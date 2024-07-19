All Series
Practice report
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

F1 Hungarian GP: Sainz quickest in FP1 over Verstappen, Leclerc

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz headlined F1's opening free practice session in Hungary by 0.276s, setting a 1m18.713s lap

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz opened the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend with the fastest time in FP1, over a quarter of a second clear of Formula 1 championship leader Max Verstappen.

Sainz posted a 1m18.713s amid a flurry of soft-tyre runs at the start of the session's second half, beating an earlier benchmark set by team-mate Charles Leclerc.

High track temperatures had pushed the mercury above 58C, creating difficult conditions for the drivers to coax their cars around the Hungaroring.

George Russell opened with a 1m20.980s benchmark on medium tyres, which was overturned by Verstappen - who went almost three tenths quicker on the softs.

Although the Mercedes driver found more time to set a 1m20.083s, Verstappen continued to circulate on the C5 tyre and posted the first sub-80-second time: a 1m19.831s.

Oscar Piastri got close to this on the mediums, falling just 0.007s shy of the Red Bull driver, although Alex Albon then hurled his Williams to the top of the order before the session ticked over into its second half. The Anglo-Thai driver set a 1m19.794s on softs, but this was eclipsed by Russell's first soft-tyre lap: a 1m19.137s.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Leclerc got his Ferrari onto top spot five minutes later, but this was later eclipsed by team-mate Sainz, who logged a 1m18.713s - both drivers running soft tyres and equipped with a new floor in response to the instability issues caused by its Barcelona package.

Verstappen attempted to return to the top, but his 1m18.989s fell just short of Sainz's earlier effort; it was nonetheless good enough for second, two-hundredths of a second clear of Leclerc.

Leclerc and Russell were third and fourth, while Zhou Guanyu survived an earlier issue with his Sauber shedding cooling louvres from its new sidepod package to sit fifth in the timing order.

Lando Norris and Piastri were sixth and seventh fastest, while RB's Yuki Tsunoda was close behind with the eighth-best time.

Although running Aston Martin's older package for FP1, as the Silverstone squad introduced new upgrades for Hungary, Lance Stroll claimed the ninth-fastest time. British GP winner Lewis Hamilton was 10th in the order, 0.15s clear of Sergio Perez.

F1 Hungarian GP - FP1 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 27

1'18.713

   200.368
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 20

+0.276

1'18.989

 0.276 199.668
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 29

+0.298

1'19.011

 0.022 199.612
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 28

+0.424

1'19.137

 0.126 199.294
5 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 24

+0.467

1'19.180

 0.043 199.186
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 26

+0.498

1'19.211

 0.031 199.108
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 26

+0.536

1'19.249

 0.038 199.013
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 26

+0.547

1'19.260

 0.011 198.985
9 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 25

+0.552

1'19.265

 0.005 198.973
10 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 29

+0.574

1'19.287

 0.022 198.917
11 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 22

+0.727

1'19.440

 0.153 198.534
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 27

+0.865

1'19.578

 0.138 198.190
13 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 24

+0.973

1'19.686

 0.108 197.921
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 22

+1.081

1'19.794

 0.108 197.653
15 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 28

+1.091

1'19.804

 0.010 197.629
16 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 26

+1.172

1'19.885

 0.081 197.428
17 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 26

+1.263

1'19.976

 0.091 197.204
18 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 26

+1.310

1'20.023

 0.047 197.088
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 27

+1.582

1'20.295

 0.272 196.420
20 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari 27

+1.658

1'20.371

 0.076 196.234
View full results  

Top Comments

Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
