Formula 1 / Austrian GP Results

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Austrian GP pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix, which takes place after Saturday's sprint race, before Sunday's 11th round of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
Verstappen will start ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Both Mercedes drivers – Lewis Hamilton and George Russell – crashed out in Q3, causing red flags.

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Leclerc

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 1'04.984   239.209
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc 1'05.013 0.029 239.102
3 Spain Carlos Sainz 1'05.066 0.082 238.908
4 Mexico Sergio Perez 1'05.404 0.420 237.673
5 United Kingdom George Russell 1'05.431 0.447 237.575
6 France Esteban Ocon 1'05.726 0.742 236.509
7 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 1'05.879 0.895 235.959
8 Germany Mick Schumacher 1'06.011 1.027 235.488
9 Spain Fernando Alonso 1'06.103 1.119 235.160
10 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 1'13.151 8.167 212.502
11 France Pierre Gasly 1'06.160 1.176 234.957
12 Thailand Alex Albon 1'06.230 1.246 234.709
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 1'06.851 1.867 232.529
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris 1'25.847 20.863 181.075
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 1'06.613 1.629 233.359
16 Canada Lance Stroll 1'06.847 1.863 232.542
17 China Zhou Guanyu 1'06.901 1.917 232.355
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi 1'07.003 2.019 232.001
19 Germany Sebastian Vettel 1'07.083 2.099 231.724
20 Finland Valtteri Bottas 1'06.319 1.335 234.394
What happened in Austrian Grand Prix Q1?

Leclerc set the early pace at 1m06.200s, which was quickly beaten by Sergio Perez on 1m06.143s and Verstappen on 1m06.097s, although the latter’s time was deleted for exceeding track limits. Hamilton took P1 with 1m06.079s before Verstappen, Sainz and Leclerc took it away.

Leclerc’s 1m05.419s remained the best time of the session, 0.241s ahead of Sainz and Verstappen.

Falling at the first hurdle were Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Nicholas Latifi (Williams) and Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin).

Austrian Grand Prix Q1 results: Leclerc fastest from Sainz

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'05.419     237.619
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'05.660 0.241 0.241 236.746
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'05.852 0.433 0.192 236.056
4 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'06.016 0.597 0.164 235.470
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'06.079 0.660 0.063 235.245
6 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'06.143 0.724 0.064 235.018
7 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'06.235 0.816 0.092 234.691
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'06.330 0.911 0.095 234.355
9 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'06.366 0.947 0.036 234.228
10 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'06.405 0.986 0.039 234.090
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'06.442 1.023 0.037 233.960
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'06.463 1.044 0.021 233.886
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'06.468 1.049 0.005 233.868
14 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'06.516 1.097 0.048 233.700
15 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'06.589 1.170 0.073 233.443
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'06.613 1.194 0.024 233.359
17 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'06.847 1.428 0.234 232.542
18 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'06.901 1.482 0.054 232.355
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'07.003 1.584 0.102 232.001
20 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'07.083 1.664 0.080 231.724
What happened in Austrian Grand Prix Q2?

Leclerc set the bar at 1m05.774s, which was quickly cleared by Verstappen on 1m05.568s and then Hamilton on 1m15.538s.

Leclerc improved to 1m05.287s in the closing stages, ending the session 0.087s ahead of Verstappen.

Knocked out at this point were Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Alex Albon (Williams), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and a brake-troubled Lando Norris (McLaren), who spent much of the session in run-off zones.

Austrian Grand Prix Q2 results: Leclerc fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'05.287     238.099
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'05.374 0.087 0.087 237.782
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'05.475 0.188 0.101 237.415
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'05.576 0.289 0.101 237.050
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'05.697 0.410 0.121 236.613
6 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'05.805 0.518 0.108 236.225
7 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'05.894 0.607 0.089 235.906
8 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'05.993 0.706 0.099 235.552
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'06.082 0.795 0.089 235.235
10 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'06.151 0.864 0.069 234.989
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'06.160 0.873 0.009 234.957
12 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'06.230 0.943 0.070 234.709
13 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'06.319 1.032 0.089 234.394
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'06.851 1.564 0.532 232.529
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'25.847 20.560 18.996 181.075
What happened in Austrian Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Leclerc again set the early pace at 1m05.183s, which Verstappen beat with 1m05.092s. Sainz was two tenths off the pace in third.

Just after the halfway point of the session, Hamilton – who aborted his first run – crashed into the tyre wall on his second push lap at Turn 7, causing a red flag.

The final runs were delayed when Russell also spun and slammed backwards into the wall at Turn 10.

That left just time for one more flying lap for the remaining eight cars, with Leclerc grabbing provisional pole with 1m05.013s and Sainz taking P2 with 1m05.066s, Verstappen saved his best until last with 1m04.984s to take pole in front of an adoring crowd.

Perez will start fourth, ahead of Russell, Esteban Ocon (Alpine), the Haas duo of Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher, Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Hamilton.

Austrian Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'04.984     239.209
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'05.013 0.029 0.029 239.102
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'05.066 0.082 0.053 238.908
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'05.404 0.420 0.338 237.673
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'05.431 0.447 0.027 237.575
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'05.726 0.742 0.295 236.509
7 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'05.879 0.895 0.153 235.959
8 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'06.011 1.027 0.132 235.488
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'06.103 1.119 0.092 235.160
10 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'13.151 8.167 7.048 212.502
