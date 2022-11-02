Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

F1 set to abandon plan to lower tyre blanket temperatures for 2023

The plan to lower Formula 1 tyre blanket temperatures from 70°C to 50°C for 2023 is being re-evaluated and is likely to be dropped.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
F1 set to abandon plan to lower tyre blanket temperatures for 2023

The move has been planned as part of an additional change for 2024, where tyre blanket use is set to be totally abandoned within the championship’s sustainability drive.

But lowering tyre blanket temperature alone has proved to be unpopular with the drivers and has been in the headlines in particular since the recent United States Grand Prix, where the first of two in-event 2023 tyre tests took place, before the second test occurred in Mexico last weekend.

Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen said the move would lead to “a lot of crashes”, while McLaren’s Lando Norris felt “everyone's going to shunt their car at some point”.

In response to the driver’s comments after the Austin test, Pirelli conducted an experiment for the Mexico test where the tyres were heated in blankets at 70°C but only for two hours and not the usual three, which would have remained the operation for the 50°C limit being brought in.

Pirelli apparently discovered that this change used less energy overall and would soothe the drivers’ concerns at the same time.

Pirelli motorsport boss Mario Isola explained to Autosport that while for 2024 “the plan is still not to have a blanket, for next year the investigation said that if you warm the tyres at 70°C for two hours and not three hours, you save more energy than the blankets at 50°C for three hours”.

“Because this is the period of blanket that is using a lot more energy – it’s like the oven at home,” he continued.

“So, if you switch it on, you have a first phase where you go up to the required temperature and then it's stabilised.

“But to keep the temperature at the level you want, you need to use energy. So, that's the point.”

Tyre heating system, Ferrari F1-75 Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz

Photo by: Erik Junius

Isola presented Pirelli’s findings to the drivers in their Mexico City GP post-FP2 regular briefing.

He said that the drivers agreed they would prefer F1 to adopt the approach of heating the tyres hotter for a shorter period.

“For me it's a sensible solution,” said Isola. “As I said, we also save more energy. Now, we have to analyse all the data [from the heating approach ahead of the Mexico test] because the test was [only last] Friday.

“The [rest of the] plan is to find the five compounds we want to homologate for 2023.

“[Then] bring the final version of the tyres to Abu Dhabi for the post-season test, so the drivers can test the final range of compounds.

“And to propose a full 2023 strategy of [tyre blanket heating] two hours at 70°C. That's the plan for the moment.”

It is understood that Pirelli has also presented its 2023 tyre blanket idea to the FIA and the F1 organisation and has received positive feedback to the new approach.

Isola also suggested that the in-event tyre testing conducted in Austin and Mexico could return at certain events next year.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

These are useful for Pirelli to gather data on how the compounds are working, rather than building the specific construction of the tyres – that requires longer private test events as cars need their set-ups adjusted to get the right data.

“What they call 'in competition test' is an option for the future,” said Isola. “Especially next year, we have 24 races, we have a second part of the season with a lot of overseas events.

“We know how much teams and team personnel are stressed because they have to travel a lot and so on.

“So, if we have this option, we don't oblige the teams to stay out for another 2-3 days for our tyre testing. And we can use this in a second part of the season.”

Read Also:

As the 2024 tyre blanket ban plan remains on course, it would be logical to expect that either Pirelli would have to produce all new tyre constructions for that year or the teams would have to make substantial changes to their designs to improve tyre warm up.

Ferrari's rivals don't think Mexico slump was true reflection of F1 form
Next article

Alex Kalinauckas
Latest news

Suzuki's final MotoGP race "special" but end of season "depressing", says Mir
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki's final MotoGP race "special" but end of season "depressing", says Mir

Joan Mir says Suzuki’s final MotoGP race at the Valencia Grand Prix is "a special one" but the way his time with the team has ended is "depressing".

Quartararo’s MotoGP title situation 'good for not caring about championship'
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo’s MotoGP title situation 'good for not caring about championship'

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says his remote chances of winning the 2022 MotoGP world champion this weekend make it a good situation “to not care at all”.

Bagnaia "not relaxed" ahead of MotoGP title decider despite 23-point lead
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia "not relaxed" ahead of MotoGP title decider despite 23-point lead

MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia says he is not relaxed heading into this weekend's season finale despite holding a 23-point lead on title rival Fabio Quartararo.

Mercedes not expecting to be as competitive in Brazil compared to Mexico
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes not expecting to be as competitive in Brazil compared to Mexico

Mercedes strategy director James Vowles expects his team to have a tougher time and Ferrari to bounce back at the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix compared to Mexico.

