previous article

F1 dismisses Vettel's return to V10 engines suggestion
Next article

Pain-free Albon "fit as I can be" for Singapore F1 return

Pain-free Albon "fit as I can be" for Singapore F1 return
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen: ‘Unrealistic’ to win F1 title in Singapore Singapore GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: ‘Unrealistic’ to win F1 title in Singapore

Miami F1's fake marina to return in 2023 amid venue tweaks
Formula 1

Miami F1's fake marina to return in 2023 amid venue tweaks

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus
Formula 1

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Latest news

Russell: Mercedes will have "more complete car" in F1 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes will have "more complete car" in F1 2023

George Russell is confident that his Mercedes Formula 1 team will have a "more complete car" that is competitive at all kinds of tracks in 2023.

Verstappen: ‘Unrealistic’ to win F1 title in Singapore
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: ‘Unrealistic’ to win F1 title in Singapore

Max Verstappen thinks it is a ‘bit unrealistic’ for him to win the Formula 1 world championship at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Gasly: Expect answer on my F1 future in "two to three weeks"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Expect answer on my F1 future in "two to three weeks"

Pierre Gasly says “the next 2-3 weeks should have a clear answer on my future” in Formula 1, regarding the possibility of a 2023 Alpine switch as Fernando Alonso’s replacement.

Ricciardo has no issues with not getting McLaren F1 Singapore updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo has no issues with not getting McLaren F1 Singapore updates

Daniel Ricciardo has no issue with his McLaren Formula 1 team-mate Lando Norris getting priority on a major new upgrade package for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
6 h
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Plus

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
8 h
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Plus

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains BEN EDWARDS, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Plus

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes Plus

How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes

With Formula 1’s future engine regulations now agreed, MARK GALLAGHER wonders if they will provide a more competitive field than past attempts actually managed

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Plus

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing Plus

Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing

It has been a long time coming but Audi’s arrival in Formula 1 is finally on the horizon for 2026. But it won’t be its first foray into grand prix racing, as the German manufacturer giant has a history both long and enthralling

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.