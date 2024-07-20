All Series
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Lando Norris will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris set the fastest time in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix to score the third pole position of his Formula 1 career, with team-mate Oscar Piastri completing a front-row lock-out for McLaren.

Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz complete the second row, but Sergio Perez's "blip" that began at the Miami Grand Prix continued, as he crashed out of qualifying for the second weekend in succession. 

Red flags were shown as his car was recovered in Q1 and flew again in Q3 when Yuki Tsunoda, who finished 10th fastest, crashed heavily at Turn 5.

When is the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 21 July 2024

Start time: 3:00pm local time/2:00pm BST

The 13th round of the 2024 F1 season, the Hungarian GP, gets under way at 3:00pm local time on Sunday 21 July.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a one month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Hungarian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Hungarian GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

  • Channels: Sky Sports F1
  • Start time: 12:30pm BST, Sunday 21 July 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Hungarian GP.

When can I watch the F1 Hungarian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Hungarian GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4 

Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 21 July 2024

Will the F1 Hungarian GP be on the radio? 

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Hungarian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sounds app.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Weather forecast for the F1 Hungarian GP

Current weather forecasts predict dry and cloudy conditions at the Hungaroring, with a low chance of rain and low winds. The temperature is expected to be 29 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Hungarian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 70 laps of the Hungaroring, covering a total race distance of 306.630km.

F1 Hungarian GP starting grid

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

1'15.227

 209.653
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.022

1'15.249

 209.592
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.046

1'15.273

 209.525
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.469

1'15.696

 208.354
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.627

1'15.854

 207.920
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.678

1'15.905

 207.780
7 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.816

1'16.043

 207.403
8 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.017

1'16.244

 206.856
9 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.220

1'16.447

 206.307
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.250

1'16.477

 206.226
11 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.090

1'16.317

 206.659
12 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.157

1'16.384

 206.477
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.202

1'16.429

 206.356
14 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+1.316

1'16.543

 206.048
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.321

1'16.548

 206.035
16 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+2.659

1'17.886

 202.495
17 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+2.741

1'17.968

 202.282
18 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+2.810

1'18.037

 202.104
19 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+2.822

1'18.049

 202.073
20 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+2.939

1'18.166

 201.770
View full results  

Previous article F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Hungarian GP
Next article "Angry" Russell warns Mercedes can't afford mistakes after Hungary Q1 "disaster"

