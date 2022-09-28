Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The ‘second chance’ that led a Dutch F1 champion to Mercedes Next / Mercedes signs early Petronas deal extension ahead of new F1 2026 rules
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin: Trait that helped land Alonso will be key to better F1 car

Aston Martin thinks the swift-footed approach that helped it snatch Fernando Alonso from Alpine can fast-track its push to the front of the Formula 1 grid.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Aston Martin: Trait that helped land Alonso will be key to better F1 car

The Silverstone-based squad is recovering from a poor start to the year where it went down the wrong concept route with its AMR22, before switching tact from the Spanish GP.

And although it still looks set to finish ninth in the constructors’ championship this year, it feels it has made decent progress behind the scenes to be confident about delivering decent steps in to 2023.

The team has shown its ambitions by signing Alonso for next season, having wasted little time at the Hungarian Grand Prix, in the wake of Sebastian Vettel’s retirement announcement, to lure the Spaniard away from Alpine.

It was that ability to react quick on the driver front that has highlighted a core strength that its engineering team believes it has in place to deliver with its car.

Aston Martin performance director Tom McCullough said: “I think the team has always been very agile. It's been a small race team and, at its core, there are a few key people making the decisions. It's not a big bureaucratic company.

“I go back from the race weekend, my job is to report to Andrew Green [chief technical officer], and Dan Fallows who has also joined us recently as technical director as well. That slightly changes the structure, but we're trying to keep the good bits of how we used to work, but add what we need to do to lift the level as well.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

McCullough believes the example of the team not wasting time in going for a much-needed mid-season concept change shows how the squad is able to be decisive and get things done.

“As we sat down, we were trying throughout winter testing and the first few races to bring parts to the car to get on top of the porpoising, and to give a bigger operating window to the car,” he said.

“But you get to a point where, even with your development tools, windtunnel, CFD simulations, and track tests, we weren't making the progress we wanted to make.

“Then you have to at some point, say ‘okay we need to do something.’ During the development phase of the car, we had gotten two different routes. We even designed the chassis to accept the radiators for two different routes, all this kind of stuff.

“We said, okay, this first route looked good but then we'd underestimated the porpoising problem, so let's try the other philosophy.

“We went back to the data we had, we then started working with that in the windtunnel again and bang, we brought it to the car as quick as we could do. There was a huge push from the manufacturing and production side to get it to Spain.

“There was a phenomenal amount of work to do that. When it was announced. I didn't think there was any chance to get two cars there. We had no spares, but we turned up and that was it.”

While Aston Martin is undergoing an expansion under owner Lawrence Stroll, McCullough has faith that it can become bigger without losing its decision-making qualities.

“I think that's always been a strength of the team,” he said. “We have to keep that in F1. Because every race matters. If you can be competitive and score points, then off you go.”

While the AMR22 has not proved quick at all tracks, and has been tricky to get the most out of in qualifying, the car does have some clear strengths.

Read Also:

GPS traces have shown it to be as better than Red Bull in slow speed corners, something which could benefit it at this weekend’s Singapore GP.

Asked by Autosport if that low-speed excellence showed there were hidden qualities in the AMR22, McCullough said: “The car actually has been quite performant in the low street corners for quite a while, and we've seen that from the analysis compared to other people.

“Our big focus has been to also improve the car in the high-speed corners, which we have been doing of late. From the Red Bull side of things, their car is very efficient and very fast in a straight line, and we're not as strong as them. But neither is most of the grid.”

shares
comments

Related video

The ‘second chance’ that led a Dutch F1 champion to Mercedes
Previous article

The ‘second chance’ that led a Dutch F1 champion to Mercedes
Next article

Mercedes signs early Petronas deal extension ahead of new F1 2026 rules

Mercedes signs early Petronas deal extension ahead of new F1 2026 rules
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
The steps needed to get a W Series graduate into F1
Formula 1

The steps needed to get a W Series graduate into F1

Mercedes signs early Petronas deal extension ahead of new F1 2026 rules
Formula 1

Mercedes signs early Petronas deal extension ahead of new F1 2026 rules

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Plus
Formula 1

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

Latest news

The steps needed to get a W Series graduate into F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

The steps needed to get a W Series graduate into F1

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali grabbed the headlines recently when he suggested that it would likely be at least another five years before a woman could get in to grand prix racing.

Zhou never doubted Alfa Romeo F1 contract extension
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou never doubted Alfa Romeo F1 contract extension

Zhou Guanyu feels his contract extension with Alfa Romeo was never in doubt, with the Sauber-run squad impressed by the Chinese driver’s progress throughout his rookie Formula 1 campaign.

Albon prepared for Singapore F1 return after missing Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon prepared for Singapore F1 return after missing Monza

Alex Albon says he is prepared to return to his Williams Formula 1 seat at the Singapore Grand Prix, after missing the Monza race with appendicitis.

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains BEN EDWARDS, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Plus

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains BEN EDWARDS, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car

Formula 1
15 h
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Plus

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes Plus

How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes

With Formula 1’s future engine regulations now agreed, MARK GALLAGHER wonders if they will provide a more competitive field than past attempts actually managed

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Plus

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing Plus

Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing

It has been a long time coming but Audi’s arrival in Formula 1 is finally on the horizon for 2026. But it won’t be its first foray into grand prix racing, as the German manufacturer giant has a history both long and enthralling

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Plus

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
Why Hamilton is still the man to keep driving Mercedes forward Plus

Why Hamilton is still the man to keep driving Mercedes forward

Lewis Hamilton’s words in a recent Vanity Fair interview define both his world-view and his approach to this season: one of perpetual struggle against adversity. As GP RACING explains, that’s what Lewis feeds off – and why, far from being down and nearly out, he’s using his unique skillset to spearhead Mercedes’ revival…

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.