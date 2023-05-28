Subscribe
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins wild 2023 Monaco GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix, the sixth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, in a race shaken up by a mid-race downpour.

Charles Bradley
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Verstappen led every lap, ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, but had to negotiate his way through a heavy rain shower. He clipped the wall just before pitting for intermediate tyres but benefited when Alonso stopped for slicks just before the rain arrived.

Verstappen had one more wall hit with nine laps to go at the exit of the Swimming Pool section, but survived for his 39th F1 victory, his fourth of 2023.

2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix results

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Points
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 78 1:48'51.980   25
2 Spain Fernando Alonso 78 1:49'19.901 27.921 18
3 France Esteban Ocon 78 1:49'28.970 36.990 15
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 78 1:49'31.042 39.062 13
5 United Kingdom George Russell 78 1:49'48.264 56.284 10
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc 78 1:49'53.870 1'01.890 8
7 France Pierre Gasly 78 1:49'54.342 1'02.362 6
8 Spain Carlos Sainz 78 1:49'55.371 1'03.391 4
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris 77 1 lap   2
10 Australia Oscar Piastri 77 1 lap   1
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas 77 1 lap    
12 Netherlands Nyck de Vries 77 1 lap    
13 China Zhou Guanyu 77 1 lap    
14 Thailand Alex Albon 77 1 lap    
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 76 2 laps    
16 Mexico Sergio Perez 76 2 laps    
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 76 2 laps    
18 United States Logan Sargeant 76 2 laps    
  Denmark Kevin Magnussen 70      
  Canada Lance Stroll 53      
How the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix unfolded

Verstappen, who started on medium slick tyres, held his pole position advantage ahead of Alonso (on hards) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine, on mediums). Carlos Sainz (Ferrari, on hards) just held off Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes, on mediums) for fourth.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who was penalised three grid positions after impeding Lando Norris in qualifying, ran sixth from Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and George Russell (Mercedes).

Starting at the back of the grid after his qualifying crash, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez didn’t make any progress at the start and pitted for hard tyres at the end of lap one.

Sainz attacked Ocon at the Nouvelle Chicane on lap 11, clipping the rear of the Alpine and damaging the left-side front wing endplate, which flew off a few corners later at Beau Rivage. Sainz was shown the black and white flag for causing a collision.

Verstappen’s lead over Alonso stretched to over 10s by lap 25, with Ocon over 17s further back.

Hamilton pitted for hards just before half distance, as did Ocon – who suffered a slow stop – and Sainz.

Further back, Perez collided with Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin at the Nouvelle Chicane, and then clashed at the same spot with Kevin Magnussen’s Haas a few laps later, breaking his front wing and forcing him to pit again. Stroll then hit Magnussen at Anthony Nogues, damaging his wing.

After encountering traffic, Verstappen’s lead fell to 7s, but extended his advantage again when he worked through it by half distance.

Leclerc pitted from third on lap 45, just before rain started to fall on the far side of the circuit at the top of the hill, from Mirabeau to Portier, on lap 52. Stroll and Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) were the first to jump to intermediate tyres.

Alonso pitted for medium slicks, just as Ocon stopped for intermediates as the rain spread right across the circuit. Sainz suffered a half-spin at a drenched Mirabeau, dropping behind Leclerc.

Verstappen made his sole pitstop for intermediates on lap 55, after clipping the wall at Portier, while Alonso pitted for a second time for inters too. Ferrari were forced to stack its cars, while Magnussen tried to brave it on slicks but hit the wall at Rascasse, just being able to drag his car into the pits for full wet tyres.

After the pitstops were complete, Verstappen led Alonso by 22s, Ocon, Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Gasly and Sainz. Russell went off down the escape road at Mirabeau and was hit by Perez has he rejoined – for which Russell was given a 5s penalty for rejoining in an unsafe manner.

Verstappen cruised to victory, 27s ahead of Alonso, Ocon, Hamilton and Russell, who stayed clear of Leclerc to negate his penalty despite a damaged car. Behind the battling Gasly and Sainz, the McLarens of Norris and Oscar Piastri passed a brake-troubled Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri for ninth and tenth respectively inside the final 10 laps.

Stroll was the first retirement, as his Aston cried enough after several encounters with the barriers and other cars, while Magnussen also didn’t see the chequered flag.

2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Lap Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 33 1'15.650  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc 46 1'15.773 0.123
3 France Pierre Gasly 49 1'15.831 0.181
4 Mexico Sergio Perez 5 1'16.269 0.619
5 Spain Carlos Sainz 43 1'16.449 0.799
6 France Esteban Ocon 41 1'16.528 0.878
7 Netherlands Max Verstappen 23 1'16.604 0.954
8 Thailand Alex Albon 24 1'16.672 1.022
9 Spain Fernando Alonso 43 1'16.674 1.024
10 United Kingdom George Russell 48 1'16.798 1.148
11 China Zhou Guanyu 5 1'16.926 1.276
12 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 6 1'16.991 1.341
13 United States Logan Sargeant 32 1'17.302 1.652
14 Australia Oscar Piastri 47 1'17.513 1.863
15 Netherlands Nyck de Vries 43 1'17.561 1.911
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 36 1'17.680 2.030
17 Canada Lance Stroll 18 1'17.769 2.119
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas 19 1'17.824 2.174
19 United Kingdom Lando Norris 46 1'17.844 2.194
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 41 1'18.351 2.701
