F1 Imola GP: Piastri leads McLaren 1-2 in FP3 as Perez and Alonso crash out
McLaren topped final practice for Formula 1’s 2024 Imola Grand Prix with a 1-2 led by Oscar Piastri in a session disrupted by crashes for Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Perez’s late shunt at the Variante Alta led to a last-gasp scramble for drivers to set final qualifying simulation times, where only Lando Norris was able to set a representative time that put him second 0.3s slower than his team-mate.
A host of drivers failed to set a time in this late rush, including Max Verstappen, who now heads into qualifying without a proper sighter on the soft tyres, as he and Perez spent the early part of the session concentrating on their overnight set-up work on the medium tyres.
Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished third and fourth with the times they had set during a series of soft-tyre runs in the first third of the session.
Leclerc did attempt to set a late final flying time as he overtook several cars including Sainz with an aggressive out-lap as the clock ticked down.
But having got by Piastri and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly on the run to start his last lap, Leclerc’s opening sector was slower than his personal best and he backed off.
Piastri’s session-setting time – a 1m15.529s – came as the pack was preparing more typically for late fliers in the final 10 minutes, but Perez’s accident cut these efforts short and meant even if drivers had had more time to run properly again, they were all set to do so on used rubber, including Norris at the head of the pack.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Perez lost his Red Bull’s rear as he bounced down to earth having whacked the kerbs at the Variante Alta’s first apex and his correction sent him off into the gravel and the barriers.
His medium tyre personal best meant he was shuffled down to 12th by those that did have time to improve pre-red flag one, which included George Russell nipping into fifth ahead of Verstappen in a session where both Mercedes cars complained of different ride problems.
The other stoppage came as the halfway stage approached when Alonso (18th in the final order) lost control of the rear of his car turning in from the kerbs between the Rivazza turns and spun off backwards into the barriers on the outside of the final corner.
F1 Imola GP: FP3 results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|15
|
1'15.529
|233.981
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|15
|
+0.300
1'15.829
|0.300
|233.055
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|22
|
+0.538
1'16.067
|0.238
|232.326
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|20
|
+0.558
1'16.087
|0.020
|232.265
|5
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|16
|
+0.566
1'16.095
|0.008
|232.241
|6
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|21
|
+0.837
1'16.366
|0.271
|231.417
|7
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|14
|
+0.941
1'16.470
|0.104
|231.102
|8
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|19
|
+0.952
1'16.481
|0.011
|231.069
|9
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|24
|
+1.014
1'16.543
|0.062
|230.881
|10
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|15
|
+1.018
1'16.547
|0.004
|230.869
|11
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|15
|
+1.031
1'16.560
|0.013
|230.830
|12
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|18
|
+1.102
1'16.631
|0.071
|230.616
|13
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|14
|
+1.139
1'16.668
|0.037
|230.505
|14
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|15
|
+1.166
1'16.695
|0.027
|230.424
|15
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|16
|
+1.265
1'16.794
|0.099
|230.127
|16
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|12
|
+1.394
1'16.923
|0.129
|229.741
|17
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|16
|
+1.431
1'16.960
|0.037
|229.630
|18
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|10
|
+1.810
1'17.339
|0.379
|228.505
|19
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|17
|
+1.832
1'17.361
|0.022
|228.440
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|15
|
+2.362
1'17.891
|0.530
|226.886
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Imola GP
Live: F1 Imola GP updates - FP3 & Qualifying
2024 F1 Imola GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
F1 Imola GP: Verstappen beats Piastri to pole
Autosport Plus
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish
The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains
The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments