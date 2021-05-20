Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Monaco GP Practice report

F1 Monaco GP: Perez tops FP1 from Sainz and Verstappen

By:

Sergio Perez led the way in Formula 1's first practice session at the Monaco Grand Prix, holding off Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr and Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen.

Williams' George Russell was the first car out on the sunny streets of the principality, which traditionally open on Thursday for F1 practice, while Sainz was first to set a reasonable lap time of 1m16.241s mediums in the Ferrari.

World champion Lewis Hamilton quickly bested Sainz' time in the Mercedes with a 1m15.858s, before Sainz struck back with a 1m14.457s aboard the SF21.

Sainz' Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc disappeared into the garage after just 10 minutes with a gearbox issue, preventing the Monegasque driver from enjoying a return to his home track.

Sainz further lowered his personal best to a 1m13.639s and then 1m13.388s on Pirelli's yellow-banded medium tyres, leading at the 15-minute mark from Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Verstappen.

The Mercedes pair kept chipping away at Sainz' benchmark, Bottas taking second with a time of 1m13.732s before Hamilton approached P1 by 0.016s.

Red Bull driver Verstappen also got involved, splitting the Mercedes cars just before the halfway mark.

Alpine's Fernando Alonso was the first driver to cause a yellow flag, damaging his front wing by understeering into the barriers at the final turn. The two-time F1 world champion was soon able to continue after a front wing change.

After a short virtual safety car period Verstappen vaulted to the top of the leaderboard with a 1m13.191s on the hard tyre.

Mercedes' response was forthcoming, with both Bottas and Hamilton immediately going quicker. Hamilton reclaimed top spot with a 1m12.995s on mediums, the first driver to dip below the 1m13s mark.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Hamilton's time in front was short-lived, with Sainz quickly reclaiming P1 with a time of 1m12.965s before an impressive Pierre Gasly jumped from fourth to first with a 1m12.929s in the AlphaTauri, the Frenchman using softs.

Sainz was the second driver to brush the barriers diving out of the swimming pool chicane, but he appeared to escape damage.

With 15 minutes left on the clock Verstappen took first place with a 1m12.648s on the medium tyres, with soft-shod team-mate Perez following the Dutchman into second with a 1m12.817s.

In the final stages Perez ultimately leapfrogged his team-mate, going top with a 1m12.536s and then 1m12.487s, albeit on softs. Sainz also jumped Verstappen to go second with an eye-catching time of 1m12.606s on mediums.

Verstappen, who was battling Sainz to find clear air for a final flyer, settled for third, followed by Gasly, Hamilton and Bottas.

Behind the frontrunners Lando Norris held seventh in his McLaren, which carries the iconic Gulf Oil livery this weekend, seven tenths behind Perez. Sebastian Vettel was an encouraging eighth for Aston Martin.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda was ninth fastest on his first-ever outing on the streets of Monaco, followed by Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.

Antonio Giovinazzi was 12th ahead of Alonso, who added a Sainte Devote excursion to his wall tap in a rough first session.

Williams' Nicholas Latifi followed in 14th ahead of low-key session for Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon.

Haas rookies Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher ranked 17th and 18th respectively, only ahead of Russell and garage-bound Leclerc.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix - FP1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 36 1'12.487  
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 32 1'12.606 0.119
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 39 1'12.648 0.161
4 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 37 1'12.929 0.442
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 34 1'12.995 0.508
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 36 1'13.131 0.644
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 31 1'13.236 0.749
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 33 1'13.732 1.245
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 39 1'13.746 1.259
10 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 31 1'14.081 1.594
11 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 33 1'14.090 1.603
12 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 27 1'14.106 1.619
13 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 37 1'14.205 1.718
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 41 1'14.268 1.781
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 36 1'14.281 1.794
16 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 37 1'14.320 1.833
17 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 33 1'14.616 2.129
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 35 1'14.801 2.314
19 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 35 1'14.840 2.353
20 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 4 1'19.618 7.131
View full results
Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Sub-event FP1
Author Filip Cleeren

Filip Cleeren
Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Norris: Fending off Perez for Monaco F1 podium was "stressful" Monaco GP
Formula 1

Norris: Fending off Perez for Monaco F1 podium was "stressful"

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

