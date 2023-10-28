Subscribe
Formula 1 Mexico City GP
News

F1 Mexico GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Max Verstappen topped the Friday practice times for Red Bull ahead of the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Updated
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

With the prospect of breaking his own record for the most wins in a season should he chalk up a 16th success of 2023 in Mexico, Verstappen enjoyed a strong start to the weekend by topping both FP1 and FP2 in his RB19.

The three-time Mexico GP winner paced Alex Albon's Williams in the opening session by 0.095s in the opening session before lowering his 1m19.718s benchmark to a 1m18.686s that shaded Lando Norris by 0.119s before rain fell in FP2.

Verstappen's only moments of concern came when he identified a tear-off that had become lodged in his rear suspension and encountered stiff resistance when attempting to pass a feisty Valtteri Bottas into Turn 1.

Behind Norris, who had clocked the fourth-fastest time in FP1 behind Verstappen, Albon and the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez, came the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc one week on from his disqualification in Austin.

The session was less straightforward for Fernando Alonso, who spun through 360 degrees on the exit of Turn 9 to root his set of soft tyres,

Bottas was a fighting fourth for Alfa Romeo ahead of Perez, a result made all the more impressive by his having to give up the Ferrari-powered Alfa in FP1 for Formula 2 points leader Theo Pourchaire as part of F1's mandatory rookie running.

Fellow F2 drivers Ollie Bearman (Haas), Isack Hadjar (AlphaTauri) and Fredrik Vesti (Mercedes) all had their first experiences of an official F1 weekend, while for Hadjar it was a first experience of F1 machinery full-stop.

Meanwhile, Jack Doohan returned to the Alpine cockpit for the first time since Abu Dhabi 2022.

Ollie Bearman, Haas VF-23

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Ollie Bearman, Haas VF-23

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Mexican Grand Prix? 

Qualifying for the Mexican GP starts at 3pm local time (10pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format. 

Date: Saturday 28 October 2023
Start time: 3pm local time – 10pm BST 

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK. 

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month. 

How can I watch F1 Mexican GP qualifying? 

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Mexican GP qualifying coverage starting at 8:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. 

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event 
  • Start time: 8:30pm BST 28 October 2023 

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Mexican GP qualifying? 

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Mexican GP at 8:30am on Sunday morning. The full programme will run for 60 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far. 

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services. 

  • Channel: Channel 4  
  • Start time: 8:30am BST 29 October 2023 

Will F1 Mexican GP qualifying be on the radio? 

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website. 

Coverage of Mexican GP qualifying will start at 10:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app. 

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Mexico City?

Hot and sunny conditions are forecast for Saturday for the start of qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The temperature is set to be 24 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a very low chance of rain. 

Mexico City GP FP2 results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 26

1'18.686

   196.914
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 31

+0.119

1'18.805

 0.119 196.616
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 33

+0.266

1'18.952

 0.147 196.250
4 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 33

+0.269

1'18.955

 0.003 196.243
5 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 29

+0.302

1'18.988

 0.033 196.161
6 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 31

+0.316

1'19.002

 0.014 196.126
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 30

+0.338

1'19.024

 0.022 196.072
8 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 29

+0.391

1'19.077

 0.053 195.940
9 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 31

+0.477

1'19.163

 0.086 195.727
10 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 31

+0.541

1'19.227

 0.064 195.569
11 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 34

+0.571

1'19.257

 0.030 195.495
12 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 34

+0.604

1'19.290

 0.033 195.414
13 China Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 27

+0.729

1'19.415

 0.125 195.106
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 23

+0.760

1'19.446

 0.031 195.030
15 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 29

+0.849

1'19.535

 0.089 194.812
16 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 29

+0.956

1'19.642

 0.107 194.550
17 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 26

+1.214

1'19.900

 0.258 193.922
18 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 17

+1.389

1'20.075

 0.175 193.498
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 30

+1.426

1'20.112

 0.037 193.409
20 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 30

+1.740

1'20.426

 0.314 192.654
View full results  

Mexico City GP FP1 results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 29

1'19.718

   194.365
2 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 31

+0.095

1'19.813

 0.095 194.133
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 28

+0.297

1'20.015

 0.202 193.643
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 30

+0.519

1'20.237

 0.222 193.107
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 30

+0.579

1'20.297

 0.060 192.963
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 32

+0.745

1'20.463

 0.166 192.565
7 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 23

+0.761

1'20.479

 0.016 192.527
8 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 30

+0.850

1'20.568

 0.089 192.314
9 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 26

+0.959

1'20.677

 0.109 192.054
10 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 26

+0.969

1'20.687

 0.010 192.030
11 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 25

+1.006

1'20.724

 0.037 191.942
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 29

+1.250

1'20.968

 0.244 191.364
13 China Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 27

+1.411

1'21.129

 0.161 190.984
14 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 30

+1.439

1'21.157

 0.028 190.918
15 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari 31

+1.595

1'21.313

 0.156 190.552
16 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 17

+1.629

1'21.347

 0.034 190.472
17 France I. Hadjar AlphaTauri 41 AlphaTauri Red Bull 25

+2.223

1'21.941

 0.594 189.092
18 Australia J. Doohan Alpine 61 Alpine Renault 25

+2.391

1'22.109

 0.168 188.705
19 Denmark F. Vesti Mercedes 42 Mercedes Mercedes 26

+3.219

1'22.937

 0.828 186.821
20 France T. Pourchaire Alfa Romeo 98 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 4

 

    
View full results  
shares
comments
