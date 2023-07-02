Subscribe
Formula 1 / Austrian GP Results

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix, the 10th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Verstappen dominated the race, although Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc did lead for a few laps during the pitstop cycle, on his way to finishing second, ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who drove from 15th to third after his disastrous qualifying.

2023 F1 Austrian GP results

Cla Driver Laps Time Points
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 71 - 26
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc 71 5.155 18
3 Mexico Sergio Perez 71 17.188 15
4 Spain Carlos Sainz 71 21.377 12
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris 71 26.327 10
6 Spain Fernando Alonso 71 30.317 8
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 71 39.196 6
8 United Kingdom George Russell 71 48.403 4
9 France Pierre Gasly 71 57.667 2
10 Canada Lance Stroll 71 59.043 1
11 Thailand Alex Albon 71 1'09.767  
12 France Esteban Ocon 70 1 lap  
13 United States Logan Sargeant 70 1 lap  
14 China Zhou Guanyu 70 1 lap  
15 Netherlands Nyck de Vries 70 1 lap  
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas 70 1 lap  
17 Australia Oscar Piastri 70 1 lap  
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 70 1 lap  
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 70 1 lap  
  Germany Nico Hulkenberg 12 59 laps  
How the 2023 F1 Austrian GP unfolded

Verstappen held his pole position advantage on the run to Turn 1, leading Leclerc and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari). Leclerc challenged Verstappen at Turn 3 and Turn 4 but was repelled each time. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) jumped up to fourth, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren).

A safety car was required by the end of the opening lap, to clear debris from a Turn 1 clash, while Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) – who lost a chunk of his front wing – went off at Turn 4.

Sainz challenged Leclerc for second but was instructed to hold station by Ferrari as the pair fell 5s behind Verstappen.

Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas ground to a halt on lap 14, causing a virtual safety car. The top three were already past the pit entrance, so Hamilton and Norris dived in for fresh tyres along with the rest of the field – apart from Fernando Alonso, who started on hard-compound tyres, his Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll and Perez.

The Ferraris pitted a lap later, while Verstappen stayed out, with Sainz the big loser as he dropped from third to sixth through this phase and he chastised his strategist. Sainz passed Norris on lap 17, and then Hamilton two laps later, who’d also got a 5s penalty for exceeding track limits.

Sainz also passed Perez to regain his third place but was over 6s behind Leclerc at this point.

Verstappen pitted for hard tyres on lap 25, handing the top two spots to Leclerc and Sainz. He just needed a lap to deal with Sainz (who got a 5s track limits penalty) and then set off after Leclerc, who had broken Max’s consecutive laps-led streak since Miami.

Norris got ahead of a brake-troubled Hamilton for fourth on lap 29, but suffered a slow pitstop 13 laps later. But that was offset by Hamilton having to serve his 5s penalty during his stop a lap later.

Verstappen passed Leclerc for the lead on lap 35 at Turn 3 and pulled well clear of the Ferraris.

Perez, who started from 15th after a disastrous sequences of lap deletions for track limits, worked his way up to fifth place. Sainz briefly dropped behind Norris after serving his 5s penalty at his final pitstop but drove around the outside of him at Turn 4 after rejoining.

Verstappen had the luxury of making a second pitstop with 21 laps to go, rejoining 13s clear of Leclerc, who was well ahead of Sainz and Norris.

On fresher tyres, Perez chased down Norris and passed him at Turn 4 on lap 57 and then battled hard with Sainz for third. He finally made the move stick at the third attempt at Turn 4 on lap 62. But Leclerc was 13s up the road, which sealed his second place.

Verstappen had enough advantage to pit yet again for soft tyres with two laps to go, to ensure he took fastest lap. He won by 5s, ahead of Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Norris, Alonso, Hamilton, George Russell (Mercedes), Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Stroll.

2023 F1 Austrian GP fastest laps

Cla  Nº  Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Lap   km/h 
Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'07.012   71 231.970
11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'08.111 1.099 52 228.227
18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'08.463 1.451 57 227.054
Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'08.739 1.727 48 226.142
16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'08.820 1.808 51 225.876
55  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'08.880 1.868 50 225.679
10  Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'09.046 2.034 48 225.136
14  Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'09.108 2.096 54 224.934
44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'09.160 2.148 48 224.765
10  63  George Russell Mercedes 1'09.283 2.271 49 224.366
11  23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'09.560 2.548 53 223.473
12  Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'09.611 2.599 45 223.309
13  22  Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'09.620 2.608 45 223.280
14  24  Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'09.786 2.774 46 222.749
15  31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'09.797 2.785 50 222.714
16  21  Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'09.852 2.840 46 222.539
17  81  Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'09.862 2.850 46 222.507
18  77  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'09.940 2.928 49 222.259
19  20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'10.176 3.164 37 221.511
20  27  Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'11.066 4.054 7 218.737

2023 F1 Austrian GP laps led

Cla Nº  Driver   Car / Engine   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 61
2 16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 10
