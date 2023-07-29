F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP sprint at Spa

The race started behind the safety car, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri following it into the pitlane to switch his wets for intermediate tyres. That paid off as he took the lead from Verstappen, who pitted at the end of the first racing lap.

Verstappen passed Piastri for the lead on lap six, following a further safety car intervention after Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso crashed out.

2023 F1 Belgian GP sprint results

How the 2023 F1 Belgian GP sprint unfolded

After a rain delay of half an hour, and five formation laps, the sprint started behind the safety car with Verstappen heading Leclerc and Norris on full wets, as Piastri, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) pitted immediately for intermediate tyres.

Verstappen pitted at the end of the first racing lap for inters, followed in by Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Lando Norris (McLaren), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and George Russell (Mercedes).

Piastri took the lead ahead of Verstappen, Gasly, Perez and Hamilton. Sainz fell to sixth, ahead of Leclerc and Norris.

Alonso spun off at Pouhon on lap three, bringing the safety car back out.

The race restarted on lap six, with Piastri leading Verstappen, Gasly, Perez and Hamilton. Verstappen passed Piastri on the Kemmel Straight to hit the front, while Perez and Hamilton banged wheels through Stavelot, Hamilton finally getting the better of him at La Source.

Sainz also passed Perez on the fun down to Eau Rouge, and Leclerc got him at Les Combes. Perez, who reported a lack of rear grip, then went off at Stavelot, tumbling down to 16th. He pitted to retire due to a hole in his sidepod, caused by the contact with Hamilton.

Verstappen pulled clear at the front and won by 6s from Piastri. Hamilton chased Gasly for third, but was given a five-second penalty for the Perez clash.

That promoted Sainz to fourth, ahead of Leclerc and Norris. Hamilton dropped to seventh, just far enough ahead of team-mate Russell.

2023 F1 Belgian GP sprint fastest laps

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Lap 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'58.943 211.987 2 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 2'00.360 1.417 209.491 3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2'00.920 1.977 208.521 4 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 2'01.472 2.529 207.573 5 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 2'01.857 2.914 206.917 6 63 George Russell Mercedes 2'01.935 2.992 206.785 7 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 2'02.080 3.137 206.539 8 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 2'02.085 3.142 206.531 9 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 2'02.516 3.573 205.804 10 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2'02.635 3.692 205.605 11 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 2'02.967 4.024 205.050 12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 2'03.061 4.118 204.893 13 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 2'03.356 4.413 204.403 14 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 2'03.472 4.529 204.211 15 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 2'03.482 4.539 204.194 16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 2'03.595 4.652 204.008 17 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 2'03.674 4.731 203.877 18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 2'03.965 5.022 203.399 19 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 2'04.760 5.817 202.103

What happened in Belgian GP sprint shootout qualifying?

This was the third weekend run to the latest sprint race weekend format, featuring the sprint shootout qualifying sessions.

Verstappen took pole by just 0.011s from Piastri.

Belgian GP sprint shootout results: Verstappen on pole from Piastri

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay

[s] Delay

[%] 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'49.056 - - 2 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'49.067 0.011 0.010 3 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'49.081 0.025 0.023 4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'49.251 0.195 0.179 5 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'49.389 0.333 0.305 6 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'49.700 0.644 0.591 7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'49.900 0.844 0.774 8 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'49.961 0.905 0.830 9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'50.494 1.438 1.319 10 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'55.742 6.686 6.131 11 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'57.687 8.631 7.914 12 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes - - - 13 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes - - - 14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes - - - 15 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes - - - 16 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 2'00.568 11.512 10.556 17 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 2'00.951 11.895 10.907 18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 2'01.079 12.023 11.025 19 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 2'01.430 12.374 11.346 20 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari - - -

What happened in Belgian GP SQ1?

After a weather delay, SQ1 took place on a fully-wet track but also in bright sunshine.

Verstappen set the fastest time on intermediate tyres of 1m58.135s

Falling at the first hurdle were Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), and Nico Hulkenberg (who didn’t set a time after a timing error by the team by the Haas F1 Team).

Belgian GP SQ1 results: Verstappen fastest from Hamilton

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'58.135 6 2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'58.939 0.804 7 3 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'59.038 0.903 5 4 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'59.198 1.063 6 5 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'59.362 1.227 6 6 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'59.414 1.279 6 7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'59.575 1.440 6 8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'59.884 1.749 6 9 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 2'00.031 1.896 6 10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 2'00.032 1.897 6 11 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 2'00.056 1.921 6 12 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 2'00.177 2.042 6 13 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 2'00.436 2.301 7 14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 2'00.460 2.325 6 15 63 George Russell Mercedes 2'00.475 2.340 6 16 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 2'00.568 2.433 6 17 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 2'00.951 2.816 6 18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 2'01.079 2.944 7 19 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 2'01.430 3.295 7 - 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari - - 6

What happened in Belgian GP SQ2?

Verstapen set the pace with 1m55.200s on inters. Lance Stroll was the first to attempt slick tyres but crashed at Jacky Ickx Corner, which meant a host of drivers didn’t even set a lap time.

Knocked out at this point were Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri), Alex Albon (Williams), Logan Sargeant (Williams), Stroll and his team-mate Fernando Alonso.

Belgian GP SQ2 results: Verstappen fastest from Hamilton

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'55.200 3 2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'55.823 0.623 4 3 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'55.878 0.678 3 4 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'56.137 0.937 4 5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'56.265 1.065 3 6 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'56.392 1.192 3 7 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'56.557 1.357 3 8 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'56.828 1.628 4 9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'57.051 1.851 4 10 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'57.393 2.193 3 11 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'57.687 2.487 4 - 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes - - 2 - 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes - - 4 - 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes - - 3 - 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes - - 1

What happened in Austrian Grand Prix SQ3?

With all cars running soft-compound slicks, Verstappen denied Piastri sprint pole on his final lap by just 0.011s, admitting that he took it easy in the middle sector on his way to 1m49.056s.

Sainz was only 0.025s away from pole, over a tenth clear of fourth-fastest Leclerc.

Gasly was an impressive sixth for Alpine, ahead of Hamilton, who tripped over Mercedes team-mate Russell on his last lap, with Perez down in eighth, ahead of Ocon and a crestfallen Russell.

Belgian GP SQ3 results: Verstappen takes sprint pole

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'49.056 5 2 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'49.067 0.011 5 3 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'49.081 0.025 5 4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'49.251 0.195 5 5 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'49.389 0.333 5 6 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'49.700 0.644 5 7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'49.900 0.844 5 8 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'49.961 0.905 5 9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'50.494 1.438 5 10 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'55.742 6.686 4