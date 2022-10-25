Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How McLaren uses high-tech to make race-deciding strategy calls Next / Red Bull’s F1 straight-line advantage is "good protection", says Ferrari
Formula 1 / United States GP Video

F1 Paddock Packdown: How close did Mercedes get to victory in Austin?

Max Verstappen’s dominant Formula 1 season continued in Austin, but not without a serious challenge from Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes who nearly won for the first time this year.

A wheelgun failure in the Red Bull pitstop cost Verstappen nine seconds and dropped him out of the lead, giving Hamilton the chance to try and pick up another victory at the Circuit of The Americas.

In the end, Verstappen managed to fight back and overtake Hamilton with seven laps to go en route to a record-equalling 13th victory of the 2022 season.

But just how close did Mercedes get to winning the United States Grand Prix? And what were the key factors that meant Hamilton could not hold on against Verstappen in the closing stages?

We take a look in the latest edition of Paddock Packdown from Austin, Texas, as well as reflecting on Red Bull’s constructors’ championship victory on an emotional day for the team.

shares
comments
How McLaren uses high-tech to make race-deciding strategy calls
Previous article

How McLaren uses high-tech to make race-deciding strategy calls
Next article

Red Bull’s F1 straight-line advantage is "good protection", says Ferrari

Red Bull’s F1 straight-line advantage is "good protection", says Ferrari

Latest news

Hamilton welcomes F1’s female support series, but wants greater diversity push
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton welcomes F1’s female support series, but wants greater diversity push

Lewis Hamilton has welcomed news of Formula 1’s plans to introduce a female-only support series in 2023, but stresses that the more has to be done to encourage diversity.

AMABA winner O'Sullivan completes first F1 test at Silverstone
General General

AMABA winner O'Sullivan completes first F1 test at Silverstone

Zak O’Sullivan has completed his first Formula 1 test as part of his prize for winning the 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award.

Morbidelli wants 'open talks' with MotoGP stewards after Malaysia penalty "mistake"
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli wants 'open talks' with MotoGP stewards after Malaysia penalty "mistake"

Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli wants “an open conversation” with MotoGP stewards on its incident judgements, after feeling his Malaysian Grand Prix penalty for a collision with Aleix Espargaro was “a mistake”.

Red Bull “never stopped believing” in chase for first hybrid era teams' title
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull “never stopped believing” in chase for first hybrid era teams' title

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner says his team “never stopped believing” as it chased its first Formula 1 constructors’ title of the hybrid era.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Plus

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
4 h
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Plus

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Plus

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations Plus

The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations

Exactly half of the 24 tracks featured on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, in one way or another, bear the fingerprints of Hermann Tilke and his company. From clean-sheet designs to modernisation of existing layouts, Tilke – now working with his son Carsten – is F1’s go-to architect. OLEG KARPOV stopped by the company’s Aachen HQ to find out what goes into creating new tracks – including next year’s hotly anticipated Las Vegas venue

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Plus

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable Plus

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union Plus

The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union

Tyrrell broke into Formula 1 with a powerful merger of Matra chassis and Ford-Cosworth engine, allied to the sublime skills of Jackie Stewart. As MAURICE HAMILTON reveals, it was a successful combination

Formula 1
Oct 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.