F1 Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2, Leclerc spin loses podium
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP Results

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins at Imola

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday, as Ferrari’s world championship leader Charles Leclerc crashed but salvaged sixth.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins at Imola

Verstappen dominated a wet-dry race from pole position to lead home a Red Bull 1-2 over team-mate Sergio Perez.

Ferrari’s disastrous home race began when Carlos Sainz was taken out by McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo at the first corner, and was compounded when Leclerc spun into the barrier while attempting to pressure Perez. He was forced to pit for a new nose and front wing, dropping to ninth but recovered to finish sixth.

2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix race results

 Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Laps   Time   Delay/Retirement 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 63 1:32'07.986  
2 11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 63 1:32'24.513 16.527
3 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 63 1:32'42.820 34.834
4 63  George Russell Mercedes 63 1:32'50.492 42.506
5 77  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 63 1:32'51.167 43.181
6 16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 63 1:33'04.058 56.072
7 22  Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Red Bull 63 1:33'09.096 1'01.110
8 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin/Mercedes 63 1:33'18.878 1'10.892
9 20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 63 1:33'23.246 1'15.260
10 18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 62 - 1 lap
11 23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 62 - 1 lap
12 10  Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri/Red Bull 62 - 1 lap
13 44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 62 - 1 lap
14 31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 62 - 1 lap
15 24  Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 62 - 1 lap
16 Nicholas Latifi Williams/Mercedes 62 - 1 lap
17 47  Mick Schumacher Haas/Ferrari 62 - 1 lap
18 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren/Mercedes 62 - 1 lap
 
  14  Fernando Alonso Alpine/Renault 6 - Retirement
  55  Carlos Sainz Ferrari 0 - Accident damage

How the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix unfolded

In damp conditions, and with the field all starting on intermediate tyres, Verstappen held his pole advantage on the run to Turn 1 as team-mate Perez and Lando Norris (McLaren) surged past Leclerc to run third and fourth.

Behind them, Ricciardo tangled with Sainz at Tamburello – leaving Sainz stranded in the gravel just like he was last time out in Melbourne. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) also clipped Ricciardo and he fell back to seventh as Ricciardo pitted and resumed in last place.

After the safety car pulled in, Verstappen led Perez, Norris, Leclerc, Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and George Russell, whose Mercedes took full advantage of a great start and the chaos in front of him to rise to sixth.

Leclerc passed Norris for third on lap eight at Tamburello, while Magnussen and Russell duelled over fifth – switching the spot at Tamburello on lap 12 before Russell made it stick at Variante Alta. Bottas passed Magnussen at Rivazza two laps later.

With the track drying out, Ricciardo was the first to pit for slicks on lap 17 and Perez did likewise two laps later from second. Verstappen and Leclerc stopped a lap later, with Leclerc jumping ahead of Perez, but the Mexican retook the spot at the Villeneuve chicane on his warmer slicks.

Verstappen held 10s lead at half distance as Perez escaped a grassy excursion at Variante Alta on lap 29. DRS was enabled on lap 34 and Yuki Tsuonda (AlphaTauri) used it to pass Magnussen on lap 48 and on Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) on lap 54.

Leclerc pitted with 13 laps to go for soft tyres, briefly dropping to fourth behind Norris before he used DRS to pass him a lap later, while Perez stopped to cover him a lap later and Verstappen also then pitted to defend his fastest lap point.

Leclerc went on the attack on Perez in the final 10 laps but spun into the wall at Variante Alta after hitting the kerb too hard. He had managed to rejoin but had to pit for a new front wing, dropping him to ninth.

Verstappen beat Perez by 16s for his second win of the season, as Norris finished third ahead of the battling Russell and Bottas. Leclerc passed Magnussen, Vettel and Tsunoda in the closing stages to salvage sixth. Tsunoda, Vettel, Magnussen and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) rounded out the top 10.

Fernando Alonso’s Alpine was forced out early when his right sidepod exploded as Hamilton passed him. The bodywork was damaged when Mick Schumacher clipped him as he half-spun his Haas at Tamburello on the opening lap.

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Lap   km/h 
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'18.446   55 225.281
16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'18.574 0.128 63 224.914
11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1'18.949 0.503 52 223.845
47  Mick Schumacher Haas/Ferrari 1'18.999 0.553 55 223.704
22  Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Red Bull 1'20.544 2.098 61 219.412
77  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'20.758 2.312 43 218.831
Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'20.903 2.457 61 218.439
63  George Russell Mercedes 1'20.962 2.516 57 218.280
Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'21.211 2.765 47 217.610
10  20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'21.238 2.792 61 217.538
11  24  Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'21.286 2.840 61 217.410
12  Nicholas Latifi Williams/Mercedes 1'21.338 2.892 62 217.271
13  44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'21.419 2.973 50 217.054
14  Daniel Ricciardo McLaren/Mercedes 1'21.577 3.131 61 216.634
15  10  Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri/Red Bull 1'21.713 3.267 34 216.274
16  18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'21.750 3.304 46 216.176
17  23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'21.757 3.311 61 216.157
18  31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'21.887 3.441 37 215.814
19  14  Fernando Alonso Alpine/Renault 1'39.685 21.239 5 177.282

 

Live: F1 Emilia Romagna GP commentary and updates – Race
