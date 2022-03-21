Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Marko: Red Bull takes blame for slow Verstappen F1 outlaps
Formula 1 News

F1 podium finisher Reine Wisell dies aged 80

Reine Wisell, one of the elite group of drivers who finished on the podium in their first grand prix start, has died at the age of 80.

Adam Cooper
By:
F1 podium finisher Reine Wisell dies aged 80

The Swede drove for the works Lotus, BRM and March teams before a career that started so promisingly faded away, and he slipped into the shadow of his close contemporary and longtime rival Ronnie Peterson.

Born in 1941 he began his career in saloon cars in 1962. He graduated to F3 in 1966, scoring a couple of local wins with a Cooper in his first season.

In 1967 he switched to a Brabham, winning the Swedish title. The previous year he had given Swedish karting star Ronnie Peterson, two and half years his junior, some racing instruction at Karlskoga. By 1968 they were both driving F3 Tecnos, although initially Wisell was a step ahead and focusing on the international scene.

By 1969 Peterson had made the step up and the two became keen rivals, notably at Monaco, where Peterson came out in top after a famous battle. That year Wisell also did some sportscar racing with a Chevron.

It was Peterson who made it to F1 first, racing a private March from early in 1970. However Wisell would eventually land the bigger opportunity. That year he raced for Sid Taylor in F5000, scoring three late-season victories and finishing seventh in the Guards championship. 

The wins raised his profile, and after Jochen Rindt’s death at Monza and the subsequent departure from Team Lotus of John Miles, Wisell was called by Colin Chapman to partner Emerson Fittipaldi, who himself had contested only three grands prix at that stage.

The Swede’s first race was at Watkins Glen, where he qualified eighth, one second off Fittipaldi. In the closing stages Pedro Rodriguez’s BRM ran out of fuel handing victory to Fittipaldi in only the Brazilian’s fourth start – while Wisell earned third on his debut.

Reine Wisell drives the Lotus 72C on his way to third in the 1970 U.S. Grand Prix at Watkins Glen, his F1 debut.

Reine Wisell drives the Lotus 72C on his way to third in the 1970 U.S. Grand Prix at Watkins Glen, his F1 debut.

Photo by: David Phipps

He’d done enough to earn a full-time seat Lotus seat alongside Fittipaldi in 1971. He was an encouraging fourth in the first race in South Africa and would go on to finish sixth in France, fourth in Austria, and fifth in Italy. In F2 he won the Pau GP in a Lotus, but it was a largely disappointing F1 season and he was replaced for 1972 by Lotus F3 star Dave Walker.

Wisell moved instead to BRM as part of an expanded multi-car Marlboro-backed line-up, but with other drivers being drafted in and out, he was dropped for several races. At the end of the year he was called back to Lotus to replace the lacklustre Walker for the last two GPs. However there was no seat for 1973 as Peterson got the job.

By now Wisell’s single-seater career was losing momentum. In 1973 he rented a March for his home Grand Prix but failed to start, and he then drove Mike Beuttler’s car in the French GP. He also scored a famous F2 victory for GRD at the Nurburgring in April, while running Dunlop tyres on the front and Firestones on the rear.

However he would make only one more GP start, in a works March at Anderstorp in 1974, before his F1 career fizzled out. Wisell never quite came to terms with the fact that Peterson had become one of the superstars of the sport.

He would continue to compete in GTs and touring cars, and did a lot of racing in Chevrolet Camaros. He made four starts at Le Mans between 1969 and ’74, and latterly his highest profile appearances were in the Spa 24 Hours, where he last competed in 1981. Subsequently he was also seen in historic racing.

Having walked away from the sport, Wisell spent his later years in Thailand, and from there he would make occasional visits to the paddock at the Malaysian GP.

Wisell with Lotus founder Colin Chapman, Zandvoort 1971.

Wisell with Lotus founder Colin Chapman, Zandvoort 1971.

Photo by: David Phipps

 

shares
comments
Marko: Red Bull takes blame for slow Verstappen F1 outlaps
Previous article

Marko: Red Bull takes blame for slow Verstappen F1 outlaps
Load comments
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Brawn: F1 has made step from “horrible” previous cars Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Brawn: F1 has made step from “horrible” previous cars

The background behind Red Bull's Bahrain DNFs Bahrain GP
Formula 1

The background behind Red Bull's Bahrain DNFs

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title

Team Lotus More
Team Lotus
Top 10 Lotus F1 drivers ranked: Clark, Andretti, Senna and more
Formula 1

Top 10 Lotus F1 drivers ranked: Clark, Andretti, Senna and more

Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more
Formula 1

Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

Latest news

F1 podium finisher Reine Wisell dies aged 80
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 podium finisher Reine Wisell dies aged 80

Marko: Red Bull takes blame for slow Verstappen F1 outlaps
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull takes blame for slow Verstappen F1 outlaps

Can Ferrari continue its F1 dominance? | Paddock Packdown
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can Ferrari continue its F1 dominance? | Paddock Packdown

10 things we learned from the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
6 h
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Plus

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
8 h
Why F1 teams still deem windtunnel investment necessary Plus

Why F1 teams still deem windtunnel investment necessary

Formula 1 has set itself on the path towards outlawing aerodynamic research in windtunnels – but until that time comes, says PAT SYMONDS, teams will still pour money into these facilities

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Plus

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
Why Alfa's 2022 F1 rookie feels less pressure than racing in F2 Plus

Why Alfa's 2022 F1 rookie feels less pressure than racing in F2

Guanyu Zhou is the first Chinese driver to secure a full-time F1 drive – and he’s got there ahead of Oscar Piastri, who beat him to the F2 title last year. But as OLEG KARPOV found out, he’s determined to prove he’s earned his place

Formula 1
Mar 19, 2022
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Plus

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Plus

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Plus

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.