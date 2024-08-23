All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Practice report
Formula 1 Dutch GP

F1 Dutch GP: Russell heads FP2 from Piastri with Verstappen in fifth

Russell tops second practice at Zandvoort in a session temporarily halted by Hulkenberg’s crash

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:

MercedesGeorge Russell led McLaren driver Oscar Piastri in a crash interrupted FP2 for Formula 1’s Dutch Grand Prix, with home hero Max Verstappen down in fifth.

Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris finished in third and fourth respectively, while in the other Red Bull Sergio Perez did not break into the top 10 and Ferrari suffered a reliability scare for Carlos Sainz.

In marked contrast to the wet and wild conditions that kicked off FP1, clear blue skies greeted the pack for the day’s second one-hour session, where Alpine’s Pierre Gasly led the cars out of the pits.

All the early running was done on the medium or hard tyres, with Verstappen’s opening 1m12.131s on the mediums staying as the benchmark for the first quarter, during which many drivers locked up at Tarzan where a strong tailwind was making running tricky.

Shortly after he had pitted from a second run on a new set of mediums following a near dramatic off at Scheivlak, Hamilton forged ahead on a 1m11.833s.

The session was then suspended when Nico Hulkenberg spun off backwards at Tarzan – the rear wheels of his Haas locking suddenly as he braked and sent him to into an accident that crumped the right-hand side of the German’s car.

The wreckage was removed during a subsequent six-minute delay, after which Verstappen reappeared for an early qualifying simulation effort on the softs.

He duly took back the top time with a 1m10.986s despite a lap where the home hero’s RB20 looked skittish throughout, but with Norris having also gone for a swift switch to the softs post-restart, the McLaren driver then nipped ahead on a 1m10.961s.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Erik Junius

A few minutes later, Piastri demoted his team-mate to second with a 1m10.763s, before Russell took over with a 1m10.702s – despite running hard over the exit kerbs at the final corner.

Hamilton then slotted into third 0.111s down on the leading Mercedes, before Charles Leclerc completed Ferrari’s sole soft-tyre run of the day on the far side of the session’s halfway point.

This was only good enough for ninth behind Fernando Alonso, who ended up trailing Verstappen once the Dutchman had been shuffled back, Yuki Tsunoda and Kevin Magnussen.

Alex Albon rounded out the top 10 for Williams, followed by Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez in the second Aston Martin and Red Bull cars respectively.

After this, the field rapidly switched to long-run data gathering, with the weather forecast for the rest of the weekend mixed on Saturday and drier on Sunday – the wind in particular likely to be much weaker come race day – therefore placing a premium on understanding tyre degradation even more than is typically the case in an FP2 session.

Ferrari did not get any further lower fuel look on the softs other than Leclerc’s mid-session effort, as Sainz had exited from proceedings after the early laps due to a suspected gearbox issue aboard his SF-24.

Two incidents of likely pitstop unsafe releases – involving Zhou Guanyu and Daniel Ricciardo, and Albon and Stroll – will be investigated post-session.

F1 Dutch GP - FP2 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 30

1'10.702

   216.859
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 33

+0.061

1'10.763

 0.061 216.672
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 30

+0.111

1'10.813

 0.050 216.519
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 34

+0.259

1'10.961

 0.148 216.067
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 33

+0.284

1'10.986

 0.025 215.991
6 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 30

+0.655

1'11.357

 0.371 214.868
7 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 31

+0.672

1'11.374

 0.017 214.817
8 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 33

+0.728

1'11.430

 0.056 214.649
9 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 31

+0.741

1'11.443

 0.013 214.610
10 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 33

+0.848

1'11.550

 0.107 214.289
11 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 31

+0.874

1'11.576

 0.026 214.211
12 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 29

+0.879

1'11.581

 0.005 214.196
13 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 31

+0.928

1'11.630

 0.049 214.049
14 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 33

+0.942

1'11.644

 0.014 214.008
15 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 32

+1.116

1'11.818

 0.174 213.489
16 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 33

+1.232

1'11.934

 0.116 213.145
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 33

+1.359

1'12.061

 0.127 212.769
18 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 32

+1.504

1'12.206

 0.145 212.342
19 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 7

+2.406

1'13.108

 0.902 209.722
20 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 10

+2.594

1'13.296

 0.188 209.184
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Live: F1 Dutch GP updates - FP2
Next article Renault staff call for rethink over F1 engine ‘betrayal’

Top Comments

Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Leclerc: Ferrari’s gap to the front “too much” after poor Zandvoort qualifying

Leclerc: Ferrari’s gap to the front “too much” after poor Zandvoort qualifying

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Leclerc: Ferrari’s gap to the front “too much” after poor Zandvoort qualifying
Why Red Bull is pinning its Dutch GP victory hopes against Norris on “calmer” car

Why Red Bull is pinning its Dutch GP victory hopes against Norris on “calmer” car

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Red Bull is pinning its Dutch GP victory hopes against Norris on “calmer” car
What to expect from Hamilton at Ferrari

What to expect from Hamilton at Ferrari

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
What to expect from Hamilton at Ferrari

Latest news

Ferrucci claims maiden IndyCar pole at Portland

Ferrucci claims maiden IndyCar pole at Portland

INDY IndyCar
Portland
Ferrucci claims maiden IndyCar pole at Portland
Shane van Gisbergen goes full-time NASCAR Cup racing in 2025

Shane van Gisbergen goes full-time NASCAR Cup racing in 2025

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Shane van Gisbergen goes full-time NASCAR Cup racing in 2025
How NASCAR plans to keep cars from flipping at Daytona

How NASCAR plans to keep cars from flipping at Daytona

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
How NASCAR plans to keep cars from flipping at Daytona
Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying over technical infringement

Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying over technical infringement

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying over technical infringement

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By GP Racing
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 
On-track in Senna's first F1 title winner

On-track in Senna's first F1 title winner

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
On-track in Senna's first F1 title winner
How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion

How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe