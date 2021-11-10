Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

F1 freight delays not set to impact Brazil weekend schedule

By:

Formula 1 does not expect delays in freight arriving in Brazil to have an impact on the wider race weekend schedule as teams’ preparations come under greater pressure.

F1 is currently embarking on its latest triple-header run of races across Mexico, Brazil and Qatar, posing significant travel distances for staff involved in all three events.

It emerged on Wednesday that some teams were still waiting on freight to arrive in Brazil, impacting their preparations at Interlagos ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend.

Autosport understands that around half the grid is still waiting for freight to get to Brazil, some of which will not arrive until Thursday.

It means that some mechanics and team members are set to face working through the night on Thursday to ensure that everything is ready in time for the start of on-track running on Friday.

F1 confirmed to Autosport on Wednesday that inclement weather caused the travel delays, but that it is not expected to have a bearing on the race weekend.

“There were delays in freight departing Mexico on Monday due to the weather conditions, meaning some freight is still to arrive in Brazil,” said a spokesman from F1.

“We expect this to arrive tomorrow with no wider impact on the race weekend.”

Mechanics at work in the Mercedes garage

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The freight delays add another challenge to teams ahead of the third and final grand prix of the season that contains a sprint race as part of its scheduling.

Following the format’s debut at Silverstone and subsequent running at Monza, the third sprint race of the year will take place on Saturday at Interlagos.

It means that as at the previous two events, there is a wider revision of the race weekend schedule, with the traditional qualifying session taking place on Friday from 4pm until 5pm. First practice for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix will start at 12:30pm on the Friday.

Following second practice on Saturday afternoon, the 24-lap sprint race will begin at 4:30pm local time in Brazil (7:30pm GMT) to set the final grid for Sunday’s grand prix.

Luke Smith
Luke Smith
