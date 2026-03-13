Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

F1 Chinese GP: Russell grabs sprint race pole in Mercedes 1-2

Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 Chinese GP: Russell grabs sprint race pole in Mercedes 1-2

Briatore confirms Mercedes hoping to buy Alpine F1 team share

Formula 1
Briatore confirms Mercedes hoping to buy Alpine F1 team share

F1 Chinese GP: Russell tops only practice session as Sainz, Lindblad suffer issues

Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 Chinese GP: Russell tops only practice session as Sainz, Lindblad suffer issues

WRC Safari Rally Kenya: Solberg heads Toyota top five as wild weather strikes

WRC
Rally Kenya
WRC Safari Rally Kenya: Solberg heads Toyota top five as wild weather strikes

Retirement? Verstappen's stinging criticism shows he cares about F1

Feature
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Retirement? Verstappen's stinging criticism shows he cares about F1

Inside Formula E's most ambitious car yet: The making of Gen4

Feature
Formula E
Inside Formula E's most ambitious car yet: The making of Gen4

LIVE: F1 Chinese GP updates - Russell leads Antonelli in key FP1 session

Formula 1
Chinese GP
LIVE: F1 Chinese GP updates - Russell leads Antonelli in key FP1 session

LIVE: F1 Chinese GP updates - Russell powers to sprint pole

Formula 1
Chinese GP
LIVE: F1 Chinese GP updates - Russell powers to sprint pole
Formula 1 Chinese GP

F1 Chinese GP: Russell grabs sprint race pole in Mercedes 1-2

George Russell dominated sprint qualifying to take pole for the Chinese GP sprint race

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

George Russell has taken pole for the sprint race of Formula 1’s Chinese Grand Prix, leading team-mate Kimi Antonelli for a Mercedes 1-2.

Like he did in Melbourne, Russell was fastest in all three qualifying segments at Shanghai; Mercedes outpaced rivals McLaren and Ferrari, with Max Verstappen down in eighth for Red Bull.

Russell set the tone by topping Q1 in 1m33.030s, leading the Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. The second Mercedes was four tenths off, with the McLarens nearly eight tenths adrift.

Verstappen was only 11th then, complaining about his RB22’s “horrendous” driveability, followed by Oliver Bearman and Gabriel Bortoleto, who both made it through despite excursions in the gravel trap at the exit of the last corner.

A lock-up at Turn 11 and lap time improvements at Alpine meant Alex Albon was eliminated alongside team-mate Carlos Sainz, the Aston Martins and Valtteri Bottas’ Cadillac, nearly two seconds slower than Fernando Alonso. Sergio Perez was unable to take part in the session due to a fuel system issue with his Cadillac, after a similar gremlin took Bottas out of the Australian GP.

The Silver Arrows were last to take to the track in Q2 but rose to the top straight away, with Russell in 1m32.241s and Antonelli in 1m32.570s – but the Italian seemingly blocked Lando Norris in Turn 1. Other than Leclerc in 1m32.602s, nobody was fewer than nine tenths away from the lead Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

As Antonelli improved to a 1m32.291s, Verstappen went wide in the final corner; the Red Bull very narrowly emerged out of Q2, with the Dutchman 0.071s quicker than 11th-placed Nico Hulkenberg while his team-mate Isack Hadjar was just 0.015s ahead of the Audi.

Both Audis and Racing Bulls were eliminated, alongside Esteban Ocon and Franco Colapinto, whose team-mates Oliver Bearman and Pierre Gasly outpaced the Red Bulls on their way to Q3.

Russell’s first Q3 benchmark was a 1m31.520s, outpacing Antonelli, Hamilton, Leclerc and Verstappen by 0.36s, 0.64s, 1.21s and 1.73s respectively. The other five cars, including the McLarens and Hadjar, remained in the garage until the last possible moment.

Antonelli improved by 0.07s on his second attempt; so did Leclerc by 0.20s, but it wasn’t enough to match their respective British team-mates. Norris climbed to third, narrowly beating Hamilton and Oscar Piastri. Verstappen and Hadjar qualified down in eighth and 10th, with Gasly a convincing seventh.

Read Also:

F1 Chinese GP - Sprint qualifying results

SPRINT GRID

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

1'31.520

   214.418
2 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.289

1'31.809

   213.743
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes

+0.621

1'32.141

   212.973
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.641

1'32.161

   212.927
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.704

1'32.224

   212.781
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+1.008

1'32.528

   212.082
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes

+1.368

1'32.888

   211.260
8 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull

+1.734

1'33.254

   210.431
9 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari

+1.889

1'33.409

   210.082
10 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull

+2.203

1'33.723

   209.378
11 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi

+2.115

1'33.635

   209.575
12 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari

+2.119

1'33.639

   209.566
13 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull

+2.194

1'33.714

   209.398
14 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi

+2.254

1'33.774

   209.264
15 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull

+2.528

1'34.048

   208.655
16 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes

+2.807

1'34.327

   208.037
17 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes

+3.241

1'34.761

   207.085
18 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+3.785

1'35.305

   205.903
19 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda

+4.061

1'35.581

   205.308
20 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda

+4.631

1'36.151

   204.091
21 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac-Ferrari 77 Cadillac Ferrari

+5.858

1'37.378

   201.519
22 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac-Ferrari 11 Cadillac Ferrari

 

    
View full results

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article LIVE: F1 Chinese GP updates - Russell powers to sprint pole

Top Comments

More from
Ben Vinel

Briatore confirms Mercedes hoping to buy Alpine F1 team share

Formula 1
Formula 1
Briatore confirms Mercedes hoping to buy Alpine F1 team share

F1 Chinese GP: Russell tops only practice session as Sainz, Lindblad suffer issues

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 Chinese GP: Russell tops only practice session as Sainz, Lindblad suffer issues

The drivers to watch out for in F2 and F3

FIA F2
FIA F2
Albert Park
The drivers to watch out for in F2 and F3

Latest news

F1 Chinese GP: Russell grabs sprint race pole in Mercedes 1-2

Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 Chinese GP: Russell grabs sprint race pole in Mercedes 1-2

Briatore confirms Mercedes hoping to buy Alpine F1 team share

Formula 1
Briatore confirms Mercedes hoping to buy Alpine F1 team share

F1 Chinese GP: Russell tops only practice session as Sainz, Lindblad suffer issues

Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 Chinese GP: Russell tops only practice session as Sainz, Lindblad suffer issues

LIVE: F1 Chinese GP updates - Russell powers to sprint pole

Formula 1
Chinese GP
LIVE: F1 Chinese GP updates - Russell powers to sprint pole