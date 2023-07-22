F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole
Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix, the 12th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, in his Mercedes.
Hamilton will start ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Lando Norris (McLaren) after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top 10 shootout of Q3.
F1 trialled a new tyre format this weekend, that mandated teams to run the hard Pirellis in Q1, mediums in Q2 and softs in Q3.
Hungarian GP qualifying results: Hamilton on pole from Verstappen
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|1'16.609
|205.871
|2
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|+0.003
|205.863
|3
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|+0.085
|205.643
|4
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|+0.296
|205.078
|5
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|+0.362
|204.903
|6
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|+0.383
|204.847
|7
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|+0.425
|204.735
|8
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|+0.426
|204.732
|9
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|+0.436
|204.706
|10
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|+0.577
|204.332
|11
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|+1.094
|202.972
|12
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|+1.232
|202.613
|13
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|+1.393
|202.194
|14
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|+1.535
|201.827
|15
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|+1.608
|201.639
|16
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|+2.308
|199.850
|17
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|+2.310
|199.845
|18
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|+2.418
|199.572
|19
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|+2.597
|199.121
|20
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|+2.639
|199.015
|View full results
What happened in Hungarian GP Q1?
Valtteri Bottas set the early pace for Alfa Romeo on the hard tyres on a multi-lap run at 1m18.775s but had both Red Bulls within a tenth of him. Verstappen beat him with 1m18.658s, before Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Zhou Guanyu (Alfa) spent spells at the top – the latter staying P1 until the end at 1m18.143s.
With almost all cars on track at the end, there was traffic chaos as drivers searched for a gap, and falling at the first hurdle were Alex Albon (Williams), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), shockingly George Russell (Mercedes, who hit traffic in sector three), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Logan Sargeant (Williams).
Hungarian GP Q1 results: Zhou fastest from Verstappen
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|10
|1'18.143
|201.829
|2
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|9
|+0.175
|0.175
|201.378
|3
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|8
|+0.217
|0.042
|201.271
|4
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|9
|+0.250
|0.033
|201.186
|5
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|9
|+0.297
|0.047
|201.065
|6
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|9
|+0.321
|0.024
|201.004
|7
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|8
|+0.434
|0.113
|200.715
|8
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|9
|+0.437
|0.003
|200.707
|9
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|8
|+0.552
|0.115
|200.414
|10
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|11
|+0.554
|0.002
|200.409
|11
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|10
|+0.600
|0.046
|200.292
|12
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|8
|+0.632
|0.032
|200.210
|13
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|10
|+0.639
|0.007
|200.192
|14
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|10
|+0.711
|0.072
|200.010
|15
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|9
|+0.763
|0.052
|199.878
|16
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|8
|+0.774
|0.011
|199.850
|17
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|9
|+0.776
|0.002
|199.845
|18
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|9
|+0.884
|0.108
|199.572
|19
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|8
|+1.063
|0.179
|199.121
|20
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|8
|+1.105
|0.042
|199.015
|View full results
What happened in Hungarian GP Q2?
Verstappen set the initial medium-tyred pace at 1m17.296s but had the lap deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 5, which handed P1 back to Norris with 1m17.328s. Verstappen came out early for his final run but only managed 1m17.547s as a banker lap, which Hamilton beat to take P2.
Knocked out at this point were Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz (who missed out by 0.002s to Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri), Lance Stroll (Aston) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine, who lost his fastest time for track limits but wouldn’t have made it anyway).
Hungarian GP Q2 results: Norris fastest from Hamilton
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|3
|1'17.328
|203.957
|2
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|+0.099
|0.099
|203.696
|3
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|+0.219
|0.120
|203.381
|4
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|6
|+0.235
|0.016
|203.339
|5
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|5
|+0.243
|0.008
|203.318
|6
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|+0.252
|0.009
|203.294
|7
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|6
|+0.324
|0.072
|203.106
|8
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|9
|+0.347
|0.023
|203.046
|9
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|6
|+0.372
|0.025
|202.980
|10
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|6
|+0.373
|0.001
|202.978
|11
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|+0.375
|0.002
|202.972
|12
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|6
|+0.513
|0.138
|202.613
|13
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|6
|+0.674
|0.161
|202.194
|14
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|8
|+0.816
|0.142
|201.827
|15
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|6
|+0.889
|0.073
|201.639
|View full results
What happened in Hungarian GP Q3?
On the first runs, Verstappen set the pace with 1m16.612s, a tenth clear of Hamilton with Norris third, three tenths further back.
On the final runs, Hamilton unleashed 1m16.609s to beat Verstappen by 0.003s, to take his record ninth pole at Budapest despite a scrappy end to his lap.
Verstappen, who didn’t improve on his final attempt, will start second, ahead of Norris, Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Zhou, Leclerc, Bottas, Alonso, Perez and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas).
Hungarian GP Q3 results: Hamilton takes pole
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|1'16.609
|205.871
|2
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|+0.003
|0.003
|205.863
|3
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|+0.085
|0.082
|205.643
|4
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|+0.296
|0.211
|205.078
|5
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|6
|+0.362
|0.066
|204.903
|6
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|+0.383
|0.021
|204.847
|7
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|6
|+0.425
|0.042
|204.735
|8
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|6
|+0.426
|0.001
|204.732
|9
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|+0.436
|0.010
|204.706
|10
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|6
|+0.577
|0.141
|204.332
|View full results
F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton snatches pole from Verstappen
Hamilton's Hungary F1 pole "feels like the first time"
Hamilton's Hungary F1 pole "feels like the first time"
Hamilton's Hungary F1 pole "feels like the first time" Hamilton's Hungary F1 pole "feels like the first time"
Hamilton: Mercedes felt “at its worst” in Hungary F1 practice
Hamilton: Mercedes felt “at its worst” in Hungary F1 practice Hamilton: Mercedes felt “at its worst” in Hungary F1 practice
The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory
The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory
F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice
F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice
What’s changed with Red Bull’s new F1 sidepods
What’s changed with Red Bull’s new F1 sidepods What’s changed with Red Bull’s new F1 sidepods
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
Latest news
IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden beats McLaughlin in Penske 1-2
IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden beats McLaughlin in Penske 1-2 IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden beats McLaughlin in Penske 1-2
IMSA Lime Rock: Heart of Racing Astons take both class wins
IMSA Lime Rock: Heart of Racing Astons take both class wins IMSA Lime Rock: Heart of Racing Astons take both class wins
Rovanpera: Perfect WRC Estonia Saturday “came quite easily”
Rovanpera: Perfect WRC Estonia Saturday “came quite easily” Rovanpera: Perfect WRC Estonia Saturday “came quite easily”
Sainz "paid the price" for F1 Hungary tyre trial
Sainz "paid the price" for F1 Hungary tyre trial Sainz "paid the price" for F1 Hungary tyre trial
How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone
How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory
The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.