Subscribe
Previous / F1 Commentators: Sky Sports and Channel 4 commentary teams for 2023 Next / Saudi F1 track changes have reduced “blind fear” – Sargeant
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

F1 drivers subject to track walk 'bike ban'

Formula 1 drivers and teams are subject to a newly-implemented 'bike ban' that means they cannot complete Thursday track walks on two wheels.

Adam Cooper
By:
F1 drivers subject to track walk 'bike ban'

The track walk has long been an established part of grand prix weekends as drivers and their engineers complete a lap as they discuss the challenges of the weekend ahead.

The track walk period has a place on the official weekend timetable, and in Jeddah it was listed as 1pm-4.30pm on Thursday, although there’s also a slot later in the evening when the track is usually open to anyone.

Despite its name, some drivers prefer to view the track on bicycles, but that is no longer possible.

With the advent of electric bikes and scooters, the track was becoming increasingly hectic during the walk period, especially when support events like F2 and F3 were on the bill, and a line has now been drawn to ban any form of wheeled transport.

During the recent Bahrain GP weekend, a letter was issued to the teams from FOM, which as the event organiser has responsibility for the track between official sessions.

The note read: “To clarify and to avoid future misunderstanding, the use of any means of transport (bicycles, e-bikes, scooters, e-scooters, etc) is forbidden during the time window stated as ‘Team Track Walks’ on the Event Timetable. No exceptions will be allowed. This decision has been agreed with the FIA.”

Despite the reference to the governing body as the note came from FOM and not the FIA, it remains to be seen what, if any, punishment could be handed down to any transgressors.

Asked by Autosport if he’d had a chance to view the Jeddah track changes, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc made it clear that he wasn’t happy with the new edict.

Lando Norris, McLaren, cycles the track

Lando Norris, McLaren, cycles the track

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"I didn't walk around,” he said.

“And as I think they've just issued a new thing where we cannot go around the track with a bicycle you probably won't see me around the track anymore, and I'll just watch the videos!"

In Saudi Arabia, team track walks were further compromised by the track being closed by F1 for filming on Thursday evening at a time when some teams would normally do their walks, obliging them to change schedules and go earlier, and in some cases without their drivers who were busy with other duties.

Nico Hulkenberg noted: “I wanted to do it now, but they blocked the track, and it's all gone wrong now! I'll watch the safety car, and I'll see it tomorrow."

The filming concerned was for a music video for an upcoming new single from rapper Will.I.Am, whose crew shot scenes at various points around the track through the evening accompanied by a stationary F1 show car.

shares
comments

F1 Commentators: Sky Sports and Channel 4 commentary teams for 2023

Saudi F1 track changes have reduced “blind fear” – Sargeant
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Tost: I don't trust AlphaTauri engineers after underperforming F1 car

Tost: I don't trust AlphaTauri engineers after underperforming F1 car

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Tost: I don't trust AlphaTauri engineers after underperforming F1 car Tost: I don't trust AlphaTauri engineers after underperforming F1 car

How commercial success has fuelled Aston Martin's on-track F1 speed

How commercial success has fuelled Aston Martin's on-track F1 speed

Formula 1

How commercial success has fuelled Aston Martin's on-track F1 speed How commercial success has fuelled Aston Martin's on-track F1 speed

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

WEC WEC
Sebring

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WEC Sebring: Toyota dominates, Ferrari scores podium on debut

WEC Sebring: Toyota dominates, Ferrari scores podium on debut

WEC WEC
Sebring

WEC Sebring: Toyota dominates, Ferrari scores podium on debut WEC Sebring: Toyota dominates, Ferrari scores podium on debut

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.