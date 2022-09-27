Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Piastri unsure Ricciardo wanted to hear from him amid F1 contract situation Next / The ‘second chance’ that led a Dutch F1 champion to Mercedes
Formula 1 News

F1 finally approves six sprint races for 2023 following FIA delay

Formula 1 will hold six sprint races in 2023, after motor racing’s governing body finally agreed to the calendar tweaks after months of delays.

Jonathan Noble
By:
F1 finally approves six sprint races for 2023 following FIA delay

F1 teams and the series owners Liberty Media had unanimously backed plans back in April to expand the sprint race roster next season following the success of recent trials.

However, the FIA blocked the move as FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem wanted to check on the financial impact of the changes – and establish whether or not there should be extra payment made to the governing body.

His stance prompted anger at the time, with one senior source suggesting that ‘greed’ was behind the FIA’s decision to block the move.

The matter had appeared to be stalled, but a special vote of the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council has now approved the plans.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali welcomed the move, with the sport having originally hoped to hold six sprints this year before the plans fell through because agreement could not be reached on a financial package with the teams.

Speaking about the FIA’s approval of the plan, Domenicali said: “I am pleased that we can confirm six sprints will be part of the Championship from 2023 onwards, building on the success of the new format introduced for the first time in 2021.

“The Sprint provides action across three days with the drivers all fighting for something right from the start on Friday through to the main event on Sunday - adding more drama and excitement to the weekend. The feedback from the fans, teams, promoters, and partners has been very positive and the format is adding a new dimension to Formula 1, and we all want to ensure its success in the future.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, George Russell, Mercedes W13

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

In a note added to the FIA’s statement, the governing body made it clear that the approval of the sprint races had not resulted in a change of financial terms between it and F1’s commercial rights holders.

It said: “There have been no changes to the commercial agreements between the FIA and FOM in relation to Sprint sessions.”

Confirmation of the six sprints plan means that F1 can now consider where best to hold the events.

This year, Imola, Austria and Brazil were chosen for the three sprints that F1 ended up agreeing to.

When the plan was originally for there to be six sprints, F1 has favoured them being in Bahrain, Imola, Canada, Austria, the Netherlands and Brazil.

It is widely agreed that the sprints are better held at venues where overtaking is possible.

Read Also:

FIA president Sulayem added that the governing body had adjusted its working practices to ensure that it could cope with the extra workload.

“Thanks to close collaboration with Stefano Domenicali and our colleagues at FOM, we concluded a thorough analysis on the impact of additional Sprint sessions and have adjusted relevant parameters of our work to ensure that they continue to be regulated at the very highest level,” he said.

“Sprint sessions provide an exciting dynamic to the race weekend format and have proven to be popular over the past two seasons – I am sure that this positive trend will continue and am pleased that the World Motor Sport Council has today given its approval for them to go ahead.”

shares
comments
Piastri unsure Ricciardo wanted to hear from him amid F1 contract situation
Previous article

Piastri unsure Ricciardo wanted to hear from him amid F1 contract situation
Next article

The ‘second chance’ that led a Dutch F1 champion to Mercedes

The ‘second chance’ that led a Dutch F1 champion to Mercedes
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
The steps needed to get a W Series graduate into F1
Formula 1

The steps needed to get a W Series graduate into F1

Mercedes signs early Petronas deal extension ahead of new F1 2026 rules
Formula 1

Mercedes signs early Petronas deal extension ahead of new F1 2026 rules

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Plus
Formula 1

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

Latest news

The steps needed to get a W Series graduate into F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

The steps needed to get a W Series graduate into F1

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali grabbed the headlines recently when he suggested that it would likely be at least another five years before a woman could get in to grand prix racing.

Zhou never doubted Alfa Romeo F1 contract extension
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou never doubted Alfa Romeo F1 contract extension

Zhou Guanyu feels his contract extension with Alfa Romeo was never in doubt, with the Sauber-run squad impressed by the Chinese driver’s progress throughout his rookie Formula 1 campaign.

Albon prepared for Singapore F1 return after missing Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon prepared for Singapore F1 return after missing Monza

Alex Albon says he is prepared to return to his Williams Formula 1 seat at the Singapore Grand Prix, after missing the Monza race with appendicitis.

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains BEN EDWARDS, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Plus

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains BEN EDWARDS, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car

Formula 1
15 h
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Plus

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes Plus

How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes

With Formula 1’s future engine regulations now agreed, MARK GALLAGHER wonders if they will provide a more competitive field than past attempts actually managed

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Plus

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing Plus

Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing

It has been a long time coming but Audi’s arrival in Formula 1 is finally on the horizon for 2026. But it won’t be its first foray into grand prix racing, as the German manufacturer giant has a history both long and enthralling

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Plus

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
Why Hamilton is still the man to keep driving Mercedes forward Plus

Why Hamilton is still the man to keep driving Mercedes forward

Lewis Hamilton’s words in a recent Vanity Fair interview define both his world-view and his approach to this season: one of perpetual struggle against adversity. As GP RACING explains, that’s what Lewis feeds off – and why, far from being down and nearly out, he’s using his unique skillset to spearhead Mercedes’ revival…

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.