Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Live: F1 Japanese GP commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2 Next / Brown: “Critically important” F1 cost cap must be policed like technical rules
Formula 1 / Japanese GP Practice report

F1 Japanese GP: Alonso fastest in wet first practice at Suzuka

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso topped the times ahead of Ferrari pair Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in first practice for Formula 1’s 2022 Japanese Grand Prix, which was wet throughout.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
F1 Japanese GP: Alonso fastest in wet first practice at Suzuka

Raining falling heavily in the 30 minutes leading up to the one-hour session getting underway at 12pm local time at Suzuka meant no cars headed out when the pitlane opened, even though the precipitation had stopped coming down by the time the green exit light came on.

Kevin Magnussen became the first driver to head out after five minutes and he was so joined by home hero Yuki Tsunoda – although neither driver completed a timed lap, with Tsunoda reporting “a couple of rivers” on the track at the end of the first sector.

Nicholas Latifi, Mick Schumacher and Lance Stroll also ventured towards the end of the opening 15 minutes – but it was only the Haas driver that stayed out to set a time.

Schumacher’s 1m52.237s therefore established the first place benchmark using the full wet tyres.

They were joined by even more cars as the first third of FP1 came to a close, with Leclerc saying he thought conditions would soon be suitable for intermediates.

His team-mate Carlos Sainz beat Schumacher’s time with his first flier on a 1m49.952s, before Leclerc, following a few seconds behind on the road, swept into first with a 1m49.103s.

The Ferrari cars continued to circulate and post quicker times on the full wets – first with Leclerc’s 1m48.104s and the Sainz, who had complained of hearing a strange sound from his engine, which thought might be coming from the turbo, forged ahead on a 1m47.758s.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Verstappen, Esteban Ocon and Valtteri Bottas were the first drivers to head out on intermediates just past the halfway mark – the first two named doing so for their first laps out in FP1.

As has become a near trademark move for Verstappen in FP1s this year, Verstappen duly immediately moved to the head of the times with his first flier – a 1m44.059s.

Bottas and Ocon also then slotted in ahead of the Ferrari drivers using the green-walled rubber, as did Singapore winner Perez – albeit 2.886s behind his team-mate, who had by then completed a second flier to improve the best time to a 1m43.362s.

Ocon’s second flying lap then put him ahead on a 1m43.022s, before the rain returned and the spray increased around the 3.6-mile lap.

But that did not initially stop the times from improving, with the Ferrari drivers now on the inters and flying as the final 20 minutes approached.

Leclerc moved back ahead on a 1m42.634s that featured a massive slide nearly off the exit kerbs coming out of the second Degner corner, before Sainz beat that with a 1m42.563s.

Behind them came Alonso, who blitzed his way to the quickest times in the opening two sectors (Sainz kept the quickest final sector) and the top spot on a 1m42.248s.

The conditions worsening as the final 15 minutes commenced meant several drivers had off-track moments – including the two in red cars.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sainz slid into the runoff at the Spoon curve, while Leclerc slid over the kerbs between the Degners on one lap before skating fully into the gravel at that point on his next tour.

Leclerc even returned to the full wet tyres for one final lap, but he soon joined the rest of his colleagues back in the pits.

Alfa Romeo’s pair Zhou Guanyu (11th in the standings) and Bottas led a mass final exploration out in the final couple of minutes – but no drivers improved their times on the full wets, with Bottas sliding off into the runoff at 130R.

The 10 drivers that did go back out – including the Ferrari pair – had instead been sent out to complete practice starts in the wet on the main straight, as is typical for any practice session.

On his return to the pits having completed his, Schumacher lost control of his Haas at the top of the hill at the end of the first sector and hit the wall – knocking the front corners off his car.

The final order behind the top three after all that ended up Ocon, Magnussen, Verstappen, Schumacher and Lando Norris – the McLaren driver having to pit after getting an engine warning notice during the early laps.

Bottas and Perez rounded out the top 10, the gap to the top spot nearly two seconds.

Lewis Hamilton was 13th behind Daniel Ricciardo, who had to scamper across the chicane just as the rain started to fall heavily again in the closing stages.

The other driver to have a trip into the gravel was Latifi – the Williams driver locking up and sliding off at low speed at the Hairpin just after 30 minutes had been completed.

The wet weather is predicted to persist across the first day of F1 action at Suzuka since 2019 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

F1 Japanese Grand Prix - FP1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 7 1'42.248    
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 15 1'42.563 0.315 0.315
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 1'42.634 0.386 0.071
4 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 5 1'43.022 0.774 0.388
5 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 15 1'43.258 1.010 0.236
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 4 1'43.362 1.114 0.104
7 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 13 1'43.761 1.513 0.399
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 7 1'43.889 1.641 0.128
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 13 1'43.969 1.721 0.080
10 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 4 1'44.234 1.986 0.265
11 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 15 1'44.429 2.181 0.195
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 8 1'44.486 2.238 0.057
13 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 6 1'44.558 2.310 0.072
14 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 10 1'44.570 2.322 0.012
15 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 9 1'44.791 2.543 0.221
16 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 12 1'44.878 2.630 0.087
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 11 1'45.424 3.176 0.546
18 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 4 1'46.103 3.855 0.679
19 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 16 1'46.192 3.944 0.089
20 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 8 1'48.090 5.842 1.898
View full results
shares
comments
Live: F1 Japanese GP commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2
Previous article

Live: F1 Japanese GP commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2
Next article

Brown: “Critically important” F1 cost cap must be policed like technical rules

Brown: “Critically important” F1 cost cap must be policed like technical rules
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Plus
Formula 1

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Singapore GP Plus
Formula 1

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP Singapore GP Plus
Formula 1

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP

Latest news

Watch Qualifying Now - Le Mans Virtual Series, 4 Hours of Monza
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Watch Qualifying Now - Le Mans Virtual Series, 4 Hours of Monza

Watch qualifying for the 4 Hours of Monza, the second round of the 2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series, live and uninterrupted here.

DTM stars Wittmann, van der Linde join BMW for Daytona IMSA enduro
IMSA IMSA

DTM stars Wittmann, van der Linde join BMW for Daytona IMSA enduro

DTM frontrunners Marco Wittmann and Sheldon van der Linde will join the factory BMW team for the start of the new GTP era of the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Daytona in January.

Perez: Latin drivers face more criticism in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Latin drivers face more criticism in Formula 1

Sergio Perez believes that Latin Formula 1 drivers face "a bit more criticism" than some of their peers, having felt he was "not taken seriously" at points in his career.

Hamilton: No plans to quit F1 "any time soon" as Wolff predicts five more years
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: No plans to quit F1 "any time soon" as Wolff predicts five more years

Lewis Hamilton says he's "not planning on going away any time soon" after Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff suggested the seven-time champion could race for another five years.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver Plus

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as OLEG KARPOV found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Plus

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Plus

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP Plus

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams Plus

The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams

What happens, asks MATT KEW, if the old adage of win on a Sunday, sell on a Monday is no longer true for F1 manufacturers?

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.