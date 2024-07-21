All Series
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

F1 Hungarian GP results: Piastri leads McLaren 1-2

Oscar Piastri won the Hungarian Grand Prix, the 13th round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship, at the Hungaroring for McLaren.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Piastri beat McLaren team-mate Lando Norris and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to claim his maiden grand prix victory in F1.

2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 70

1:38'01.989

     2 25   McLaren Mercedes
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 70

+2.141

1:38'04.130

 2.141   2 18   McLaren Mercedes
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 70

+14.880

1:38'16.869

 12.739   2 15   Mercedes Mercedes
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 70

+19.686

1:38'21.675

 4.806   2 12   Ferrari Ferrari
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 70

+21.349

1:38'23.338

 1.663   2 10   Red Bull Red Bull
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 70

+23.073

1:38'25.062

 1.724   2 8   Ferrari Ferrari
7 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 70

+39.792

1:38'41.781

 16.719   2 6   Red Bull Red Bull
8 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 70

+42.368

1:38'44.357

 2.576   2 5   Mercedes Mercedes
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 70

+1'17.259

1:39'19.248

 34.891   1 2   RB Red Bull
10 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 70

+1'17.976

1:39'19.965

 0.717   2 1   Aston Martin Mercedes
11 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 70

+1'22.460

1:39'24.449

 4.484   2     Aston Martin Mercedes
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 69

1 lap

     2     RB Red Bull
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 69

1 lap

     2     Haas Ferrari
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 69

1 lap

     2     Williams Mercedes
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 69

1 lap

     2     Haas Ferrari
16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 69

1 lap

     2     Sauber Ferrari
17 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 69

1 lap

     3     Williams Mercedes
18 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 69

1 lap

     3     Alpine Renault
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 69

1 lap

     2     Sauber Ferrari
dnf France P. Gasly Alpine 10 33

37 laps

     2   Hydraulics Alpine Renault
2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix report:

Piastri got a better launch from second on the grid than polesitter Norris and took the lead into Turn 1, as Red Bull's Max Verstappen ran wide and rejoined the track in second, splitting the McLaren duo.

Red Bull later asked Verstappen to return the position to Norris, with the Dutchman reluctantly agreeing to the instructions.

Hamilton was the first of the frontrunners to make a pitstop on lap 17, with Norris heading into the pits the next lap to cover his Mercedes rival.

Verstappen decided to stay out on track for longer and assumed the lead, before finally diving into the pits for hard tyres and rejoining the track seven seconds behind Hamilton in fourth.

The Red Bull hunted down Hamilton over the remainder of the stint but struggled to find a way past his 2021 title rival, making a crucial mistake shortly after he made a move on lap 36.

Hamilton then dived into the pits to release Verstappen, who again stayed out longer than all his immediate rivals.

At the front, McLaren called in Norris to the pits first, which meant he managed to jump long-time leader Piastri when the Austrian finally came in for his own stop.

The Woking team duly asked Norris to hand back the position, but it wasn't until the final three laps that the Brit finally conceded the lead - after repeated reminders over team radio.

Piastri, finally back at front, took the chequered flag to add to his sprint race victory in Qatar last year and lead a 1-2 for McLaren.

A dejected Norris took second, while Hamilton crossed the line in third after Verstappen bumped him into him at Turn 1 and briefly went airborne in another unsuccessful attempt at snatching the final spot on the podium.

The contact dropped Verstappen to fifth behind the top Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Carlos Sainz was classified sixth in the other Ferrari, while Red Bull's Sergio Perez recovered to finish seventh. The top 10 was completed by George Russell (Mercedes), Yuki Tsunoda (RB) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).

Alpine's Pierre Gasly was the only driver to retire from the race.

2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Tyre strategies

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine 1 2 3 4
1 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes
M : 18
H : 30
M : 24
  
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes
M : 17
H : 29
M : 26
  
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes
M : 16
H : 24
H : 30
  
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari
M : 23
H : 17
M : 30
  
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull
M : 21
H : 28
M : 21
  
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari
M : 21
H : 26
M : 23
  
7 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull
H : 28
M : 19
M : 23
  
8 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes
H : 33
M : 20
H : 17
  
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull
M : 29
H : 41
    
10 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes
S : 17
M : 32
H : 26
  
11 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes
S : 9
M : 31
H : 34
  
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull
M : 7
H : 21
H : 41
  
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari
M : 2
H : 27
H : 40
  
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes
S : 6
H : 23
H : 40
  
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari
S : 6
H : 28
H : 35
  
16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari
M : 17
H : 29
H : 24
  
17 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes
M : 8
H : 25
H : 30
S : 6
18 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault
M : 6
H : 24
H : 34
S : 5
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari
M : 8
H : 29
H : 33
  
  France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault
H : 28
M : 5
    
2024 F1 Hungarian GP fastest laps:

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Lap Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 55

1'20.305

   196.396
2 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 65

+0.256

1'20.561

 0.256 195.772
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 51

+0.603

1'20.908

 0.347 194.932
4 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 49

+0.791

1'21.096

 0.188 194.480
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 53

+1.136

1'21.441

 0.345 193.656
6 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 66

+1.305

1'21.610

 0.169 193.255
7 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 50

+1.407

1'21.712

 0.102 193.014
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 51

+1.411

1'21.716

 0.004 193.005
9 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 54

+1.848

1'22.153

 0.437 191.978
10 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 29

+1.877

1'22.182

 0.029 191.910
11 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 48

+2.033

1'22.338

 0.156 191.547
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 30

+2.335

1'22.640

 0.302 190.847
13 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 52

+2.487

1'22.792

 0.152 190.496
14 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 52

+2.758

1'23.063

 0.271 189.875
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 31

+3.035

1'23.340

 0.277 189.244
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 54

+3.156

1'23.461

 0.121 188.969
17 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 38

+3.182

1'23.487

 0.026 188.910
18 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 57

+3.228

1'23.533

 0.046 188.806
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 50

+3.248

1'23.553

 0.020 188.761
20 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 31

+3.625

1'23.930

 0.377 187.913
View full results  

 

 

