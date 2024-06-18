All Series
Formula 1

F1 Exhibition set for London launch

The Formula 1 Exhibition has already enjoyed runs in Madrid, Vienna and Toronto

Sam Hall
Upd:
F1 Exhibition London, Grosjean chassis survival

F1 Exhibition London, Grosjean chassis survival

Photo by: F1 Exhibition

Formula 1 is coming to London with its touring exhibition set to launch in the capital of the United Kingdom on 23 August, 2024.

Opening at the ExCel London, the exhibition is touted to be “bigger and better than ever before”, with a number of additional attractions to the regular features that have toured Spain, Austria and Canada.

These added elements centre around the British Grand Prix and its history. A partnership with the Silverstone Museum will “bring to life” stories from British races from yesteryear, simulators will allow visitors to get to grips with the Silverstone circuit and all racers, not just the fastest ones, will be entered into a draw to win tickets to next year’s grand prix.

Alongside these British-focused elements will be the various rooms that have been part of the exhibition since its launch, including the charred remains of Romain Grosjean’s Haas from the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix – this can be found in the penultimate room, titled ‘Survival’.

With each room carrying its own distinct theme, visitors begin their journey in ‘Once upon a time in Formula 1’, which runs through some of the defining moments in the category. This is also where the Silverstone Museum’s input can be found.

‘Design Lab’ gives a glimpse into the factory side of F1, ‘Drivers and Duels’ carries a driver-focused angle before ‘Revolution By Design’, which explores new technologies.

“It’s fitting to bring the F1 Exhibition to the UK capital and pay tribute to the British teams and drivers and personalities who have etched themselves into F1 history,” said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1.

F1 Exhibition London, Drivers and Duels

F1 Exhibition London, Drivers and Duels

Photo by: F1 Exhibition

“The F1 Exhibition has been incredibly popular since its launch in Madrid, and successful runs in Vienna and Toronto prove that it is a great way to engage with both hardcore fans and new audiences, whilst extending F1’s reach beyond the racetrack.

“London is one of the most cultural vibrant cities in the world, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to the show.”

Exclusive waitlist pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 25 June, followed by an Eventim pre-sale at 10am on Wednesday 26 June and full public on-sale at 10am on Friday 28 June. Full details can be found here.

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
