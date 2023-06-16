F1 seeking backup solution to allow Canadian GP FP2 to get under way
Formula 1 and the FIA are working to devise a backup trackside CCTV solution that will enable FP2 for the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix to take place on time.
The governing body has already announced that the second practice session will begin 30 minutes earlier than originally planned to accommodate for it increasing by 50% up to 90 minutes in length.
This follows heavy disruption during FP1 on Friday. Running was originally interrupted by Alpine driver Pierre Gasly pulling up with a suspected driveshaft failure on the run between Turns 7 and 8.
The session was eventually red-flagged but Mercedes anticipated a restart so sent drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to the end of the pitlane. But they were soon wheeled back to the garage.
It then came to light that race control was stymied by synchronisation issues with the local CCTV infrastructure which meant it could not accurately monitor the track.
This problem continued for the remainder of the session, for which the one-hour timer continued until it was eventually abandoned early.
The FIA has since released an update stating that local organisers are still working to rectify the delay between the cameras and the images that are being made available to race control.
The crowd watch as the car of Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, is returned to the garage on a flat bed truck
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
While they seek a fix, the FIA has begun working "closely" with Formula One Management to create a backup solution using the world feed images usually reserved for broadcast.
The plan is to link the trackside TV cameras to race control to fulfil the safety requirements.
Explaining the amendment to the schedule, a statement from the stewards read: "We hereby modify the Official Programme of the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix by extending the duration of Free Practice Session 2 by 30 minutes. Free Practice Session 2 will now start at 1630hrs.
"The tyres required to be returned after Free Practice 1 in accordance with Article 30.5 of the Formula One Sporting Regulations, should now be returned no later than two hours after Free Practice 2."
FP1 was duly abandoned with 10 minutes left on the clock, which Valtteri Bottas on top after setting only three laps aboard his Alfa Romeo.
F1 Canadian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 before late rain shower
