F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Hungarian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix, the 12th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, to set a new record for consecutive race wins for Red Bull.
Verstappen made a better start than poleman Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who lost further spots to both McLarens. Oscar Piastri profited from hugging the inside of Turn 1, while Lando Norris drove around the outside of Hamilton at Turn 2.
Norris undercut Piastri for second place at the first round of pitstops, and clung on to the runner-up spot despite a charging drive from the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez, who finished third.
2023 F1 Hungarian GP results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Chassis
|Engine
|1
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|70
|-
|2
|26
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|2
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|70
|+33.731
|33.731
|2
|18
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|3
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|70
|+37.603
|3.872
|2
|15
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|4
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|70
|+39.134
|1.531
|2
|12
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|5
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|70
|+1'02.572
|23.438
|2
|10
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|70
|+1'05.825
|3.253
|2
|8
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|7
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|70
|+1'10.317
|4.492
|2
|6
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|8
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|70
|+1'11.073
|0.756
|2
|4
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|9
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|70
|+1'15.709
|4.636
|2
|2
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|10
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|69
|1 lap
|2
|1
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|11
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|69
|1 lap
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|12
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|69
|1 lap
|2
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|13
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|69
|1 lap
|2
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|14
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|69
|1 lap
|2
|Haas
|Ferrari
|15
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|69
|1 lap
|2
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|16
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|69
|1 lap
|2
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|17
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|69
|1 lap
|2
|Haas
|Ferrari
|dnf
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|67
|3
|Retirement
|Williams
|Mercedes
|dnf
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|2
|1
|Collision
|Alpine
|Renault
|dnf
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|1
|1
|Collision
|Alpine
|Renault
|View full results
How the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP unfolded
Hamilton and Verstappen shared the front row for the first time since the infamous 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But Hamilton couldn’t hold his hard-earned pole position advantage on the run to Turn 1, as Verstappen eased his way down the inside at Turn 1.
Hamilton, forced wide by Verstappen, lost a further spot to Piastri straight away and then Norris demoted him further at Turn 2. Hamilton fell to fourth, ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and a fast-starting Carlos Sainz, who started from 11th on soft tyres unlike the majority on mediums.
A first-corner clash was sparked by Zhou Guanyu who, after making a terrible start in his Alfa Romeo, punted Daniel Ricciardo’s AlphaTauri into Esteban Ocon, who clattered into Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly. Ocon and Gasly were both forced out with suspension damage, the second double DNF for Alpine on the trot.
The race settled down with Verstappen romping away to a big lead over Piastri. Perez – who started from ninth on hards – gained a spot from the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso at the start of lap eight. Sainz was the first of the top six to stop on lap 16, switching his softs for hards, with Hamilton pitting from fourth a lap later.
Leclerc suffered a slow stop when the left-rear wheelgun failed, rejoining 11th behind Sainz and early-stopping Aston driver Lance Stroll. Leclerc soon battled past Stroll at Turn 2 on lap 20.
Significantly, Piastri stopped a lap after Norris and lost his second position to his team-mate when he rejoined, as the Briton used the undercut and swooped around the outside at Turn 1.
Verstappen ran until lap 24 before pitting, by far the longest-running of the medium starters, retaining his lead from Perez, who was running an alternate strategy. Perez pitted soon after, rejoining between the Ferraris, while Mercedes allowed Hamilton past a yet-to-stop George Russell for fourth as they were running alternate strategies.
Perez caught and bullied his way past Sainz at Turn 1 on lap 27, and then passed Russell at Turn 2 a tour later. Perez caught Hamilton just after half distance, but he put up such a good fight that Red Bull resorted to strategy to undercut past him. Piastri also pitted at this point from third, but suffered a slow stop, losing a second to Perez.
Norris made his final stop on lap 45, rejoining 7s ahead of the Piastri/Perez duel for the final spot on the podium. Perez passed Piastri through Turns 1 and 2 a couple of laps later, and then set off after Norris, who was 8s up the road.
Hamilton pitted from second with 20 laps to go, rejoining in fifth. Verstappen was again last to stop, going back to medium tyres to ensure his extra point for fastest lap.
Verstappen reeled off his seventh win of the season, 33s ahead of Norris – who chastised backmarkers for getting in his way but held on to second place. Perez charged to a solid third, while Hamilton passed Piastri for fourth with 13 laps remaining and closed right up to Perez at the end of the race.
Sixth-placed-on-the-road Leclerc received a 5s penalty for speeding in the pits during his final stop. Coupled with Russell passing Sainz on track for seventh with five laps to go, that meant Russell instead took sixth in a solid recovery from 18th on the grid after his qualifying disaster.
The Aston Martins of Alonso and Stroll claimed the final points, behind the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz.
2023 F1 Hungarian GP fastest laps
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Lap
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|53
|1'20.504
|195.910
|2
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|54
|+1.097
|1.097
|193.277
|3
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|48
|+1.654
|0.557
|191.966
|4
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|50
|+1.674
|0.020
|191.919
|5
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|53
|+1.791
|0.117
|191.647
|6
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|50
|+1.965
|0.174
|191.242
|7
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|54
|+2.080
|0.115
|190.976
|8
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|45
|+2.232
|0.152
|190.625
|9
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|51
|+2.241
|0.009
|190.604
|10
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|68
|+2.765
|0.524
|189.405
|11
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|54
|+2.921
|0.156
|189.051
|12
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|36
|+2.992
|0.071
|188.890
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|42
|+3.069
|0.077
|188.716
|14
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|42
|+3.147
|0.078
|188.540
|15
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|12
|+3.239
|0.092
|188.333
|16
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|54
|+3.360
|0.121
|188.061
|17
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|67
|+3.430
|0.070
|187.904
|18
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|54
|+3.547
|0.117
|187.643
|View full results
2023 F1 Hungarian GP pitstops
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|1
|2
|3
|1
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
M : 26
E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 AlpineRenault
P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 AlpineRenault
View full results
