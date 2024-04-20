F1 Chinese Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Following the first sprint race of the season, Verstappen did the double on Saturday with sprint race victory and grand prix pole position – marking Red Bull’s 100th pole in F1.

Sergio Perez made it an all-Red Bull front row ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso who bounced back from retiring from the Chinese GP sprint race after picking up a puncture in a clash with Carlos Sainz.

Lando Norris led the McLaren charge in fourth in qualifying, unable to repeat his sprint race pole from Friday, with team-mate Oscar Piastri set to line up in fifth.

Then come both Ferraris, with Charles Leclerc sixth and Sainz seventh, but Aston Martin has protested the qualifying results amid Sainz’s red flag crash in Q2.

It was a nightmare qualifying for Lewis Hamilton, having finished second in the sprint race, as the Mercedes driver was knocked out in Q1 and will start in 18th.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Chinese Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 21 April 2024

Start time: 3pm local time/8am BST

The fifth round of the 2024 F1 season, the Chinese GP, gets underway at 3pm local time on Sunday 21 April.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99 or a month's membership of £34.99 per month.

How can I watch the F1 Chinese GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Chinese GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with pre-race coverage starting at 7:00am BST, ahead of the race start at 8:00am BST.

• Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

• Start time: 7:00am BST, Sunday 21 April 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Chinese GP here.

When can I watch the F1 Chinese GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Chinese GP at 12:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 12:30pm BST, Sunday 21 April 2024

Will the F1 Chinese GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Chinese GP will start at 7:45am BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Chinese GP

Current weather forecasts predict partly sunny, dry and warm conditions in Shanghai, with low winds and a very small chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 21 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Chinese GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 56 laps of the Shanghai International Circuit, covering a total race distance of 305.066km.

F1 Chinese GP starting grid