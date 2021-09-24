Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alonso doubts podium is possible this year without 'chaotic' race
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

F1 Russian GP facing Saturday rain disruption, FIA brings forward F3 race

By:
Co-author:
Tom Howard

Formula 1’s Russian Grand Prix weekend looks set to face rain disruption on Saturday as the FIA brought forward the opening Formula 3 race to Friday.

F1 Russian GP facing Saturday rain disruption, FIA brings forward F3 race

Heavy rain is forecast to hit the Sochi Autodrom throughout Saturday, prompting officials to reschedule the opening F3 race of the weekend in anticipation of the weather.

The 20-lap race was originally meant to begin at 8:35am on Saturday in Sochi, but will now take place on Friday evening, starting at 5:25pm local time (3:25pm BST).

F2 qualifying has been brought forward by five minutes to create a slightly bigger window for the F3 race on Friday evening, but the remainder of the weekend remains unchanged for both series.

"The FIA Formula 3 Race 1 at the Sochi Autodrom has been re-scheduled to today, Friday, 24 September 2021, at 5.25pm local time,” a statement from F3 reads.

“The race was originally planned for tomorrow, Saturday, 25 September, at 8.35am, but due to an uncertain weather forecast, the decision has been made to bring it forward by one day."

F1 has not faced a Saturday washout since the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix, when an incoming typhoon prompted the FIA to call off all running on the Friday and reschedule qualifying for Sunday morning ahead of the race.

A number of F1 drivers discussed the risk of rain interrupting proceedings on Thursday in Russia, with rain also currently forecast for Sunday.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“If it is the case, then it might be quite an unpredictable race,” said Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who is set to serve a grid penalty after taking a fresh power unit for Russia.

“Hopefully it will play in our favour. If it’s dry, I think if we have the pace, it’s still a track where we can overtake.”

F1 drivers’ championship leader Max Verstappen thought that rain could “spring a few surprises”, citing George Russell’s performance in the wet in Belgium as an example of the shake-up wet weather could bring.

But Alpine’s Fernando Alonso was concerned about the level of visibility that would be on offer to drivers in the wet at Sochi, having previously completed one wet practice session at the track in the past.

“It’s a very flat track, there are no elevation changes here, so the water stands quite a lot on-track,” Alonso said.

“I remember Turn 1 being quite difficult, which is not a corner normally, but it was a real corner in the wet.

“For Sunday, fingers crossed it’s not that wet or not raining too much, because the visibility will be bad, and we don't want to see anything like Spa, for sure.”

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso doubts podium is possible this year without 'chaotic' race

Previous article

Alonso doubts podium is possible this year without 'chaotic' race
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas heads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

1 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP facing Saturday rain disruption, FIA brings forward F3 race

22 min
3
FIA F2

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

1 h
4
Formula 1

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races

1 d
5
Formula 1

Vettel unsure why F1 would ditch traditional Monaco rest day

3 h
Latest news
F1 Russian GP facing Saturday rain disruption, FIA brings forward F3 race
F1

F1 Russian GP facing Saturday rain disruption, FIA brings forward F3 race

22m
Alonso doubts podium is possible this year without 'chaotic' race
F1

Alonso doubts podium is possible this year without 'chaotic' race

1 h
F1 Russian GP: Bottas heads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice
F1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas heads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

1 h
Mick Schumacher happy to offer "private intel" in Netflix F1 movie
F1

Mick Schumacher happy to offer "private intel" in Netflix F1 movie

2 h
F1 Russian Grand Prix: live updates - free practice
F1

F1 Russian Grand Prix: live updates - free practice

2 h
Latest videos
P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief 11:28
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1 09:33
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Alonso doubts podium is possible this year without 'chaotic' race Russian GP
Formula 1

Alonso doubts podium is possible this year without 'chaotic' race

Vettel unsure why F1 would ditch traditional Monaco rest day
Formula 1

Vettel unsure why F1 would ditch traditional Monaco rest day

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Trending Today

F1 Russian GP: Bottas heads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas heads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

F1 Russian GP facing Saturday rain disruption, FIA brings forward F3 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP facing Saturday rain disruption, FIA brings forward F3 race

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Plus
FIA F2 FIA F2

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races

Vettel unsure why F1 would ditch traditional Monaco rest day
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel unsure why F1 would ditch traditional Monaco rest day

Mick Schumacher happy to offer "private intel" in Netflix F1 movie
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mick Schumacher happy to offer "private intel" in Netflix F1 movie

The "character-building" lessons of IndyCar's rookie champion-elect
IndyCar IndyCar

The "character-building" lessons of IndyCar's rookie champion-elect

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1 Plus

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Plus

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. DAMIEN SMITH brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Plus

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus Plus

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Plus

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Plus

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021
The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Plus

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

OPINION: The headlines were dominated by the Italian Grand Prix crash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who had the halo to thank for avoiding potentially serious injury. But two days earlier, Formula 1 had a lucky escape with a Monza pitlane incident that could also have had grave consequences

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021
How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Plus

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

With two sprint races under its belt, Formula 1 must now consider its options for them going forward. While they've helped deliver exciting racing on Sundays, the sprints themselves have been somewhat lacking - creating yet another conundrum for F1 to solve...

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

Latest news

F1 Russian GP facing Saturday rain disruption, FIA brings forward F3 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP facing Saturday rain disruption, FIA brings forward F3 race

Alonso doubts podium is possible this year without 'chaotic' race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso doubts podium is possible this year without 'chaotic' race

F1 Russian GP: Bottas heads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas heads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

Mick Schumacher happy to offer "private intel" in Netflix F1 movie
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mick Schumacher happy to offer "private intel" in Netflix F1 movie

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.