Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 Japanese GP: Verstappen shades Leclerc to pole by 0.01s at Suzuka Next / Norris expects Verstappen to land penalty for Suzuka F1 Q3 near-miss
Formula 1 / Japanese GP Results

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Japanese GP pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix, the 18th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Japanese GP pole

Verstappen will start ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

However, Verstappen is under investigation by stewards for a near miss on his out-lap with McLaren’s Lando Norris in Q3.

Read Also:

Japanese Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Leclerc

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'29.304   234.090
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'29.314 0.010 234.064
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'29.361 0.057 233.940
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'29.709 0.405 233.033
5 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'30.165 0.861 231.854
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'30.261 0.957 231.608
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'30.322 1.018 231.451
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'30.389 1.085 231.280
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'30.554 1.250 230.858
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'31.003 1.699 229.719
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'30.659 1.355 230.591
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'30.709 1.405 230.464
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'30.808 1.504 230.213
14 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'30.953 1.649 229.846
15 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'31.439 2.135 228.624
16 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'31.311 2.007 228.945
17 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'31.322 2.018 228.917
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'31.352 2.048 228.842
19 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'31.419 2.115 228.674
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'31.511 2.207 228.444
View full results

What happened in Japanese Grand Prix Q1?

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez set the early bar at 1m30.622s, which was soon beaten by Verstappen’s 1m30.224s. Sainz got to within 0.112s for P2, with Leclerc in third, 0.178s off the pace.

Falling at the first hurdle were Alex Albon (Williams), a brake-troubled Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

Japanese Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Sainz

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'30.224     231.703
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'30.336 0.112 0.112 231.416
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'30.402 0.178 0.066 231.247
4 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'30.603 0.379 0.201 230.734
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'30.622 0.398 0.019 230.685
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'30.696 0.472 0.074 230.497
7 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'30.865 0.641 0.169 230.068
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'30.880 0.656 0.015 230.030
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'30.881 0.657 0.001 230.028
10 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'30.894 0.670 0.013 229.995
11 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'30.906 0.682 0.012 229.965
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'31.130 0.906 0.224 229.399
13 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'31.152 0.928 0.022 229.344
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'31.226 1.002 0.074 229.158
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'31.256 1.032 0.030 229.083
16 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'31.311 1.087 0.055 228.945
17 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'31.322 1.098 0.011 228.917
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'31.352 1.128 0.030 228.842
19 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'31.419 1.195 0.067 228.674
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'31.511 1.287 0.092 228.444
View full results

What happened in Japanese Grand Prix Q2?

Sainz set the early pace at 1m30.444s on used tyres, 0.042s faster than Leclerc. Verstappen then usurped them both with 1m30.346s.

Perez ran again on new tyres and went quickest on 1m29.925s, four tenths clear of Fernando Alonso’s Alpine.

Knocked out at this point were Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) and Mick Schumacher (Haas).

Japanese Grand Prix Q2 results: Perez fastest from Alonso

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'29.925     232.473
2 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'30.343 0.418 0.418 231.398
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'30.346 0.421 0.003 231.390
4 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'30.357 0.432 0.011 231.362
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'30.443 0.518 0.086 231.142
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'30.444 0.519 0.001 231.139
7 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'30.465 0.540 0.021 231.086
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'30.473 0.548 0.008 231.065
9 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'30.486 0.561 0.013 231.032
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'30.656 0.731 0.170 230.599
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'30.659 0.734 0.003 230.591
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'30.709 0.784 0.050 230.464
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'30.808 0.883 0.099 230.213
14 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'30.953 1.028 0.145 229.846
15 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'31.439 1.514 0.486 228.624
View full results

What happened in Japanese Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Leclerc set the bar at 1m29.557s but Verstappen cleared it with 1m29.304s – although he had a run-in with Norris on their out-laps exiting 130R. Stewards will investigate the near miss after the session.

Sainz was third quickest, four tenths off the pace, with Perez in fourth.

On the final runs, Leclerc improved to 1m29.314s – but missed pole by 0.01s. Sainz also improved to 0.057s of Verstappen, who didn’t improve on his final run and damaged his car on the kerbs at the exit of Turn 2.

Perez will start fourth, ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton, Alonso, George Russell (Mercedes), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Norris.

Japanese Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'29.304     234.090
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'29.314 0.010 0.010 234.064
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'29.361 0.057 0.047 233.940
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'29.709 0.405 0.348 233.033
5 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'30.165 0.861 0.456 231.854
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'30.261 0.957 0.096 231.608
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'30.322 1.018 0.061 231.451
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'30.389 1.085 0.067 231.280
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'30.554 1.250 0.165 230.858
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'31.003 1.699 0.449 229.719
View full results
shares
comments
F1 Japanese GP: Verstappen shades Leclerc to pole by 0.01s at Suzuka
Previous article

F1 Japanese GP: Verstappen shades Leclerc to pole by 0.01s at Suzuka
Next article

Norris expects Verstappen to land penalty for Suzuka F1 Q3 near-miss

Norris expects Verstappen to land penalty for Suzuka F1 Q3 near-miss
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
F1 results: George Russell fastest in Japanese GP practice on Friday Japanese GP
Formula 1

F1 results: George Russell fastest in Japanese GP practice on Friday

2022 F1 world championship standings after the Singapore GP Singapore GP
Formula 1

2022 F1 world championship standings after the Singapore GP

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Plus
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

Five DTM drivers to miss Hockenheim finale after Race 1 chaos
DTM DTM

Five DTM drivers to miss Hockenheim finale after Race 1 chaos

Dennis Olsen, Thomas Preining, David Schumacher, Nick Cassidy and Rolf Ineichen are all set to miss the Hockenheim DTM finale after their cars sustained heavy damage in an incident-filled race on Saturday.

Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move

Pierre Gasly says joining Alpine “very quickly” felt like the right move for his Formula 1 career once talks started over a deal for 2023.

Audi boss calls for DTM BoP change after Hockenheim Race 1 "farce"
DTM DTM

Audi boss calls for DTM BoP change after Hockenheim Race 1 "farce"

Audi Sport customer racing boss Chris Reinke has called for DTM to adjust the Balance of Performance for the Hockenheim finale, describing the situation in Saturday’s penultimate race as a “farce”.

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes crushing pole for finale
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes crushing pole for finale

Tom Ingram left the Brands Hatch Grand Prix qualifying lap record in smithereens after taking an utterly dominant pole position for the final round of the British Touring Car Championship.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Plus

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

After seemingly being stuck in limbo at AlphaTauri - too good to let go, but not a realistic prospect for a Red Bull return - Pierre Gasly has finally shaken off the shackles to join Alpine. A fresh start at the French team should do Gasly the world of good, but he must adapt quickly. Oh, and work with a team-mate with whom he's had a fractious relationship...

Formula 1
21 h
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver Plus

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as OLEG KARPOV found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Plus

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Plus

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP Plus

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams Plus

The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams

What happens, asks MATT KEW, if the old adage of win on a Sunday, sell on a Monday is no longer true for F1 manufacturers?

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.