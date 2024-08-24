All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Qualifying report
Formula 1 Dutch GP

F1 Dutch GP: Norris revels in beating Verstappen to pole

McLaren driver claimed third pole of 2024, with Oscar Piastri completing the top three

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris beat Red Bull driver Max Verstappen to pole position for Formula 1’s 2024 Dutch Grand Prix, stating afterwards that McLaren “got him today”.

Oscar Piastri completed the top three, while George Russell finished just behind for Friday practice pacesetter Mercedes, which had Lewis Hamilton fail to progress from Q2.

It was a session where all the drivers were struggling to build tyre temperature on the cool track surface that was very green after further rain hit the event earlier on Saturday, which provided a big track evolution factor for the session.

Wind picking up and then increasing throughout the session also made things tricky for the drivers, with a strong tailwind into Turn 1, then crosswind snaps through Turns 9 to 12.

Norris led Q3 throughout – his initial 1m10.074s on the first runs putting him ahead of Piastri and Verstappen at this stage.

Verstappen led the pack around for the final go and improved significantly to rise to provisional pole with a 1m10.029s, gaining particularly from a very strong middle sector, but Norris’s final sector was very strong and allied with a small slip from Verstappen at Turn 11.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Norris roared to a 1m09.673s – the only driver to crack that barrier – as Verstappen was pushed to 0.356s adrift.

“Qualifying was always pretty smooth and I put in some good laps – especially the one at the end, which is always the most important,” Norris said afterwards. “So, great job by the team and happy with today.

“I’m excited for tomorrow. I’m sure it’s going to be tough. Max has been quick all weekend and I know we got him today, but he’s still second. And he’s going to be putting up a good fight. Especially at his home race. So, looking forward to it.”

Piastri could not knock the home hero off the front row as he paid the price for not going quicker than before in the middle sector and finished 0.499s down on his team-mate despite putting in a personal best time.

Russell did enough to beat Sergio Perez to fourth, with Charles Leclerc the lead Ferrari in sixth.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll ran offset to the rest in the middle of Q3 as they only had one set of new tyres left for the final segment – as did everyone except the McLarens, Verstappen and Russell.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Alonso took seventh and Stroll ninth, with Alex Albon getting in between them and Pierre Gasly behind in 10th.

In Q2, Leclerc’s last-gasp improvement knocked out his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz, who had not driven on the softs this weekend pre-qualifying due to his Friday gearbox issue and the rain seen so far at this event, while Hamilton missed the cut behind in 12th.

Then came Yuki Tsunoda and the Haas pair Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

In Q1, Perez’s jump from the drop zone to head the segment using an extra set of softs shuffled Daniel Ricciardo to a swift exit for RB.

Perez’s extra lap was required after his first attempt was scuppered coming across Hamilton going slowly on the outside of Turn 9 in an incident that will be investigated after qualifying.

Esteban Ocon could not find the same improvements as others amid the track evolution factor and was out in 17th despite setting a personal best time on his last Q1 lap, with Sauber pair Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu also out after doing their final efforts ahead of many others.

Logan Sargeant missed qualifying for Williams as his car could not be repaired in time after his fiery FP3 crash.

F1 Dutch GP - Qualifying results

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

1'09.673

 220.062
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.356

1'10.029

 218.943
3 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.499

1'10.172

 218.497
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.571

1'10.244

 218.273
5 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.743

1'10.416

 217.740
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.909

1'10.582

 217.228
7 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.960

1'10.633

 217.071
8 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+0.980

1'10.653

 217.009
9 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.184

1'10.857

 216.385
10 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.304

1'10.977

 216.019
11 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+1.241

1'10.914

 216.211
12 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+1.275

1'10.948

 216.107
13 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.282

1'10.955

 216.086
14 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.542

1'11.215

 215.297
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.622

1'11.295

 215.055
16 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+2.270

1'11.943

 213.118
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+2.322

1'11.995

 212.964
18 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+2.495

1'12.168

 212.454
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+3.588

1'13.261

 209.284
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

 

  
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Live: F1 Dutch GP updates – Qualifying
Next article F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Dutch GP

Top Comments

Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
The Red Bull mistake that let McLaren's poor Zandvoort start off the hook

The Red Bull mistake that let McLaren's poor Zandvoort start off the hook

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
The Red Bull mistake that let McLaren's poor Zandvoort start off the hook
Marko: "Alarming" Norris victory over Verstappen proves threat to both F1 titles

Marko: "Alarming" Norris victory over Verstappen proves threat to both F1 titles

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Marko: "Alarming" Norris victory over Verstappen proves threat to both F1 titles
FIA explains laser scanning system for F1 car scrutineering

FIA explains laser scanning system for F1 car scrutineering

Formula 1
Dutch GP
FIA explains laser scanning system for F1 car scrutineering

Latest news

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
MotoGP riders insist championship is home for the “best” regardless of nationality

MotoGP riders insist championship is home for the “best” regardless of nationality

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP riders insist championship is home for the “best” regardless of nationality
WRC selects finalists vying to be the next female rally star

WRC selects finalists vying to be the next female rally star

WRC WRC
WRC selects finalists vying to be the next female rally star
Mercedes team HRT "99%" sure of continuing in DTM despite rumours

Mercedes team HRT "99%" sure of continuing in DTM despite rumours

DTM DTM
Nurburgring
Mercedes team HRT "99%" sure of continuing in DTM despite rumours

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The Red Bull mistake that let McLaren's poor Zandvoort start off the hook

The Red Bull mistake that let McLaren's poor Zandvoort start off the hook

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The Red Bull mistake that let McLaren's poor Zandvoort start off the hook
Why Haas is a crunch barometer of F1's biggest improvers in 2024

Why Haas is a crunch barometer of F1's biggest improvers in 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By GP Racing
Why Haas is a crunch barometer of F1's biggest improvers in 2024
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By GP Racing
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe